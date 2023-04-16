HeadBox is Getting Venues in Front of the Right Customers With Power Host

As Sydney bookers start planning their 2023 agendas, venues across the city are opting for HeadBox's premium Power Host product to get in front of the customers they want.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2023 / According to leading event tech platform, HeadBox, in just two months over $7.5M worth of Sydney event enquiries have come through the platform. The team of event planners are being flooded with events, and function venues Sydney-wide are taking advantage of Power Host features to get in front of their ideal clients.





HeadBox

Sydney is a bustling city with a thriving business community, making it a prime location for corporate events. However, securing more corporate events for any function room Sydney-wide can be a challenge. That's where HeadBox comes in. HeadBox is an online platform that connects event planners with venues, making it easier for venues to secure more corporate events in 2023.

One of the key features of HeadBox is its comprehensive database of function rooms Sydney-wide. By listing on HeadBox, venues gain access to a vast network of potential clients who are actively seeking the perfect location for their corporate event. Event planners can easily search for Sydney venue hire that meets their specific requirements, whether it's a conference centre, a restaurant or a unique event space. By being listed on HeadBox, venues become more visible and accessible to event planners.

By taking advantage of Power Host, HeadBox explains that venues will see their ranking within the HeadBox ecosystem enhanced, which will increase the frequency of relevant enquiries. HeadBox prioritises Power Hosts and features them across paid ads, social media, website landing pages and blogs. The internal team of event planners also keep Power Hosts front of mind when venue sourcing for corporate bookers.

Event planners can also get a clear sense of what each venue has to offer with detailed venue profiles, complete with high-quality photos, virtual tours and a description of amenities and services.

To learn more or to search for venue hire Sydney-wide, visit HeadBox online.

About HeadBox

HeadBox is Australia's fastest-growing event tech company on a mission to reinvent the global events industry through technology. With a focus on building human-kind event tech, HeadBox is the easy way to plan meetings and events with confidence, connecting people with spaces to make brilliant things happen, everywhere.

