HeadHunter Group PLC to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
MOSCOW, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (Nasdaq: HHR, MOEX: HHRU) (“HeadHunter”), the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be released on Monday, August 16, 2021.
HeadHunter will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Moscow time, 2:00 p.m. London time) the same day.
We recommend to use the dial-in option only if you would like to ask questions. In this case please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call start time and clearly state the requested information. For listen only mode, please use the webcast link. The earnings release can be accessed through our website at https://investor.hh.ru/. Following the call, a replay will be available on our website.
To participate in the conference call, please use the following details:
Standard International:
+44 (0) 2071 928338
UK (local):
+44 (0) 8444 819752
UK (toll free):
0800 279 6619
USA (local):
+1 646 741 3167
USA (toll free):
+1 877 870 9135
Russian Federation (local):
+7 495 249 9851
Russian Federation (toll free):
810 800 2114 4011
Conference ID:
5579793
Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/spm5gzm3
Contacts:
Investor Inquiries
Arman Arutyunian
E-mail: investor@hh.ru
Media Inquiries
Alexander Dzhabarov
E-mail: a.dzhabarov@hh.ru
About HeadHunter:
HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and CIS focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to an extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.