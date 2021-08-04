U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

HeadHunter Group PLC to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021

HeadHunter Group PLC
·1 min read

MOSCOW, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (Nasdaq: HHR, MOEX: HHRU) (“HeadHunter”), the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be released on Monday, August 16, 2021.

HeadHunter will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Moscow time, 2:00 p.m. London time) the same day.

We recommend to use the dial-in option only if you would like to ask questions. In this case please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call start time and clearly state the requested information. For listen only mode, please use the webcast link. The earnings release can be accessed through our website at https://investor.hh.ru/. Following the call, a replay will be available on our website.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following details:

Standard International:

+44 (0) 2071 928338

UK (local):

+44 (0) 8444 819752

UK (toll free):

0800 279 6619

USA (local):

+1 646 741 3167

USA (toll free):

+1 877 870 9135

Russian Federation (local):

+7 495 249 9851

Russian Federation (toll free):

810 800 2114 4011

Conference ID:

5579793

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/spm5gzm3

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries
Arman Arutyunian
E-mail: investor@hh.ru

Media Inquiries
Alexander Dzhabarov
E-mail: a.dzhabarov@hh.ru

About HeadHunter:

HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and CIS focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to an extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.


