Heading out to eat? Check out the latest Lebanon County restaurant inspections
In Compliance
Inspected June 26, 2023
Jonestown/Hershey NE KOA, Union Township
American Legion Post 910, Union Township
Inspected June 29, 2023
Lisa's Cafe, Palmyra
Infinito's Buffet, North Cornwall Township
Crazy Goat Coffee Co. mobile unit, Cornwall
Inspected June 30, 2023
Texas Roadhouse, North Londonderry Township
Ideal Food Basket, Lebanon
Inspected July 5, 2023
Sweet Velvet Macarons, Palmyra
Rainbow Snow and Ice Cream, Palmyra
American Legion Post 559, Annville
Inspected July 6, 2023
YMCA Camp Rockey Creek, Cornwall
JDS Family Farm, Annville
Camp Bashore Scout Reservation/Eurest Dining Service, Union Township
Bashore Scout Reservation Trading Post, Union Township
Aunt Hockers Fish Fry, Lebanon
Inspected July 7, 2023
Wich Way Sandwiches mobile unit, Swatara Township
Jersey Mike's Subs, North Cornwall Township
Cafe Panache, North Cornwall Township
Inspected July 7, 2023
Thousand Trails Hershey, South Annville Township
Rock and Bounce Treats mobile unit, North Cornwall Township
Jonestown Beer and Soda, Jonestown
