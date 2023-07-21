Heading out to eat? Check out the latest Lebanon County restaurant inspections

In Compliance

Inspected June 26, 2023

Jonestown/Hershey NE KOA, Union Township

American Legion Post 910, Union Township

Inspected June 29, 2023

Lisa's Cafe, Palmyra

Infinito's Buffet, North Cornwall Township

Crazy Goat Coffee Co. mobile unit, Cornwall

Inspected June 30, 2023

Texas Roadhouse, North Londonderry Township

Ideal Food Basket, Lebanon

Inspected July 5, 2023

Sweet Velvet Macarons, Palmyra

Rainbow Snow and Ice Cream, Palmyra

American Legion Post 559, Annville

Inspected July 6, 2023

YMCA Camp Rockey Creek, Cornwall

JDS Family Farm, Annville

Camp Bashore Scout Reservation/Eurest Dining Service, Union Township

Bashore Scout Reservation Trading Post, Union Township

Aunt Hockers Fish Fry, Lebanon

Inspected July 7, 2023

Wich Way Sandwiches mobile unit, Swatara Township

Jersey Mike's Subs, North Cornwall Township

Cafe Panache, North Cornwall Township

Inspected July 7, 2023

Thousand Trails Hershey, South Annville Township

Rock and Bounce Treats mobile unit, North Cornwall Township

Jonestown Beer and Soda, Jonestown

