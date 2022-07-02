U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.51 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,250.33
    +32.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Heading outdoors? Apps like LeafSnap and Picture Insect can help identify plants and animals.

Jennifer Jolly
·4 min read

Summer means spending as much time as possible outdoors. Whether you have a postage-stamp yard in the city or acreage out in the country, knowing which plants and animals share your world can be a pretty incredible discovery – and help keep you safe.

But who has the brain power to remember every leafy green and furry friend we come across? Nobody, that's who.

This is yet another case where our smartphones save us. With a handful of slick plant and animal identification apps, you'll be spotting, naming and learning about the creatures that share your space in no time.

Talking Tech newsletter:  Sign up for our guide to the week's biggest tech news

PlantSnap identifies over 600,000 plant species ranging from trees to flowers to mushrooms.
PlantSnap identifies over 600,000 plant species ranging from trees to flowers to mushrooms.

Identifying plants

Let's start with the easiest one... well, sort of. Once you pull out your smartphone to catalog flora and fauna around you, you realize that animals move fast, but plants stay put. The tricky thing is that there are so many plants that look similar that you need an app to help.

I use PlantSnap (iOS, Android, free with in–app purchases) because of how robust the app is. It not only identifies over 600,000 plant species ranging from trees to flowers to mushrooms and more, but it also holds your hand through the photo-snapping process. The app literally tells you if you've framed the subject well in the photo and teaches you how to get the best identification results.

Somebody's watching me:  How to spot hidden surveillance cameras in vacation rentals

LeafSnap (iOS and Android, free with in–app purchases) is another great option. It can identify roughly 90% of known species of plants and trees, which should cover just about anything you'd run into in your back yard, park or nature trail and it includes extensive plant care features like watering and fertilizer reminders, a plant journal with photo support and a plant care calendar.

I also use the PlantIn and PictureThis apps to figure out which plants I have in my backyard or run across on the trails.

If you get a decent photo, Merlin Bird ID will tell you what bird it sees. If the bird gets close and sings you a tune, you can record the audio and identify it that way. It's like Shazam, but for birds.
If you get a decent photo, Merlin Bird ID will tell you what bird it sees. If the bird gets close and sings you a tune, you can record the audio and identify it that way. It's like Shazam, but for birds.

Feathery friends

Birds are so much fun to spot that there's an entire industry built around the hobby. They're cute, colorful and sing, so what's not to love? Unfortunately, they can be super hard to identify because they move fast and don't tend to get very close. Don't worry – I have a secret weapon.

Merlin Bird ID by Cornell Lab (iOS and Android, free) is the ultimate tool for bird identification, full stop. If you spot a bird, you can quickly answer a few questions about it, like its color, shape and size and the app will help you narrow down the possibilities, but the real magic lies in the AI–powered photo and sound identification tools. If you get a decent photo, the app will tell you what bird it sees and if the bird gets close and sings you a tune, you can record the audio and identify it that way. Yep, it's like Shazam, but for birds.

Traveling with your pets this summer?  These apps will come in handy

Of course, I couldn't talk about bird identification without a nod to the granddaddy of them all, the National Audubon Society and its Audubon Bird Guide app (iOS and Android, free). It's not quite as powerful as the Merlin app, but it does have all those gorgeous high–res photos that we expect from Audubon and the ability to share your bird sightings and photos with other users is a super nice touch.

Creepy crawlies

Crawling through your garden might put you up close and personal with some plants, but it'll probably also put you face-to-face with a spider. Don't freak out! Spiders are usually very chill and would rather you just leave them alone. Some are even works of art, like the Kidney Garden Spider, which definitely bears a striking resemblance to the Pringles mascot.

Stay calm, whip out your phone and tap the Picture Insect app. Picture Insect (iOS and Android, free with in–app purchases) has become the go–to thanks to its extensive library of over 1,000 insect species and its claimed accuracy rate of over 95%. Of course, to benefit from that accuracy, you’ll need to hold the phone nice and still and get close, which can be tricky. Once you’ve identified each magnificent little creature, you can save them to your collection and browse them later.

Naturalist acts as a portal to hundreds of thousands of nature enthusiasts who can help you identify whatever you’ve spotted.
Naturalist acts as a portal to hundreds of thousands of nature enthusiasts who can help you identify whatever you’ve spotted.

The last resort

If you find yourself stuck between an animal and an app that can’t identify it, there’s only one place to turn: the iNaturalist app (iOS and Android, free). Rather than focusing on fancy artificial intelligence and advanced filtering to identify a creature from a photo, iNaturalist acts as a portal to hundreds of thousands of nature enthusiasts who can help you identify whatever you’ve spotted the old–fashioned way, with knowledge!

The app is free, thanks to a partnership between the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society. The data from users provide scientists with valuable insights into the status of various plant and animal species. Everyone wins!

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist. Email her at jj@techish.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferJolly. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Identify plants and animals with these apps: PlantSnap, Picture Insect

Recommended Stories

  • Tech war: China doubles down on domestic operating systems to cut reliance on Windows, MacOS from the US

    China has created an open platform to accelerate the development of a home-grown desktop operating system, in its latest effort to shake off the country's reliance on foreign systems such as Microsoft Windows and Apple's MacOS. Kylinsoft, a subsidiary of state-owned China Electronics Corp, last week joined forces with more than 10 Chinese entities, including the National Industrial Information Security Development Research Centre, to set up an open-source code community. Named "openKylin", it al

  • Metaverse years from being global phenomenon, says pioneer

    Big brands are rushing to the metaverse but the path to profit is still unclear and mass adoption may be years away, one of the sector's biggest players, Sebastien Borget, told AFP in an interview.

  • Apple: The iPhone Upgrade Cycle Is Underappreciated, Says 5-Star Analyst

    Now that Q2 has come to end, the focus on Wall Street will turn to the second quarter results. In Apple’s (AAPL) case, the past 3 months have been defined by the Covid lockdowns in China which will adversely affect revenue by between $4 billion and $8 billion. However, recent checks made by Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives regarding the Asia iPhone supply chain indicate that over the past few weeks the situation has been “steady with slight improvements.” “As of now we believe iPhone demand is holdin

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Software Stocks for at Least 50% Upside Potential

    We saw something of a rally in the markets last week, but was it just the famous ‘dead cat’ bounce? A look at the charts might suggest that. Since the beginning of April, we seen two short rallies in an otherwise bearish trend – but the second rally was shorter than the first, with a lower peak. Market watchers are starting to wonder if the cat is done bouncing. So, how can investors ride out this hostile environment? Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan believes that software stocks, with currentl

  • Samsung's Commercializes 3-Nm Chip Production To Grab Bigger Pie From Apple, Qualcomm

    Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) has begun commercializing 3-nm chips intensifying rivalry with the most significant contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM). The first-gen 3-nm process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce the area by 16%. Samsung will begin with 3-nm semiconductors for high-performance and specialized low-power computing applications before expanding to mobile processors. Also Read: Samsun

  • Apple Doesn’t Hold a 4th of July Sale — Here’s How to Get its Tech for Cheap

    If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Apple’s hardware is known for its innovative design, longevity, and relatively high price tag, and while July the 4th Day is here, the company hasn’t participated in any big sales or offers for several years. If you want a 4th of July deal on Apple’s gear, you’ll have to look elsewhere.More from Rolling StonePride Month Is Over, But Here Are Some LGBTQ-Ow

  • Deleting Your Period Tracker Won't Protect You

    In May 1972, the Chicago police raided a high-rise apartment where a group called the Jane Collective was providing abortions. It was the year before the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision gave women the constitutional right to decide whether to give birth, and abortion was a criminal offense in Illinois. Seven women were arrested, including two who had the names and addresses of patients on index cards in their purses. According to a history written by a member of the collective, “The Story o

  • The end of a second straight month of layoffs in tech

    June brought another wave of layoffs in tech, with cuts impacting roughly the same number of employees as May: 16,000 employees, according to tracker layoffs.fyi. Another layoff aggregator from TrueUp paints a more dire picture, counting 26,000 impacted employees this month, up from about 20,000 last month. The end of a second straight month of nearly daily layoffs shows how every startup sector, from mobility to fintech, is impacted by the downturn. When Niantic released Pokémon Go in 2016, the company put itself firmly on the map as an AR and mobile gaming company to watch out for.

  • States That Ban Abortion Could Want Your Data. Here’s What to Know.

    Internet search history, text messages and location data could take on new significance for people seeking information about abortion services after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Bears Target Lows, Why Doge Is At Risk

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $20,000, Ethereum’s ether retested $1,000, and DOGE is trimming gains from the key $0.075 resistance zone.

  • Samsung Gaming Hub goes live today with Twitch, Xbox Game Pass and more

    The game-centric menu is rolling out to 2022 Samsung smart TVs and smart monitors.

  • Micron’s Dim Outlook Suggests Tech Spending Is on the Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. gave a surprisingly downbeat forecast for the current quarter after demand for phones and computers weakened, but vowed to move aggressively to stave off a chip glut. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin

  • TikTok's Smaller US Rival Files For IPO

    Short video app Triller Inc has confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. SEC. Recently, Triller terminated its merger with video advertising software provider SeaChange International, Inc (NASDAQ: SEAC) when it shared plans to pursue an IPO with a potential listing under the ticker symbol "ILLR" by September. Also Read: Triller Merging With SeaChange International: What Investors Should Know Triller, launched in 2015, has looked to take on larger rival TikTok. Triller of

  • Google to pay $90 million to settle legal fight with app developers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google has agreed to pay $90 million to settle a legal fight with app developers over the money they earned creating apps for Android smartphones and for enticing users to make in-app purchases, according to a court filing. The app developers, in a lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco, had accused Google of using agreements with smartphone makers, technical barriers and revenue sharing agreements to effectively close the app ecosystem and shunt most payments through its Google Play billing system with a default service fee of 30%. As part of the proposed settlement, Google said in a blog post it would put $90 million in a fund to support app developers who made $2 million or less in annual revenue from 2016-2021.

  • The best 4th of July tech sales we could find

    This week's best tech deals include discounts on Google Nest WiFi routers, Solo Stove fire pits and Blink security cameras.

  • Musk’s SpaceX Can Serve Planes, Cars With Broadband, FCC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX won permission from US regulators to offers its Starlink broadband-from-space service to users in vehicles, vessels and aircraft.Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale ReleaseThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesThe Federal Communications Comm

  • Blackstone Weighs US Listing of $2 Billion Tech Firm IBS

    (Bloomberg) -- IBS Software Services Pvt., backed by Blackstone Inc., is considering a US initial public offering that could value the company at more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the development, defying concerns about heightened market volatility.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Pate

  • July 4th is a goldmine for Apple sales — save up to $200 on iPads, Watches and AirPods

    Snap up these juicy deals at Target, Amazon and Walmart while you can!

  • Ukraine gathers an army of drones

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 13:34 The united24 fundraising platform, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Information, has announced the launch of the "Army of Drones" project.

  • Amazon discounts Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras ahead of Prime Day

    Blink security cameras are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Pick up a Blink Indoor bundle for as low as $55 right now.