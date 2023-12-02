Headlam Group Chief Executive & Executive Director Acquires 93% More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Chris Payne, the Chief Executive & Executive Director of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) recently shelled out UK£48k to buy stock, at UK£1.85 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 93%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Headlam Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Chris Payne was the biggest purchase of Headlam Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£1.93. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Headlam Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Headlam Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Headlam Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our information indicates that Headlam Group insiders own about UK£206k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Do The Headlam Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Headlam Group stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Headlam Group you should be aware of, and 1 of these doesn't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

