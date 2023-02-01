Headline
London, UK --News Direct-- Ondo InsurTech PLC
Ondo InsurTech PLC (LSE:ONDO) CEO Craig Foster speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after announcing that Swedish insurance group Länsförsäkringar has started to roll out its LeakBot device following a successful pilot in the country. The announcement follows on from a rollout last month in Denmark. Foster says that water damage accounts for £14bn of insurance claims in the UK and US alone each year, in a clear sign of Leakbot's "growth potential."
