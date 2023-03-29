Headphones market size to grow by USD 30.2 billion between 2021 and 2026: Growth driven by increasing penetration of smart devices - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global headphones market size is estimated to grow by USD 30.2 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.12% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of smart devices. The high adoption of smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, and other multimedia devices is increasing the demand for supporting accessories such as headphones. Improvements in economic conditions, rising literacy rates, and growing purchasing power in developing countries have boosted the demand for smartphones and other electronic devices. In addition, advances in cellular technologies such as 4G in urban and semi-urban areas have fueled the adoption of smart devices. All these factors are driving the growth of the global headphones market. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Headphones Market

Global Headphones Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (non-smart headphones and smart headphones), technology (wired headphones and wireless headphones), type (in-ear headphones, over-ear headphones, and on-ear headphones), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Based on the product, the market growth will be significant in the non-smart headphones segment during the forecast period. Various vendors are focusing on extending their product portfolio by launching new variants of non-smart headphones. In addition, increasing inclination toward the online mode of learning for students is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global headphones market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global headphones market.

APAC will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to rising income levels and increased adoption of smartphones. Also, the rising demand for online games and increasing adoption of online learning are contributing to the growth of the headphones market in APAC.

Global Headphones Market – Vendor Analysis

The global headphones market is fragmented due to the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. The market is characterized by increased sales, an increase in the number of customers, and increased profits. Existing vendors compete based on product design, aesthetics, functionality, and applications. Product differentiation, portfolio expansion, and pricing are the other key strategies adopted by vendors. As a result of these factors, the competition in the market will intensify during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Apple Inc. - The company offers Airpods 3rd generation headphone which is water resistant and has a longer battery life which can withstand up to six hours.

Audio Technica US Inc. - The company offers ATH M20 X BT wireless over-ear headphones featuring powerful 40 mm drivers for enhanced low-frequency performance, thus design with blue tooth wireless technology, and has a 60-hour battery life after one time full charging.

Bose Corp. - The company offers Quiet comfort 45 model headphone which comes with lightweight comfort and reliable Bluetooth connectivity.

JVCKENWOOD Corp. - The company offers HA SZ 1000 headphone which comes with specially tuned 30 mm driver unit with carbon nanotubes diaphragm that can achieve high-resolution mid-high sound.

Global Headphones Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing growth

Privacy concerns are the major trend in the market.

Wireless headphones carry risks associated with cybersecurity hacks.

Increasing concerns over privacy and the rising prevalence of cyber-attacks have made vendors increasingly cautious.

Hence, vendors are expected to introduce various features to address the privacy concerns of users. For instance, future headphones are expected to be equipped with features that capture body vitality and information from the user to make the product more secure.

Such developments are expected to have a positive influence on the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering growth

High prices associated with wireless variants of headphones are challenging the growth of the market.

Wireless headphones are more technologically advanced and are priced higher than wired headphones.

Evolving consumer demands have encouraged vendors to introduce wireless headphones with innovative features at a high price.

However, in developing countries, the high price of these headphones is discouraging consumers from purchasing such products.

All these factors are negatively affecting the growth of the global headphones market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this headphones market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the headphones market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the headphones market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the headphones market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of headphones market vendors

Headphones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 30.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 15.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AIAIAI Audio, Apple Inc., Audio Technica US Inc., beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG, Bluei Store Pvt. Ltd., Bose Corp., BRAGI GmbH, Creative Technology Ltd., GN Store Nord AS, Grado Labs Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Monster Inc., Northbaze Distribution AB, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., and Sony Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

