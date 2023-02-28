Heads Up Medical Students – Dr Louis Hampers Has Announced His Scholarship Program

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Lou Hampers, a medical doctor and pediatrician, has made a scholarship program targeting all medical students. Through creative writing, Lou Hampers will choose the lucky student who will win a monetary reward of one thousand dollars. All interested and eligible applicants are very welcome to submit their biography, complete given name, contact number, address, email address, details of their high school, where they are currently enrolled, and their general point average alongside their essay, which contains no more than 1000 words and answers the question that Dr. Hampers made. Applicants may submit their entries to apply@drlouishampersscholarship.com. Submission of the application is going to end on June 15, 2023. After careful deliberation, the student who will win the scholarship program will be announced on July 15, 2023.

The purpose behind the establishment of the Dr. Louis Hampers Scholarship for Medical Students was to provide financial assistance through a scholarship to those currently enrolled in medical school. At this time, participation is available to all university and high school students in the United States who aspire to complete their education at a medical school and work in the medical field. Lou Hampers is aware, due to his own experiences, that the path that many medical students must take is very challenging. After gaining a wealth of expertise over his career, his current objective is to use this scholarship fund to offer something back to the next generation of medical students.

The man behind the scholarship, Lou Hampers, has an MBA, practices pediatrics and lives in Centennial, Colorado. He attended Dartmouth College and was born in Massachusetts's capital, Boston. The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania awarded him dual degrees in Medicine and Business Administration. At the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, he finished his residency in pediatrics, and at the Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago, he received his sub-specialty training in pediatric emergency medicine. After completing his subspecialty training in Chicago, he joined the University of Colorado School of Medicine faculty, where he worked his way up to the rank of Associate Professor in 2007. Both the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at the Children's Hospital of Colorado and the Section Head of the Section of Pediatric Emergency Medicine were among the tasks that were within his view.

The Dr. Louis Hampers Scholarship for Medical Students is open to every medical student in the United States. Lou Hampers is going to select the winner via creative writing. Students willing to apply may send their details along with their essay writing. The application for the scholarship will end on June 15th, and the winner will be announced a month later. If applicants have questions or inquiries, they can proceed to the scholarship website of Dr. Hampers and may freely fill out the form there. If any students know any universities willing to help with this scholarship, they are very much welcome to reach Dr. Hampers. Dr. Hampers is extending his warm regards to the students interested in the scholarship program.

Spokesperson: Lou Hampers

Company: Dr. Louis Hampers Scholarship

Website: https://drlouishampersscholarship.com

Email: apply@drlouishampersscholarship.com

https://www.accesswire.com/741254/Heads-Up-Medical-Students-Dr-Louis-Hampers-Has-Announced-His-Scholarship-Program



