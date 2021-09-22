U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.64
    +41.45 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,258.32
    +338.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,896.85
    +150.45 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.56
    +32.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.93
    -0.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.90
    -10.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    -0.22 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1690
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8200
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,584.82
    +3,028.50 (+7.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.55
    +49.07 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Heads of State, Chief Executive Officers and global leaders commit to accelerate action on the Sustainable Development Goals ahead of COP26

United Nations Global Compact
·4 min read

This year’s UN Global Compact Uniting Business LIVE event discussed advancing actionable, market-based solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges, from the COVID crisis to rising economic and gender inequality to the existential threat of climate change

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED NATIONS, New York, September 22, 2021 — Seven Heads of State and Government were joined by 34 CEOs, the UN Secretary-General and the heads of 21 UN agencies and civil society organizations at this year’s Uniting Business LIVE. More than 7,000 people registered to attend the three-day online event which took place during the high-level opening week of the 76th UN General Assembly. Together they committed to drive corporate ambition on climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as business looks to build back better from COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am pleased that the new UN Global Compact strategy puts the goal of a green recovery front and centre. It is about jump starting business ambition and action on sustainable development and credible climate action. You are helping lead the way. Sustainability is not just a moral imperative, it is good business. Decarbonisation is the greatest opportunity of our time,” said the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his opening remarks.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact announced a new Africa Strategy 2021-2023 which aims to galvanize large and small companies across Africa to uphold the Global Compact principles-based approach to business to operate in ways that, at a minimum, meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. By 2023, the UN Global Compact aims to have reached one-third of African businesses with more than $25 million in turnover and increased its SME membership by 50 percent.

Sanda Ojiambo also announced the UN Global Compact plans to enhance its Communication on Progress framework to better support participating businesses on their sustainability journeys and help them fully integrate the Ten Principles. The new reporting framework, due to be released next year, will establish a global repository of relevant, comparable corporate sustainability data, which will be open and accessible to all and represents a valuable asset to boost corporate transparency and inform the work of the UN system, Governments, investors and civil society on the road to achieving the 2030 Agenda.

Dozens of Chief Financial Officers who make up the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce also committed to invest more than $500 billion over the next five years towards the achievement of the SDGs. The CFO Taskforce also committed to link almost 50% of all corporate financing to sustainability performance, with plans to issue new sustainable finance instruments, including sustainability-linked bonds.

The Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, joined Sanda Ojiambo, other UN leaders, senior business executives, trade union heads and government leaders to launch the Ocean Stewardship Coalition, a global and cross-sector initiative which aims to address the twin crises of biodiversity and climate change by empowering the private sector to help deliver on all 17 Sustainable Development Goals and a net-zero, resilient and equitable ocean economy. The Global Compact also called for key actions ahead of COP 26 based on the findings of its new report, Blueprint for a Climate-Smart Ocean to Meet 1.5° C.

The UN Global Compact and Accenture also released a Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Spotlight which revealed SMEs are setting some of the most ambitious gender equality targets. Also launched was a new UN LGBTIQ+ Standards Gap Analysis Tool to help companies measure and improve their progress in ensuring inclusion in the workplace and beyond.

H.E. Mette Frederikesen, Prime Minister of Denmark; H.E. Commodore Josaia V. Bainimarama, Prime Minister of Fiji; H.E. Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor; H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya; H.E. Erna Solberg, H.E. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice-President of Nigeria; Prime Minister of Norway; H.E. Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain and H.E.Stefan Löfven, Prime Minister of Sweden gave remarks during United Business LIVE. Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol and Ghanaian reggae star Rocky Dawuni performed at the event.

All sessions from Uniting Business LIVE can be viewed on our YouTube channel.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change.

With more than 13,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. One Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org

Contact

For interview requests, please contact: media@unglobalcompact.org

Alex Gee

gee@unglobalcompact.org

CONTACT: Samantha H. Lucas Global Compact Media 4129263555 media@unglobalcompact.org


Recommended Stories

  • Logitech is a Proud Signatory of The Climate Pledge

    We’ve all heard references to teamwork, collaboration, and the ability to accomplish more as a collective rather than as individuals competing towards a common goal. There has never been a more urg...

  • Energy Crunch Jeopardizes Europe’s Green Overhaul, Spain Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s ambitious plan to reach climate neutrality risks falling victim to the unprecedented spike in natural gas and power prices, Spain has warned.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Tri

  • Leo DiCaprio invests in cultivated-meat startups

    The actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in a pair of cultivated meat startups and joining their advisories boards, Axios can report first.Why it matters: Cultivated meat — which is grown from animal cells — is still in early stages and has garnered criticism from some greens, but DiCaprio's involvement provides a boost from one of the world's most prominent climate activists.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 2040 Emissions Goal for onsemi

    by Jean Chong,

  • In climate pledge, Xi says China will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China would not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, using his address at the United Nations General Assembly to add to pledges to deal with climate change. Xi provided no details, but depending on how the policy is implemented, the move could significantly limit the financing of coal plants in the developing world. China has been under heavy diplomatic pressure to put an end to its coal financing overseas because it could make it easier for the world to stay on course to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement to reduce carbon emissions.

  • Helping to Sustain the GRID

    NortonLifeLock partners with GRID Alternatives to bring solar energy to underserved communities

  • PSEG CEO on climate change: ‘We all recognize that action has to begin yesterday’

    Ralph Izzo, PSEG Chairman, President & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss climate change, Hurricane Ida, and utility companies combating future disasters.

  • China Must Speed Up Emissions Cuts, John Kerry Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China must move more swiftly to pare greenhouse gas emissions and turn away from coal-fired power to help the world stave off the worst consequences of global warming, the top U.S. climate diplomat said Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global E

  • Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon & More Late Night Hosts Unite for First-Ever Climate Night

    Various late night hosts will be dedicating their Wednesday shows to talking about climate change, in coordination with Climate Week NYC

  • US, China unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

    Both China and the United States are starting new financial attacks on climate change

  • The Challenge of a Generation: 'The Carbon Neutral Pig' Examines Farmers' Role in Climate Action

    U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action Launches a Sequel to Its 2019 Short Film, '30 Harvests'

  • Philippines' Duterte blasts 'selfish' nations over vaccines

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte criticized rich nations at the U.N. General Assembly for hoarding COVID-19 vaccines while much of the developing world continues to suffer shortages

  • China's Xi Jinping vows to stop building new coal plants abroad

    China will stop building new coal plants overseas, President Xi Jinping pledged Tuesday, a move that if fulfilled essentially would end all international financing of the dirtiest fossil fuel.

  • Critics blast Facebook pledge to curb climate change misinformation

    Facebook's latest pledge to curb climate change disinformation on its platform is not impressing activists and industry watchdogs.

  • Explainer-Why are BMW and Daimler being sued over climate change?

    German activists have filed a lawsuit against automakers BMW and Daimler for refusing to tighten carbon emissions goals, the first time German citizens have sued private companies for exacerbating climate change. The lawsuit from the heads of Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is similar to one being lined up for Volkswagen by the heads of Greenpeace's Germany division in collaboration with Fridays for Future activist Clara Mayer and an unidentified landowner.

  • China's Xi pledges to end funding for overseas coal power plants

    China had been the subject of a pressure campaign by the United States and other G-7 nations to halt its overseas support of coal power plants.

  • Late-night comedians team up to tackle the climate crisis

    "Laughing at a problem can help make the problem seem less intimidating — maybe even more solvable," said the organizer of Climate Night.

  • Biden Pledges to Give $11 Billion to Fight Climate Change

    Sep.21 -- President Joe Biden says the U.S. would double its financial support to help low-income countries adapt to a warming climate and shift to clean energy. In April, he had committed $5.7 billion. Biden says he'll work with Congress to secure the funding. He spoke before the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

  • European Central Bank climate report: Early action is better

    The European Central Bank's first climate stress test shows higher risks of loan defaults for banks in fire-plagued southern Europe and argues that an earlier and orderly shift to greener energy may have costs — but pay off for the economy over the long run. The bank warned that its two more negative scenarios — a hasty effort to catch up to the problem or simply doing nothing — risked much higher costs and losses in economic output, especially further in to the stress test's 30-year time frame. The stress test published Wednesday compiled data gathered on more than 4 million companies worldwide and 1,600 banks in the 19-country eurozone where the ECB sets monetary policy.

  • Arctic sea ice hits its minimum extent for the year – 2 NASA scientists explain what's driving the overall decline

    Arctic sea ice has been declining overall since NASA began tracking it by satellite in the 1970s. Miemo PenttinenSeptember marks the end of the summer sea ice melt season and the Arctic sea ice minimum, when sea ice over the Northern Hemisphere ocean reaches its lowest extent of the year. For ship captains hoping to navigate across the Arctic, this is typically their best chance to do it, especially in more recent years. Sea ice cover there has dropped by roughly half since the 1980s as a direct