Headspace offers up to 60 percent off subscriptions for Black Friday

If you've heard good things about Headspace and have been waiting to give it a try, now is a good time to do so. The company has discounted its monthly subscription by 60 percent to $4.99, down from $12.99 per month. And it’s not a one-time discount, you can get up to 12 months at that price during the sale. Headspace has also reduced the price of its annual subscription. It currently costs $34.99 instead of $69.99. The promo is available from today until December 6th.

One thing to note about Headspace is that it’s more than a meditation app. It has an entire section dedicated to music from artists like Arcade Fire and Hans Zimmer . You’ll also find workout videos and tools you can use to fall asleep. If you want to get a feel for what it’s all about, Headspace recently released an interactive mindfulness experience within Netflix .

