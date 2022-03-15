U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

HeadSpin partners with Tricentis, bringing together extensive AI, global edge and device infrastructure to significantly improve software quality of experience

·3 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadSpin, the leading enterprise-grade, data-driven testing platform, has entered into a partnership with Tricentis, an industry leader in test automation for modern cloud and enterprise applications, to help enterprises achieve digital transformation goals and perfect digital experiences at speed through HeadSpin's data science platform and globally deployed real-world infrastructure.

The HeadSpin and Tricentis partnership comes at a time when businesses are revving up their digitalization initiatives and are adopting advanced technologies to build products and features that meet increasing customer expectations. Gartner forecasts that through 2025, AI and ML capabilities will emerge and mature in test automation tools to deliver faster time-to-market and reduce overall test creation and maintenance cycles.
Under the partnership, HeadSpin will offer end-to-end continuous testing and AI-led autonomous solutions on Tricentis' AI-based, scriptless, no code, automation platform, Tricentis Tosca. HeadSpin will provide a large edge of hosted and on-premise devices for Tosca users to test, debug, collect performance data, and detect build regressions to rapidly iterate and meet their quality, development, and monitoring goals.

The partnership also allows HeadSpin to use Tricentis' market-leading agile test management platform, Tricentis qTest, to improve efficiency and ensure collaboration for agile and DevOps teams. Tricentis solutions help enterprises increase software release speed exponentially and cut application development and deployment cost and significantly improve software quality.

This partnership strengthens HeadSpin's testing and performance monitoring capabilities and pushes forward its mission to help organizations across the globe assure flawless digital experiences.

"HeadSpin is working with global enterprises and independent software vendors (ISVs) to solve the challenges in developing high quality, next-generation software in intensely competitive markets. AI-led autonomous testing solutions powered by the Tricentis automation platform help achieve phenomenally higher test automation rates of 90%, along with seamless identification and resolution of 'quality of experience' issues for revenue-generating and mission-critical digital applications," said HeadSpin CEO Rajeev Butani.

The partnership also provides HeadSpin with access to NeoLoad, which is the top load-testing solution for enterprise applications, such as SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Oracle, Microsoft, Citrix, Avaloq, Guidewire, etc., from thick-client desktop apps to APIs and web interfaces. It's a next-generation replacement for archaic load-testing tools that hold back modern delivery processes. NeoLoad provides unparalleled support for legacy and modern applications, and it is built expressly for today's fast-paced DevOps processes. It can be deployed in the cloud, on-prem, or hybrid. Moreover, it integrates seamlessly into CI tools, APM systems, containers, and other elements of the DevOps toolchain.

"Tricentis has been at the forefront of continuous testing. Our products and solutions leverage AI and cloud to accelerate software delivery and can support over 170 technologies and enterprise applications. Tosca can provide resilient test automation for any use case," said Chaim Frenkel, senior director of alliances at Tricentis.

About HeadSpin:
HeadSpin is the world's first Digital Experience AI Platform combining cloud-hosted and on-prem global device infrastructure, test automation, and ML-driven performance and quality of experience analytics for mobile, web, audio, and video. HeadSpin empowers engineering, QA, operations, and product teams to assure optimal digital experiences throughout the development lifecycle. Learn more at www.HeadSpin.io.

Media Contact:
Kelly McAndrew
Financial Profiles
Kmcandrew@finprofiles.com
+1.203.613.1552

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/headspin-partners-with-tricentis-bringing-together-extensive-ai-global-edge-and-device-infrastructure-to-significantly-improve-software-quality-of-experience-301502599.html

SOURCE Headspin

