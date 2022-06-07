U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.02
    +1.52 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.90
    +12.20 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2596
    +0.0067 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6450
    +0.7440 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,298.95
    -41.73 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.70
    +38.07 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

HeadsUp Entertainment Launches Sports Betting and iGaming Revenue Platforms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HDUP

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (OTCPINK: HDUP) is pleased to announce its launch of multiple revenue platforms in the 6 US states and the Province of Ontario that have been approved and offer regulated iGaming and sports betting.  HeadsUp's core business since its inception in 2008 has been anchored in the gaming sector and today a major step forward as a licensed and approved affiliate in the white market jurisdictions sets the stage for substantial revenues.

HeadsUp has partnered with Canadian sports entertainment company Enteractive Media Inc on the first of a number of content production initiatives to produce daily content for sports betting customer acquisition.  The companies are presenting and hosting multiple panels and main stage presentation at the SIGMA America's iGaming conference in Toronto where gaming industry leaders are congregating for the largest Gaming conference to date in Canada.

HeadsUp and Enteractive together today announce a series of super affiliate agreements, the first with Casino Affiliate Partners which allows their core sports handicapping and information service to monetize their viewership base in the various regulated markets.  This agreement allows the GameChangerz brand to market and drive traffic as a sub licensed and approved operator in the 6 US states and Ontario with brands such as Draft Kings, Fan Duel, Points Bet and many of the largest sports book and online casinos in the world.  The partnership is expected to have over 60 affiliate revenue deals in place throughout North America.

In addition to the GameChangerz Sports Information service, negotiations are underway to nest the customer acquisition content in both US and Canadian major sports networks as well as working towards launching a daily 30 minute television show in the Ontario market for the start of the NCAAF College Football and NFL seasons.  This program will then be syndicated in the US as well as being distributed through multiple social media platforms in short form "call to action" videos designed to target various demographics and regional engagement strategies.  The partnership has launched daily content on its website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and has just launched a Subscription Service through Patreon and Discord.

The online casino and sports betting marketplace has shown exponential growth over the past 24 months with the most recent launch of licensed gaming in Ontario.  The companies have set substantial targets under this arrangement projecting revenues of USD $1.3m in year 1 and over USD $30m by year 4 with content being produced in studios in Toronto and Calgary with the planned build out of shot box studios in multiple casinos and sports book worldwide. Additional media assets are currently in preproduction and will be announced as they go to market.

About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, eSports, sports betting, online lottery, mobile 50/50, charity fundraising platforms, software and blockchain based payment solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "projected," "planned," forecasted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, not guarantees of HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.'s future operational or financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/headsup-entertainment-launches-sports-betting-and-igaming-revenue-platforms-301563324.html

SOURCE HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c2875.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look now

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Why GitLab Stock Soared After Earnings

    What happened Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) were up 23.7% as of 10:56 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected results for the fiscal first quarter, ending in April. Revenue grew 75% year over year, while adjusted net loss per share narrowed from $0.

  • Vitamin Shoppe owner in talks to buy Kohl’s for $8 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Franchise Group is looking to purchase Kohl’s for nearly $8 billion.

  • Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Should You Buy?

    Investors may be able to once again find value in large bank stocks after the sector has sold off this year, mainly due to fears of a recession hitting sometime later this year or in 2023. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank in the country, received a lot of attention after Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway plowed $2 billion into the stock during the early months of the pandemic while they were selling other large bank stocks. The big thing Bank of America has going is its extreme sensitivity to rising interest rates, which tremendously benefits the bank's net interest income (NII), or the money the bank makes on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost to fund those assets.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) released its first-ever annual letter to shareholders yesterday, and it gave investors more visibility into its growth plans. CEO RJ Scaringe has big plans for the company. In his shareholder letter, Scaringe boldly predicted "that Rivian can become one of the largest companies in the world, helping to drive the future of transportation."

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 10 Stocks To Survive Upcoming Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying to survive the upcoming recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying to survive upcoming recession, click Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 5 Stocks To Survive Upcoming Recession. Even though major banks and market experts have […]

  • Warren Buffett Just Sold This Popular Stock -- Should You?

    When it comes to success with investing, Warren Buffett is hard to one-up, to say the least. On that note, in the first quarter of this year, the Oracle of Omaha's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), sold 100% of his three million AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares with a total value of around $410 million. Contrary to his stated preference of holding stocks for extraordinarily long periods, Buffett only established his position in the company in the third quarter of 2020.

  • After Coinbase's Latest Move, Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    The top U.S. crypto brokerage and exchange operator reported a 35% year-over-year revenue decline and a $430 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022, a major reversal of fortune compared with prior quarters. Like many other tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Salesforce, Coinbase recently implemented a hiring freeze. After starting the year with plans to triple the employee headcount in 2022, the emphasis now is to focus on the most pressing business needs, like security and compliance.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    He's undoubtedly the best investor, but that doesn't mean every one of his picks is right for you right now.

  • Should You Buy Rivian Stock Now Before It's Too Late?

    Cut to today, and Rivian's market cap is just about $25.6 billion. The stock has been pummeled this year, and rightly so: Investors have had plenty of concerns, including Rivian's inability to produce its flagship R1T pickup truck at scale. Rivian's plans sound promising, Scaringe sounds confident, and the stock is trading at a fraction of its all-time highs.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • 4 Reasons UiPath Is a Great Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

    While the reaction to this cloud service provider's stellar first-quarter performance was muted, it presents an opportunity to buy a first-class growth stock at a bargain-bin price.