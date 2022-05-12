U.S. markets closed

HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF DIRECTORS VOTE

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Headwater Exploration Inc. ("Headwater") (TSX: HWX) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 1, 2022 were elected as directors of Headwater at Headwater's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 12, 2022. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Headwater:

Nominee


Outcome of Vote


Votes For


Votes Withheld

Elena Dumitrascu


Elected


161,184,953
(99.8%)


318,318

(0.2%)








Chandra Henry


Elected


159,587,532
(98.8%)


1,915,739
(1.2%)








Jason Jaskela


Elected


156,956,784
(97.2%)


4,546,487

(2.8%)








Phillip R. Knoll


Elected


161,457,065
(99.9%)


46,206
(0.1%)








Stephen Larke


Elected


138,514,146
(85.8%)


22,989,125
(14.2%)








Kevin Olson


Elected


161,337,633
(99.9%)


165,638

(0.1%)








David Pearce


Elected


159,856,264
(99.0%)


1,647,007
(1.0%)








Neil Roszell


Elected


159,739,805
(98.9%)


1,763,466
(1.1%)








Kam Sandhar


Elected


147,100,009
(91.1%)


14,403,262
(8.9%)

