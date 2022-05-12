HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF DIRECTORS VOTE
CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Headwater Exploration Inc. ("Headwater") (TSX: HWX) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 1, 2022 were elected as directors of Headwater at Headwater's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 12, 2022. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Headwater:
Nominee
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Elena Dumitrascu
Elected
161,184,953
318,318
(0.2%)
Chandra Henry
Elected
159,587,532
1,915,739
Jason Jaskela
Elected
156,956,784
4,546,487
(2.8%)
Phillip R. Knoll
Elected
161,457,065
46,206
Stephen Larke
Elected
138,514,146
22,989,125
Kevin Olson
Elected
161,337,633
165,638
(0.1%)
David Pearce
Elected
159,856,264
1,647,007
Neil Roszell
Elected
159,739,805
1,763,466
Kam Sandhar
Elected
147,100,009
14,403,262
