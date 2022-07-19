U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,878.41
    +47.56 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,422.36
    +349.75 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.75
    +122.70 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.58
    +32.17 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.62
    -0.98 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.90
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    -0.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0243
    +0.0093 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9740
    +0.0140 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    +0.0067 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5980
    -0.5240 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,167.12
    +52.12 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.22
    +10.37 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,265.73
    +42.49 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Headwolf Releases WPad1, the First Android 12 tablet

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular electronics brand Headwolf released an 8-inch FPad1 and a 10.36-inch HPad1 tablet following the May release. Its precise positioning, fashionable shape, and competitive price have received unanimous praise on all overseas sales platforms, and several well-known media celebrities from Europe, Japan, and the United States have participated in the review of the last two products. According to Chris Chen, CEO of Headwolf, the product will be Headwolf's first tablet with Android 12. Among a few Android 12 tablets in the world, the WPad1 is the best price/performance ratio, focusing on the 150 USD consumer market.

Headwolf WPad1
Headwolf WPad1

According to official GOOGLE News, Android 12 is the biggest design change in the history of Android. The introduction of a new design language, Material You, brings more innovation to individual designs, from wallpapers, interfaces, and components to notification bars. Privacy management, video transcoding capabilities, multichannel audio, a new accessible human-computer interaction method, specially optimized to adapt to application scenarios on large screens, the tablet is more comfortable to apply.

Chris reveals that WPad1 also has a major surprise as it is equipped with GOOGLE KIDS SPACE global education system. GOOGLE KIDS SPACE supports 100 + languages automatically switching so that children in more than 150 countries around the world to learn online without barriers. 10000 + real-time update resource library. You can flexibly choose your favorite categories according to your interests. To prevent children from getting addicted to electronic products, WPad1's KIDS SPACE has an intelligent parental console. Once in the child mode, it's impossible to exit the learning platform and access any other applications without parental authorization, and meanwhile, it can monitor the learning hours of the child in each learning module, which is a blessing for children around the world.

To perfectly harness the title of the king of cost performance, WPad1's other hardware configurations are not left behind. WPad1 uses a metal body with rounded edges and a narrow 7 mm bezel to better fit the curvature of the palm, and is also equipped with a front 800W, rear 1600W ultra-clear camera system with 128G high-capacity storage.

Headwolf WPad1 will be launched on July 20th on banggood, the world's leading cross-border e-commerce platform. Please consult the official website for details.

Purchase link. 
https://www.banggood.com/marketing-HEADWOLF-WPad-1-New-Releases/tid-49460.html?utmid=22604&utm_design=153 

Headwolf Official Website:
https://www.headwolf.net/products/headwolf%C2%AE-wpad1-tablet 

SOURCE Headwolf

Recommended Stories

  • Apple faces class-action lawsuit over Apple Pay

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks downs the class-action lawsuit against Apple alleging obstruction of competition from third-party e-commerce platforms and transaction fees.

  • Apple Sued In Massive Antitrust Class Action Lawsuit Related To Apple Pay

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been slapped with a massive antitrust class-action lawsuit, accusing the company of illegally profiting from payment card issuers through its Apple Pay policies. The class action lawsuit was submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. AAPL is reportedly violating federal antitrust law by collecting up to $1 billion annually, according to lawyers at Hagens Berman and Sperling & Slater. Also Read: What's Going On With Apple Stock Today

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Russia says it will fine Apple for violating antitrust laws

    The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an administrative investigation. Moscow has long objected to foreign tech platforms' influence in the Russian market, but the simmering dispute has escalated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. "The company has abused its dominant position in the iOS app distribution market," the FAS said in a statement.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Here's how this startup search engine provider thinks it can compete with Google

    Internet search — may seem like a fool's errand. The Palo Alto startup last week announced the launch of YouCode, a service designed to help software developers quickly find snippets of code in particular programming languages. The launch is part of an effort by the company to focus its attention specifically on programmers.

  • EXCLUSIVE: D-Wave And Mastercard Take Quantum Leap Into Future Of Financial Services

    DPCM Capital Inc (NYSE: XPOA) merger partner, D-Wave Systems Inc, a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) today announced a multi-year strategic alliance to champion the acceleration and adoption of quantum computing solutions. Mastercard and D-Wave will collaborate on the research and development of quantum-hybrid applications in areas such as consumer loyalty and rewards, cross-border settlement, and fraud management. “We are heralding in th

  • Why Nikon and Canon have given up on DSLRs

    The biggest news in the camera industry this month is that Nikon is reportedly halting development of new SLR cameras, marking the end of a 63-year run.

  • More Airlines Are Losing Luggage. AirTags and Tile Trackers Can Help.

    As the global airline industry struggles to meet surging demand, people are taking luggage tracking into their own hands.

  • Enterprise Software Stocks Won’t Be Immune to a Recession, Analyst Warns

    The analyst cut target prices on 28 stocks to reflect currency headwinds and potential for a downturn.

  • ForSight sees a world without cataracts with its surgery robot

    Worldwide, more than a billion people suffer from vision impairment and entirely avoidable blindness. The problem is, even though the surgery is relatively simple, there aren't enough surgeons, and not enough money to pay those surgeons, especially in developing countries. ForSight Robotics wants to address that issue and just raised a $55 million Series A to continue develop its surgery robots.

  • ASUS laptops are on sale at Amazon Canada, including a 'rugged' Chromebook for $139

    Accident-prone shoppers will want to bookmark this laptop.

  • Amazon makes Prime Video look more like Netflix (and every other streaming app)

    Amazon is introducing a new Prime Video interface that will be familiar to anyone who has used Netflix – or, for that matter, any other modern streaming service.

  • Apple Pay illegally profited by walling off contactless payments, lawsuit alleges

    Credit unions and banks are accusing Apple of anti-competitive behavior.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell As Wall Street Mulls Buyback Timing?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Apple Sued Over Apple Pay, Accused of Antitrust Violations

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was hit with an antitrust lawsuit over Apple Pay, accused of using its market power in the mobile device industry to fend off competition from rival payment apps and charging card issuers fees to boost its bottom line.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Mar

  • Vizio is elevating its mid-range TVs and soundbars

    Vizio has some big upgrades in store for its M-Series TVs and soundbars.

  • Google to allow app developers to use rival payment systems, to cut fees

    Alphabet unit Google said it will from Tuesday cut fees to 12%, from 15%, for non-gaming app developers on its Google Play App Store which switch to rival payment systems, as it moves to comply with new EU tech rules. The world's most popular internet search engine said the fee cut applies only to European consumers while the freedom to use another payment system will eventually be expanded to gaming apps as well. The move underscores a change in Google's strategy since last year where it now prefers to bow to regulatory and antitrust pressure with offers of concessions rather than embark on lengthy and distracting fights.