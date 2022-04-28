Heal-Corp Needs Donations to Supply Medical Resources to Ukraine

Currently preparing a new shipment for May

BRADENTON, Fla., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heal-Corp.org, a Florida-based non-profit organization, is raising funds to pursue its mission in Ukraine. Its mission is to provide injured Ukrainian civilians with the medical care they need.

Doctors are currently treating people on the front lines, and Heal-Corp.org is helping to provide them with the supplies they need. The Ukrainian Ministry of Health publishes requests for the most needed supplies and Heal-Corp has been working to fulfill these requests.

Most recently, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management & Homeland Security has donated over 1.5 million dollars in needed medical supplies to Heal Corp to send to Ukraine. Heal Corp has volunteers preparing the supplies for transport and is raising funds to pay for shipping and logistics.

All money collected will be used to support victims of the war in Ukraine. Donated funds will support the immediate needs (airfare and transportation) and long-term needs (doctors, nurses, and medics) of the Ukrainian people.

You can use the following link to donate now: https://www.heal-corp.org/

About Heal Movement Corp

Founded in 2021, Heal Movement Corp, a 501-C3 (pending) organization, has been supporting charities and providing scholarships for underprivileged youth. As an organization that reaches out and helps its neighbors, it has temporarily refocused its efforts on Ukraine.

The organization's board members come from diverse backgrounds including Military, Business, Not for Profit, Air Medical, Aviation, Humanitarian, and Construction fields.

MEDIA CONTACT: Benjamin Kowal

media@heal-corp.org

718-510-2160

