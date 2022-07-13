Healer.com Joins Leaf411 to Amplify Cannabis Education Efforts

Leaf411

Creator of online cannabis education and certification programs joins forces with Leaf411 to support affordable access to professional cannabis medical advice

DENVER, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf411 ™, the nation’s first cannabis nurse guidance call service, is grateful to welcome its newest member Healer.com , a holistic health service that provides online medical cannabis training for patients, healthcare providers and dispensaries.

Created by Dr. Dustin Sulak, an osteopathic physician renowned as an expert in integrative medicine, Healer.com offers online education and certification programs, as well as a variety of dependable, medical-quality cannabis products that patients and healthcare providers can trust. With their complementary educational missions, Healer.com and Leaf411 are leading the effort to bring evidenced-based information to the growing cannabis consumer market. As a part of their member relationship, all Leaf411 nurses will add another certification to their skillset and become Healer Certified in Healer.com’s cannabis education programs.

“Now more than ever, we need as many voices and resources as possible educating patients and consumers on cannabis with evidence-based information and honest guidance,” said Katherine Golden, a registered nurse and CEO of Leaf411. “Dr. Sulak and Healer.com are among the strongest voices helping people make well-informed decisions about cannabis consumption. We are thrilled to have them on board as a member and look forward to collaborating our efforts.”

Healer Whole Plant Hemp products were created because Dr. Sulak could not find CBD, CBDA and CBG formulations he felt he could trust or recommend to patients. All Healer Hemp Drops, Capsules and Topicals are backed by research, third-party lab tested and made from organically farmed Maine hemp specifically selected for its beneficial compounds. To eliminate the guesswork of dosing, Healer products include Dr. Sulak's clinically proven, step-by-step Usage Guides & Response Tracker. In addition, Healer's patented nano-filtration extraction process purifies, concentrates and maintains a more complete range of the plant’s original compounds, including acidic and minor cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and phytonutrients, creating the Healer Spectrum.

When Dr. Sulak began incorporating cannabis as a medicine for his patients in 2009, he quickly identified a lack of cannabis knowledge as one of the key challenges preventing people from getting the best possible results. To address the challenge, Healer.com was launched. Similarly, Leaf411 was founded in 2019 as the first cannabis nurse hotline focused on providing education and directional support to the public about the safe and effective use of cannabis. According to Flowhub, nearly 45% of Americans now live in states with legal access to cannabis, making education a critical need for patients, consumers and the industry.

“Cannabis possesses amazing healing properties for a wide variety of symptoms,” said Dr. Sulak. “But without knowledge of how it might work and which type of products might be best for any particular individual, its potential for consumers and the industry will never be realized. We applaud the work that Leaf411 is doing across the country and look forward to working together to ensure evidence-based cannabis education is available for all.”

Leaf411 memberships provide an incredible opportunity for businesses to help remove the stigma surrounding cannabis, educate consumers and create greater access to affordable healthcare information. Leaf411’s free hotline and low-cost scheduled guidance calls allow consumers and patients to speak directly with a cannabis-trained nurse, enabling them to make well-informed decisions about integrating cannabis and hemp CBD into their health care regimen. Through a Leaf411 membership, businesses can offer free Leaf411 nurse guidance calls to their customers while providing a resource to direct customers to evidence-based information on cannabis. Memberships can be paid annually or on a monthly basis, and are available at a wide range of financial levels to allow businesses of all sizes to participate.

Current and longtime Leaf411 business members include some of the biggest brands in the cannabis industry like Wana Brands, Mary’s Medicinals, Aspen Green, Seed & Smith and Elixinol. For more information on how to become a member or corporate sponsor with Leaf411, click here .

About Leaf411

Leaf411 is the first cannabis-trained nurse guidance service. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Leaf411 was founded in 2019 with a mission to provide education and directional support to the general public about the safe and effective use of legal cannabis (marijuana and hemp). Leaf411’s team of cannabis-trained nurses are passionate about helping the community access balanced education about their cannabis use while also improving public perception of the cannabis industry. For more information visit leaf411.org or join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Healer

Healer is a trusted cannabis brand providing educational resources ( Healer.com ) and cannabis and hemp products ( HealerCannabis.com and HealerCBD.com ) founded to address the challenges of helping patients and healthcare providers get the best results with safe, reliably dosable products and education on how to best use them. Healer’s educational material and distinctive product formulations are based on the latest science, clinical research and 12 years of clinical work by Dr. Dustin Sulak.

Contact: Jim Dissett

The 9th Block

303-532-7392

jim@the9thblock.com



