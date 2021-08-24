Healio Announces Expanded Coverage: Allergy and Asthma; Women's Health & OB/GYN

THOROFARE, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healio is expanding its ever-growing specialty news content with the launch of Allergy and Asthma and Women's Health & OB/GYN. Coverage will include late-breaking reports from national and international congresses, as well as treatment and diagnostic updates, FDA developments, clinical resources and guidelines for care.

"These launches are an extension of the continued growth Healio has experienced over the past year, identifying a need that these health care professionals have for a fresh voice in news," said Joan-Marie Stiglich, ELS, Healio's Chief Content Officer. "We look forward to helping these communities keep up with the latest advances as well as providing additional perspective to the current knowledge."

Healio relaunched In June 2020, bringing health care professionals an enhanced user experience that provides highly personalized news and education tailored to fit their daily practice of medicine.

