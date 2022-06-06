U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

Healogics Teams Up with the American Diabetes Association to Help Prevent Chronic Wounds and Support Wound Care Awareness Month Throughout June

·3 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Wound Care Awareness Month, Healogics® is advancing its mission by further supporting the American Diabetes Association® (ADA). By partnering with the ADA, they're proud to sponsor the Tip of the Day during Wound Care Awareness Week, June 6–10, to raise awareness of chronic wound problems and educate physicians and people living with diabetes about the Healogics solution. They hope to reach more patients' needs by partnering with such a great organization.

(PRNewsfoto/Healogics)

"One in two American people have diabetes or prediabetes and we can't ignore that. It affects each and every one of us—and will keep affecting us all until we do something about it," said Charles Henderson, American Diabetes Association Chief Executive Officer.

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with a chronic wound, including 2 million who are living with diabetic foot ulcers. In fact, one in four people with diabetes will experience a foot ulcer. Up to 85% of diabetes related amputations are preceded by a foot ulcer. Treating these ulcers early and with the most appropriate wound healing management is key to avoiding amputation. The longer a chronic or non-healing wound goes without proper treatment, the greater the chance of infection, hospitalization, or even amputation.

Wound Care Awareness Week strives to empower both patients and healthcare providers with resources to help improve health, heal wounds, and prevent amputations. Healogics goal is to further advance the rate at which patients heal through evidence-based wound care treatments. Featuring a Tip of the Day is just another resource offered to share information and patient-education resources on the wound healing process.

David Bassin, Healogics Chief Executive Officer concludes, "Let's continue to spread the word about wound care awareness, not just during Wound Care Awareness Week, but throughout June and all year long. If you have not been to Healogics.com, please take a few moments to view the valuable resources, as well as the Wound Care Center® locator information for people with high risk factors associated with wounds."

If you or someone you care for has a wound that is not healing, find a Center near you today. For more information, visit Healogics.com.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes but a better way to provide care.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together, what we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healogics-teams-up-with-the-american-diabetes-association-to-help-prevent-chronic-wounds-and-support-wound-care-awareness-month-throughout-june-301562075.html

SOURCE Healogics, LLC

