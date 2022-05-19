U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Health Advocate Partners with LanguageLine Solutions to Enhance Experience for Spanish-Speaking Members

·4 min read

Service addresses social determinants of health by immediately connecting limited-English speakers to interpreters for improved access to services.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of health advocacy, navigation, well-being and integrated benefits programs, announced today that it has introduced an innovative new solution to support Spanish-speaking members. Through a partnership with leading language-access provider LanguageLine Solutions, Heath Advocate will ensure members with limited English proficiency have immediate access to an interpreter, making it easier to connect with a Personal Health Advocate and improving the call experience.

Personal Health Advocates provide expert, compassionate support to help members access and navigate the healthcare system, identify and engage with high-quality physicians and facilities, coordinate care, understand and fully utilize their health and well-being benefits, and much more. By implementing this new service with LanguageLine, Health Advocate is bridging the gap for Spanish-speaking members with limited English proficiency.

"The healthcare system is complex and difficult to navigate. When compounded with language barriers, members may not reach out or might miss opportunities to get the care they need," said Matt Yost, President and CEO of Health Advocate. "Health Advocate is committed to continuously enhancing our members' experience, and introducing this service is one more way for us to provide inclusive, excellent customer service to more of our members."

With the implementation of LanguageLine's DirectResponse solution, a Spanish speaker's voice is the first one callers hear. They are greeted with a prompt in Spanish so they can easily select their preferred language and be directed to an interpreter. Together, the member and the interpreter are seamlessly connected with the Personal Health Advocate to help with anything the member needs.

As language and literacy skills are among the primary social determinants of health, limited proficiency in English can be a major barrier to accessing health and well-being resources. Introducing this new service further demonstrates how Health Advocate prioritizes helping people overcome these challenges to get the care they need.

"We implemented LanguageLine in late February and have already seen significant numbers in utilization of DirectResponse," Yost said. "These members are now experiencing shorter wait times to connect to an interpreter and a Personal Health Advocate, and they are immediately speaking with someone in their native language, which is more supportive."

LanguageLine offers professional, on-demand interpretation in more than 240 languages. In addition to the DirectResponse initiative, the partnership with Health Advocate enables members to be connected with a LanguageLine interpreter in nearly any language.

"Health Advocate and LanguageLine Solutions are both concerned about compassionate care," LanguageLine President and CEO Scott W. Klein said. "We are thrilled with this partnership, as it is a major step forward in lowering the language and cultural barriers that might otherwise impede access to services."

About Health Advocate

For more than 20 years, Health Advocate has been making healthcare easier for thousands of organizations and millions of their employees and members nationwide.

Our solutions leverage a unique combination of expert-led, compassionate support using powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform to engage members in their health and well-being.

Health Advocate's members enjoy an award-winning, personalized concierge service that addresses nearly every clinical, administrative, wellness or behavioral health need. Our clients benefit from high levels of engagement, improved employee productivity and health, and reduced medical costs, while simultaneously streamlining and enhancing their health benefits offerings.

For more information, visit us at www.HealthAdvocate.com.

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine has been the world leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters.

LanguageLine is trusted by more than 30,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, Deaf, and Hard-of-Hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to nearly 18,000 professional linguists in more than 240 languages—24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Contact:
Courtney Prizer, Public Relations Specialist 
336632@email4pr.com 
610-940-6723

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-advocate-partners-with-languageline-solutions-to-enhance-experience-for-spanish-speaking-members-301549497.html

SOURCE Health Advocate

