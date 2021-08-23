U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,477.31
    +35.64 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,364.46
    +244.38 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,880.73
    +166.06 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.45
    +31.85 (+1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.31
    +3.17 (+5.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    +15.90 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.39 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    +0.0091 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7730
    +0.0330 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,948.77
    +1,203.19 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,266.20
    +2.76 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.50
    +26.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Health Alliance Plan and MSU Health Care Announce Joint Effort to Improve Senior Health

·5 min read

Extension of Henry Ford Health System - MSU Partnership Engages New Providers, Members

DETROIT and EAST LANSING, Mich., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan (HAP) and MSU Health Care are joining forces to educate MSU alumni and other Medicare-eligible individuals about HMO and PPO insurance products this fall as an early outcome of the Henry Ford Health System partnership with Michigan State University. HAP's popular Medicare Advantage insurance products will be available across 36 HAP service counties. The zero-dollar premium HMO and PPO plans provide seniors with the highest quality health care backed by exceptional providers and HAP's renowned customer service.

(PRNewsfoto/Health Alliance Plan)
(PRNewsfoto/Health Alliance Plan)

This initiative is one of the first outcomes of the historic 30-year partnership between Henry Ford Health System and MSU, which was announced in February 2021. The Henry Ford/MSU agreement is designed to facilitate and support ground-breaking research; provide best-in-class cancer care; expand training and diversity among the next generation of health care professionals; and address health care disparities in traditionally underserved communities.

"We are delighted to expand the Henry Ford/MSU partnership through this program," said Michael Genord M.D., HAP's President and CEO. "As a Michigan-based insurer, HAP is committed to providing a personalized customer experience, and we're proud to say that our customer satisfaction consistently scores high marks with our members. That was demonstrated yet again when we were recently ranked highest in member satisfaction among commercial health plans in the Michigan region, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study℠." 1

The HAP/MSU Health Care partnership marks another significant milestone in HAP's strategic expansion across Michigan using tailored Medicare Advantage products. In 2019, HAP partnered with Mercy Health to create a Medicare Advantage plan targeted specifically to the needs of West Michigan residents in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Oceana counties. HAP added seven more West Michigan counties – Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren in 2020. The HAP/MSU Health Care partnership will extend HAP's reach to approximately 100,000 eligible seniors. This includes a portion of the more than 270,000 MSU alumni based in the state of Michigan.

Adults with medical insurance are more likely to be screened for conditions such as cardiovascular disease, colon cancer, diabetes and other preventive care measures recommended by the United States Preventive Services Task Force.

The HAP/MSU Health Care partnership furthers MSU Health Care's mission to improve the health of Michigan communities. This spring, MSU Health Care announced two initiatives to increase access to care: An affiliation with Everside Health to offer employer sponsored direct primary care and a collaboration with Higi to connect individuals to care through their Smart Health Stations in local supercenter chain and grocery stores.

"The partnership with HAP is critical to our mission to improve the health of our communities," said Seth Ciabotti, CEO for MSU Health Care. "Research has shown that lack of insurance is a barrier to receiving timely health screenings and preventive care. Through the HAP/MSU Health Care partnership exceptional health care and cost-effective insurance opportunities come together to support better health outcomes."

HAP's deep commitment to Michigan seniors is evident in this partnership with MSU Health Care and in HAP's ongoing efforts to provide affordable, valuable Medicare options to seniors. HAP's Medicare Advantage HMO earned 4.5 stars (out of 5) from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), ranking HAP's plan first among Michigan-based insurers and in the top 10% nationally. CMS uses Star Ratings to help consumers make informed decisions about Medicare supplement options, measuring more than 40 performance metrics in five categories.

"Our pledge to HAP members is to provide them with high quality insurance coverage and excellent customer service. We continue to earn high scores from members across all ratings platforms," Dr. Genord noted. "And, with the commitment of our dedicated team, we know we will continue to exceed expectations."

About Health Alliance Plan
Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

About MSU Health Care
MSU Health Care is the fully integrated academic health center of Michigan State University, representing more than 600 faculty and affiliate providers. Our commitment to safe, high-quality patient care is realized through our comprehensive services for people of any age, education of the next generation of health care providers and medical research. MSU Health Care providers treat ongoing primary care as well as some of the rarest forms of cancer and neurological conditions along with advanced surgical, pharmaceutical, rehabilitation, therapy and imaging services. With more than 100 affiliates located next door and as far as Ludington, Saginaw, Detroit, and Marquette, MSU Health Care is building hope and healing for Michigan. Our clinical efforts support future advancements through academic and research initiatives at Michigan State University. https://healthcare.msu.edu/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-alliance-plan-and-msu-health-care-announce-joint-effort-to-improve-senior-health-301360539.html

SOURCE Health Alliance Plan

Recommended Stories

  • FDA approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot, making it the first vaccine to receive ‘full’ approval in the U.S.

    The U.S. formally approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in a move that could sway some of the unvaccinated to get a shot.

  • 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks With More Fuel in the Tank

    BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and markets novel small-molecule drugs to treat rare diseases. BioCryst already has a growing revenue source in Orladeyo. BioCryst stock has been soaring in response to Orladeyo's successful launch.

  • FDA Fully Approves Pfizer Vaccine, Opening the Door for Widespread Mandates

    The company's vaccine received emergency use authorization in December. Since then, more than 204 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the U.S. alone.

  • Doctors question the optics and the scientific rationale behind the plan for COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S.

    The decision to give out extra doses of Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines pits federal health officials who say the shots may not protect people from severe disease in the future against the public-health experts who disagree with their logic.

  • What This Label Expansion Means for Merck

    Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) announced earlier this month that its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in combination with Eisai's (OTC: ESALY) Lenvima to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC, also known as kidney cancer). This comes just weeks after the combo was approved by the FDA to treat patients with certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma last month.

  • A Miami paramedic had sex with a patient. He lost his license, but that’s not exactly why

    A paramedic working in Plantation General Hospital’s emergency room decided pursuing his sexual desire was a bigger emergency than anything in the ER’s immediate future.

  • Pfizer to buy cancer drug developer Trillium in $2.3 billion deal

    Pfizer, which acquired a $25 million stake in Trillium last year, will buy the remaining outstanding shares for $18.50 apiece, representing a 203.8% premium on the stock's last closing price. Pfizer expects to benefit from Canada-based Trillium's blood-cancer therapies that target a "don't eat me" signal used by cancer cells to evade the immune system. Forty Seven Inc, which is also developing drugs that target the same antibodies, was bought by Gilead Sciences Inc for $4.9 billion last year.

  • Valneva Initiates Rolling Submission For COVID19 Vaccine Candidate In UK

    Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has commenced rolling submission for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K. The candidate dubbed VLA2001 is a whole virus, inactivated, adjuvanted vaccine candidate. VLA2001 is currently being studied in the U.K. in a Phase 3 Cov-Compare (VLA2001-301) trial. Topline results are expected early in Q4 of 2021. Subject to positive Cov-Compare data and MHRA review, Valneva believes that initial approval

  • Rebel Wilson bares her abs in workout selfie

    The actress has been hitting the gym since embarking on a "year of health" in 2020.

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic Brings Relief to Rural Town

    Overwhelming hospital hallways and daunting distances fall before DBS and remote technology.

  • Lefties Planted the Anti-Science Seed Fueling Vaccine Skepticism

    GettyOn Dec. 31, 2019, the first case of the coronavirus was recorded, a global pandemic was en route and emerging biotechnology would be our salvation—so long as we embraced it.The following day, anti-biotechnology activists saw their biggest American legislative win go into effect: federal labeling for genetically modified organisms, or GMOs.Those rules, pushed forward by political progressives, were supposedly the answer to health concerns stoked by a health disinformation campaign, amplified

  • US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a milestone that may help lift public confidence in the shots as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet. The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech now carries the strongest endorsement from the Food and Drug Administration, which has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety. More than 200 million Pfizer doses already have been administered in the U.S. — and hundreds of millions more worldwide — since emergency use began in December.

  • Axsome says U.S. FDA asks for no extra data for depression drug, shares surge

    The regulator had set an action date of Aug. 22 to decide on the drug, but notified Axsome earlier this month of some deficiencies with its marketing application that could lead to a delay in deciding the fate of the oral pill. Analysts had expected the FDA to decline Axsome's application, with Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee saying the lack of a "complete response letter" from the FDA was positive as it implied previously identified deficiencies can be remedied. AXS-05 had succeeded in reducing symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) in a late-stage trial in December 2019 and also showed benefits for treatment-resistant patients in a mid-stage study in 2020.

  • New Zealand PM says elimination strategy "absolutely" right, as lockdown extended

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that New Zealand's pandemic elimination strategy was working, as she announced an extension to the nationwide lockdown due to a growing COVID-19 Delta outbreak.Why it matters: NZ locked down last Tuesday after detecting the first community case in nearly six months — marking the arrival of Delta in the island nation. The cluster has grown to 107 cases, with 35 more people testing positive for the virus Monday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axio

  • Conservative Radio Host Who Mocked Vaccines Dies of COVID-19

    HandoutA conservative radio host in Nashville who derided vaccines and spread misinformation about the coronavirus has died of COVID-19. Phil Valentine was 61.Though Valentine downplayed the efficacy of vaccines and even went so far as to record a parody song mocking them, he reversed his opinion while in the hospital, advising his family members to get the jab. He had said of the vaccine, “I have a very low risk of A) Getting COVID and B) dying of it if I do. Why would I risk getting a heart at

  • U.S. Officials Are Reportedly Investigating This Moderna Side Effect

    It's been eight months since the Moderna vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization (EUA), the second of three vaccines given EUA in the U.S. So by now, anyone who's gotten inoculated or plans to do so likely knows the side effects that come with the COVID vaccine: symptoms like pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. But in recent months, a growing number of incidences o

  • Australia must learn to live with COVID: PM

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is saying that the country will need to learn to live with COVID, and start lifting its lockdown restrictions, once more of the population becomes vaccinated...... despite concerns about the impact of the recent surge in cases in Sydney.''Once you get to 70% of your country that is eligible for the vaccine, and 80%, the plan sets out that we have to move forward. We cannot hold back."The federal government last month unveiled a four-stage plan to relax restrictions once 70% of over 16s are vaccinated.With over half of all Australians stuck in weeks-long lockdowns to curb the highly infectious Delta strain, Morrison said the country had to move forward.''We must adjust our mindset. Cases will not be the issue once we get above 70%. Dealing with serious illness, hospitalisation, ICU capabilities, our ability to respond in those circumstances, that will be our goal. And we will live with this virus, as we live with other infectious diseases. That's what the national plan is all about, was always about. That's how we designed it, and that's how it needs to be implemented."The states of Western Australia and Queensland however, have flagged that they may not stick to a plan reached with the federal government even if vaccination rates hit 80%, raising concerns due to Sydney breaking new one-day records for infections.While Australia has managed the pandemic better than many other developed countries, a slow vaccine rollout has taken the shine off its early success.Nationally, 30% of people above 16 are fully vaccinated, while 52% have had a least one dose.Vaccinations are running at a record pace but the target of 80% fully vaccinated will not be reached until December at the current rate.

  • 80 Percent of Strokes Could Be Prevented by Doing These 4 Things, CDC Says

    When a stroke occurs, your blood supply is cut off from your brain, and you're in a race against the clock before brain cells begin to die. For some stroke victims, especially those who don't receive medical attention in time, this can lead to brain damage and other serious complications. This sudden medical emergency is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., and one American has a stroke every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, t

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, August 22, 2021, on "Face the Nation."