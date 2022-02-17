U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,414.57
    -60.44 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,536.48
    -397.79 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,854.94
    -269.15 (-1.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.81
    -29.50 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.25
    -2.41 (-2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.00
    +28.50 (+1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.24 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9790
    -0.0680 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0380
    -0.4140 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,824.24
    -1,766.18 (-4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.50
    -40.67 (-4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Health Canada Approves BIMZELX® (bimekizumab) for the Treatment of Adults with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

·11 min read

  • BIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) is the first treatment for adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis that is designed to inhibit both IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor to be approved by Health Canada.

  • Approval is supported by three Phase III trials, including significant Canadian participation, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of BIMZELX compared with placebo, ustekinumab and adalimumab.

  • BIMZELX is a testament to UCB's commitment to advancing science in immuno-dermatology, addressing unmet needs and improving patient outcomes.

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - UCB Canada Inc. announced today that Health Canada has approved BIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.1 BIMZELX is the first IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor to be approved in the Americas.

UCB (CNW Group/UCB Canada Inc.)
UCB (CNW Group/UCB Canada Inc.)

"The approval of BIMZELX in Canada is the first marketing authorization for this new psoriasis treatment in North America, and represents a pivotal moment for the dermatology community and UCB," said Lionel Houle, Head of Immunology, UCB Canada. "Our sights are set on innovative scientific solutions that can make a real difference in the lives of patients. We are incredibly proud to bring this new treatment option to people living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in Canada and believe that BIMZELX has the potential to raise expectations of what psoriasis treatment can deliver."

Psoriasis is a common chronic inflammatory skin condition usually characterized by red elevated patches and flaking silvery scales with symptoms ranging from mild to severe.2 Psoriasis affects one million Canadians and 125 million worldwide, with 90 per cent of patients having the most common form – plaque psoriasis.3

Psoriasis has a considerable psychological and quality of life impact, potentially affecting work, recreation, relationships, sexual functioning, family and social life.4 According to a Canadian patient survey completed by the Canadian Dermatology Association, psoriasis and related conditions impose a severe burden on the daily lives of Canadians with a history of moderate to severe psoriasis. More than one third of respondents (176 of 500) viewed their skin condition as a significant problem in their daily life, a perception that correlated with the extent of the disease.5

"Psoriasis places a tremendous burden on patients and their caregivers. Every day, I see firsthand the positive impact of effective treatment options," said Dr. Melinda Gooderham, board-certified Dermatologist, Medical Director at the SKiN Centre for Dermatology and Principal Investigator for the SKiN Research Centre in Peterborough, Ontario. "The introduction of bimekizumab could be a game changer. Patients I saw as part of the clinical trials achieved complete skin clearance very quickly, fulfilling a significant unmet need for this patient population."

BIMZELX Clinical Program

Health Canada's approval is based on a robust clinical program evaluating the safety and efficacy of BIMZELX in three Phase III multicenter, randomized, placebo and/or active comparator–controlled studies with 1,480 patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.6 Of these, 315 patients from 37 study sites were Canadian.7

  • BE VIVID: Phase III, randomized, double blind, placebo- and active-controlled, parallel-group study comparing the efficacy and safety of BIMZELX versus ustekinumab.8

  • BE READY: Phase III, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study investigating the efficacy and safety of BIMZELX in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, the effects of withdrawal, and two maintenance dosing schedules over 56 weeks.9

  • BE SURE: Phase III, randomized, double blind, active-controlled, parallel-group study comparing the efficacy and safety of BIMZELX with the tumor necrosis factor inhibitor adalimumab in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.10

Clinical studies involving the treatment of BIMZELX met their primary endpoints, resulting in significant improvement in the measures of disease activity compared to placebo, ustekinumab and adalimumab at Week 16.11 Significant improvements were also observed in psoriasis involving the scalp, nails, hands and feet in patients treated with BIMZELX at Week 16.12

All phase III studies also met their ranked secondary endpoints:

  • Patients trated with bimekizumab achieved superior levels of skin clearance at week 16, compared to those treated with ustekinumab, placebo and adalimumab, as measured by at least a 90 per cent improvement in the Psoriasis Area & Severity Index (PASI 90) and an Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) response of clear or almost clear skin (IGA 0/1). Clinical responses achieved with bimekizumab at week 16 were maintained up to one year in all studies.13, 14

  • BIMZELX was superior to placebo, ustekinumab and adalimumab in achieving PASI 75 at week 4.15, 16, 17

Important and complete safety information about BIMZELX can be found by accessing the product monograph at https://www.ucb-canada.ca/BIMZELXPM The most frequent reported adverse reactions in the clinical studies were upper respiratory tract infections (14.5 per cent) (most frequently nasopharyngitis) and oral candidiasis (7.3 per cent).

About UCB Canada Inc.
Inspired by patients and driven by science, UCB Canada Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe autoimmune and central nervous system diseases. For more information, please consult https://www.ucb-canada.ca/.

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8,400 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of €5.3 billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news.

Forward looking statements UCB
This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "continue" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of UCB, or industry results, to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Important factors that could result in such differences include: the global spread and impact of COVID-19, changes in general economic, business and competitive conditions, the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or within expected timing, costs associated with research and development, changes in the prospects for products in the pipeline or under development by UCB, effects of future judicial decisions or governmental investigations, safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, product liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products or product candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars, changes in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainties in tax laws or the administration of such laws, and hiring and retention of its employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates will be discovered or identified in the pipeline, will progress to product approval or that new indications for existing products will be developed and approved. Movement from concept to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical results do not guarantee safety and efficacy of product candidates in humans. So far, the complexity of the human body cannot be reproduced in computer models, cell culture systems or animal models. The length of the timing to complete clinical trials and to get regulatory approval for product marketing has varied in the past and UCB expects similar unpredictability going forward. Products or potential products which are the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be subject to differences disputes between the partners or may prove to be not as safe, effective or commercially successful as UCB may have believed at the start of such partnership. UCB' efforts to acquire other products or companies and to integrate the operations of such acquired companies may not be as successful as UCB may have believed at the moment of acquisition. Also, UCB or others could discover safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with its products and/or devices after they are marketed. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of UCB's products that implicate an entire class of products may have a material adverse effect on sales of the entire class of affected products. Moreover, sales may be impacted by international and domestic trends toward managed care and health care cost containment, including pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, and the reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers as well as legislation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities and outcomes. Finally, a breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB's data and systems.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any of such forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labelling in any market, or at any particular time, nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be or will continue to be commercially successful in the future.

UCB is providing this information, including forward-looking statements, only as of the date of this press release and it does not reflect any potential impact from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, unless indicated otherwise. UCB is following the worldwide developments diligently to assess the financial significance of this pandemic to UCB. UCB expressly disclaims any duty to update any information contained in this press release, either to confirm the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-looking statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

Additionally, information contained in this document shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

References

________________

1 Canadian BIMZELX Product Monograph.

2 https://dermatology.ca/public-patients/skin/psoriasis. Accessed January 18, 2022

3 https://dermatology.ca/public-patients/skin/psoriasis. Accessed January 18, 2022

4 Moon HS, Mizara A, McBride SR. Psoriasis and psycho-dermatology. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2013;3(2):117-130

5 https://dermatology.ca/public-patients/skin/psoriasis/. Accessed January 7, 2022

6 Canadian BIMZELX Product Monograph.

7 Data on File.

8 Reich K, Papp KA, Blauvelt A et al. Bimekizumab versus ustekinumab for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (BE VIVID): efficacy and safety from a 52-week, multicentre, double-blind, active comparator and placebo controlled phase 3 trial. Lancet 2021; 397:487-98.

9 Gordon KB, Foley P, Krueger JG et al. Bimekizumab efficacy and safety in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (BE READY): a multicentre, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized withdrawal phase 3 study. Lancet 2021; 397:475-86.

10 Warren RB, Blauvelt A, Bagel J et al. Bimekizumab versus Adalimumab in Plaque Psoriasis. N Engl J Med 2021; 385:130-141.

11 Canadian BIMZELX Product Monograph.

12 BIMZELX Product Monograph.

13 Reich K, Papp KA, Blauvelt A et al. Bimekizumab versus ustekinumab for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (BE VIVID): efficacy and safety from a 52-week, multicentre, double-blind, active comparator and placebo controlled phase 3 trial. Lancet 2021; 397: 487-98.

14 Gordon KB, Foley P, Krueger JG et al. Bimekizumab efficacy and safety in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (BE READY): a multicentre, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized withdrawal phase 3 study. Lancet 2021; 397:475-86.

15 Gordon KB, Foley P, Krueger JG et al. Bimekizumab efficacy and safety in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (BE READY): a multicentre, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized withdrawal phase 3 study. Lancet 2021; 397:475-86.

16 Reich K, Papp KA, Blauvelt A et al. Bimekizumab versus ustekinumab for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (BE VIVID): efficacy and safety from a 52-week, multicentre, double-blind, active comparator and placebo controlled phase 3 trial. Lancet 2021; 397: 487-98.

17 Warren RB, Blauvelt A, Bagel J et al. Bimekizumab versus Adalimumab in Plaque Psoriasis. N Engl J Med 2021; 385:130-141.

SOURCE UCB Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/17/c9979.html

Recommended Stories

  • Belarus President Signs Decree Endorsing Free Flow of Cryptocurrencies

    The rule intends to protect crypto investors from possible losses, and prevent “unintentional involvement in activities prohibited by law.”

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today After Record Earnings

    Specialty chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just closed out a record year with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 revenue showing strength in several of its target growth markets. Nvidia shares are down about 16% so far in 2022, including a 7.3% drop today, as of 11 a.m. ET. While the company is working to grow its omniverse business in professional visualization and its automotive exposure, Nvidia's gaming and data center sales still made up over 87% of total revenue.

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the market: ‘We have lost our most important anchor’

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College, Cambridge University, and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss surging inflation, markets, and how the economy will react to the Fed's decision.

  • Why Amplitude Stock Crashed Today

    It was a rough day for Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) investors. Shares of the cloud software company focused on digital optimization plunged after the newly public stock posted solid results for the fourth quarter but offered weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022. Coming into the report with a pricey valuation and in just its second quarterly report as a public company, the stock got chopped in half as a result.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • Nvidia stock down despite 'spectacular' earnings report

    Susquehanna International Group Senior Equity Analyst of Semiconductors Christopher Rolland joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nvidia stock tumbling despite strong fourth quarter earnings.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Here's Why Fastly Is Plunging by Another 30% Today

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday, with all three major averages down by more than 1% at 10 a.m. ET. As you might expect, the plunge is related to Fastly's fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. In fact, revenue grew by 13% year over year, surpassing analyst expectations, and Fastly posted a narrower adjusted loss than analysts had been expecting.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Flying-Taxi Startup Joby Slumps After Test-Flight Accident

    (Bloomberg) -- Joby Aviation Inc., a startup vying to be among the first to fly a new class of electric air taxis, said one of its aircraft was involved in an accident, sending the shares tumbling.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Critici

  • Why These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Thursday

    Concerns continued to linger Thursday morning, and that weighed on sentiment for how the trading session would go. The cloud computing arena has been a huge moneymaker for investors over the past several years, with many companies standing out from the crowd to produce amazing returns. This morning, shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) posted large new losses after releasing their latest financial results, as investors didn't see enough positive news to help them regain their confidence about the two cloud companies' long-term prospects.

  • Walmart tops estimates in Q4, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Walmart.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Sparks Another Controversy

    Elon Musk's tweet linking Adolph Hitler and a prominent Head of State sets off a social media firestorm.