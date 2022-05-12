Health Canada Approves Cube Psytech’s Controlled Substance License Application

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Cube Psytech Inc. (the "Company" or " CUBE"), a biopharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on the research and development of functional and psychedelic mushroom technologies for use in natural healthcare products, is pleased to announce the approval of the company's application to Health Canada to use restricted drugs for scientific purposes, the following authorization is being granted to pursuant to section J.01.059 of Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations (FDR).

CUBE has been authorised to carry out laboratory research with the restricted drugs, and to possess the restricted drugs for the purposes of such research. Specifically, Cube is authorized to conduct said research in the: "Optimization of psilocybin and its L-Tryptophan derivatives stabilities using different genetic strains of Psilocybe mushrooms".

The substances will be supplied in by Numinus Biosciences, a trusted leader in the production of the above controlled substances in a partnership previously outline in a company release.

CUBE Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, Srinivasa Reddy had the following to say about the license approval: "This a major step in the development of our company, the approval of this application allows us to proceed with the development of our protocols, advance the science in the field of psychedelic medicine and continue with our mission to create revolutionary patented properties for the treatment of PTSD, depression, anxiety, cancer and countless other mental and biological health concerns."

About CUBE PSYTECH INC.

Cube Psytech Corporation. is a Canadian bio-pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on the use of psilocybin to improve health issues such as mental illness, PTSD, addiction disorders, cancer, and depression. The company is comprised of a best of class sciences and executive leadership team with access to bio-pharmaceutical patents.

