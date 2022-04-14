U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,429.24
    -17.35 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,687.70
    +123.11 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,486.41
    -157.18 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.20
    -6.91 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.03
    -1.22 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.30
    -10.40 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.68
    -0.35 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0806
    -0.0089 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7760
    +0.0890 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3065
    -0.0051 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8620
    +0.1740 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,503.29
    -316.82 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.54
    -20.89 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.93
    +30.13 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Health Canada authorizes Evusheld for the prevention of COVID-19 in immune compromised adults and children

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada

Today, Health Canada authorized Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab) for the prevention of COVID-19. After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the Department has determined that Evusheld meets Health Canada's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements.

The drug is approved for use in adults and children (12 years of age and older, weighing at least 40 kg) who are not currently infected with COVID-19 and have not had recent known contact with someone infected with COVID-19, and:

  • who are immune compromised and unlikely to mount an adequate immune response to COVID–19 vaccination; or,

  • for whom COVID-19 vaccination is not recommended.

Patients should talk to their healthcare provider to determine if Evusheld is appropriate for them. Evusheld is not currently authorized to treat COVID-19 infection, nor is it authorized to prevent infection in people who have been exposed to the virus.

Health Canada has placed terms and conditions on the authorization. For instance, AstraZeneca is required to continue to provide information to Health Canada on the safety and efficacy of Evusheld, including protection against current and emerging variants of concern, as soon as it is available. Based on laboratory studies, Evusheld is expected to retain neutralizing activity against Omicron subvariant BA.2, which is now the dominant variant in many communities in Canada.

No drug, including Evusheld, is a substitute for vaccination. Vaccination remains the most important tool in preventing serious illness from COVID-19 infection. Both the Public Health Agency of Canada and Health Canada continue to strongly recommend up-to-date vaccination for all eligible Canadians.

Health Canada is publishing multiple documents, including information for health professionals and patients, along with a high-level summary of the evidence it reviewed to support Evusheld's authorization.

As with all COVID-19 health products, Health Canada will continue to monitor the safety and effectiveness of Evusheld. If any new concerns are identified, Health Canada will take immediate action and communicate with Canadians.

Find out more about authorized Canadian COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c9489.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • Regeneron says FDA is still evaluating whether to fully approve its COVID-19 treatment

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration extended the review time by three months on whether to fully approve Regen-Cov as a treatment for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and as a prophylactic. Regeneron said the extension has to do with using Regen-Cov to prevent COVID-19 infections. Regen-Cov, which is a monoclonal antibody, was authorized as a COVID-19 treatment in November 2020; however, the therapy is not in use anywhere in the U.S. at this time

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Biotech stocks have put plenty of investors on the road to riches in recent years. Or we can refer to a smaller player like Novavax, which soared 2,700% in one year on optimism about its coronavirus vaccine program. Investors already know Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) for its blockbuster coronavirus vaccine, and that's why it might be overlooked right now.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Anti-Cancer Activity of Pelareorep Combined with CAR T Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors in Science Translational Medicine

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced the publication of preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic anti-cancer activity of pelareorep combined with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy in solid tumors. The paper, entitled "Oncolytic virus-mediated expansion of dual-specific CAR T cells improves efficacy against solid tumors in mice," was published in Science Translational Medicine in collaboration with researchers at several prestigious institutions, i

  • Protagonist Therapeutics Dives As Its Drama Continues With A New FDA Concern

    Protagonist says the FDA plans to revoke its breakthrough designation for a blood cancer drug, and PTGX stock collapsed Thursday.

  • Pfizer Said Its Booster Shot in Children Aged 5 to 11 Raises Antibodies

    Pfizer and BioNTech booster dose increased antibody levels in children aged 5 through 11, the companies announced early Thursday morning. Analyzed data from 140 healthy children who received the booster shot about six months after the second dose of Covid-19, showed there was a sixfold increase in antibodies one month after the additional shot. The trial looked at children who had no evidence of prior Covid-19 infection.

  • 'We Take Care of Our BMS Family' - Bristol Myers Squibb Cancer Support Network

    Bristol Myers Squibb’s internal, peer-to-peer Cancer Support Network is a ‘gamechanger’ for employee patients and caregivers.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • An experimental COVID drug was so successful that they’re shutting down trials early

    The drug, sabizabulin, halved the mortality rate for patients infected with severe cases of COVID.

  • Magic mushrooms are turning into big business

    It was a Wall Street banker who helped start the psychedelic movement of the 1960s.

  • Here Are 2 Reasons Why Vaccine Stocks Might Cool Off Soon

    Over the last few years, the new hotness was -- you guessed it -- coronavirus vaccines. Investing in vaccine stocks is no longer the speculator's ticket to riches, and as a group, the stocks might be headed for a decline. The first reason the reign of vaccine stocks may be ending is that coronavirus vaccines aren't expected to rake in as much cash compared to medicines from other segments as the pandemic eases over the next few years.

  • Myovant Sciences Collapses As FDA Holdup Snags Its Blockbuster Potential

    The future looked cloudy for Myovant Sciences and Pfizer's partnered endometriosis treatment on Tuesday, leading MYOV stock to collapse.

  • GlaxoSmithKline to buy California biotech firm Sierra Oncology for $1.9B

    GlaxoSmithKline agreed Wednesday to acquire a California biotechnology company in a stock deal valued at $1.9 billion. Under the terms of the deal, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) will pay Sierra Oncology Inc.'s shareholders $55 for each share of stock they hold. The proposed purchase price represents a premium of 39% to Sierra Oncology’s stock price of $39.52 per share at market close on Tuesday.

  • If You're Taking This Popular Supplement, It Could Be Causing Nightmares

    While millions of people use prescription medications to treat specific ailments, it's also incredibly common for Americans who hope to improve their overall health to rely on dietary supplements. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows 57.6 percent of adults aged 20 and over reported having taken one within the past 30 days in 2017-2018, which increases to 80.2 percent of women 60 and older. For many, the over-the-counter capsules can be a seemingly harmless way to

  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on Etripamil for the Treatment of PSVT

    Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The event will focus on etripamil, the Company's lead investigational product, for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT). Etripamil is currently being assessed in mult

  • High school seniors saw a problem — so they started a biotech company

    It started with hearing a podcast about Duchenne muscular dystrophy and progressed through an 11th grade biology class project. Now Shivin Kumar and Malyka Ram's Uplands Med is starting experiments at a San Carlos incubator.

  • UnitedHealth beats profit estimates, raises full-year earnings outlook

    The largest U.S. health insurer's costs have been under pressure throughout the pandemic, but gains from lower spending on elective medical procedures cushioned some of the hit from higher costs related to COVID-19 vaccination, testing and treatment. However, the Omicron variant drove COVID-19 cases in the United States to record highs in January, with rival Anthem Inc warning of an uptick in related costs in the first quarter. UnitedHealth's medical care ratio rose to 82% for the first quarter due to COVID-19, but was still below analysts' estimates of 82.29%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

  • This Coffee Habit Might Increase Your Risk of Cancer, New Study Says

    A fresh cup of coffee in the morning can help kickstart your day, or it can act as a nice midday boost to keep you going. Aside from its jolt thanks to the caffeine, coffee also comes with some pretty interesting health benefits such as helping with inflammation, shrinking abdominal fat, and even lowering the risk of Alzheimer's. However, it's best to drink coffee in moderation because it also comes with negative side effects, so it's important to watch your coffee habits and intake. (Here's How

  • 4 Stocks Outperforming the Major Future-of-Food ETFs

    Ingles Markets, MeaTech 3d, Beyond Meat, & Tyson Foods

  • People are “living like livestock” in Shanghai’s covid centers

    Overflowing toilets, no medicine or showers, and cramped conditions plague multiple makeshift hospitals.