U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.61
    -3.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,687.32
    -94.16 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.12
    +0.12 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.37
    -11.92 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.62
    +0.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.60
    +9.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.48 (+2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4720
    -0.1580 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,156.42
    -91.89 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.66
    -2.58 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Health Canada finalizes amendments on cannabis research and testing, and cannabis beverages

·3 min read

Final regulatory amendments are now in force

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Health Canada announced that amendments to the Cannabis Act and its regulations concerning cannabis research and testing, and cannabis beverages have been approved and are now in force as of December 2, 2022. A copy of the final regulations, as well as the Regulatory Impact and Analysis Statement is expected to be published in the Canada Gazette, Part II, on December 21, 2022.

These amendments follow extensive engagement with stakeholders, universities, researchers, health authorities, cannabis industry associations, cannabis licence holders, provinces, territories and the public. They aim to facilitate research and testing, and also amend the public possession limit for cannabis beverages to bring them in line with other cannabis products.

Notably, these amendments:

  • Increase the public possession limit for cannabis beverages to a level that is similar to other forms of cannabis, such as solid edible cannabis products (i.e. gummies or chocolate). Adults in Canada are now able to possess up to17.1 litres (equal to 48 cans of 355 ml each) of cannabis beverages in public for non-medical purposes, which is up from approximately 2.1 litres (equal to five cans of 355 ml each) under the previous rules. Existing controls that mitigate the risks of overconsumption and accidental consumption, such as child-resistant packaging and strict limits on the amount of THC per container, remain in place;

  • Change how Health Canada regulates non-therapeutic cannabis research with human participants, helping make the process of conducting this research easier, while still maintaining appropriate public health and safety controls;

  • Allow analytical testing licence holders and federal and provincial government laboratories to produce, distribute and sell reference standards and test kits, to increase access to cannabis testing materials and thereby support access to a quality-controlled supply of cannabis; and

  • Broaden the educational qualifications for the Head of Laboratory, a position that is required for an analytical testing licence and is responsible for all cannabis testing activities that occur at the licensed site.

Transition periods are provided to reduce potential impacts on existing research licence holders conducting research with human participants, and on processing licence holders who produce cannabis beverages. The Cannabis Act serves as a flexible legislative framework that adapts and responds to the needs of Canadians.

Health Canada will continue to engage with stakeholders and pursue initiatives to address ongoing and emerging public health and safety issues to improve the cannabis framework so that it meets the needs of Canadians while continuing to displace the illicit market.

Quick Facts

  • The Cannabis Act (the Act) came into force on October 17, 2018. With the Act, the Government of Canada legalized and strictly regulated the production, distribution, sale, import and export, and possession of cannabis.

  • The Minister of Health and the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions launched the legislative review of the Cannabis Act on September 22, 2022. The review is being conducted by a five-member independent, expert panel, who will report their final conclusions and advice to the Ministers by Spring 2024.

  • Health Canada's Forward Regulatory Plan provides information on regulatory initiatives that Health Canada aims to propose or finalize in the next two years, including those pertaining to the cannabis framework.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/09/c3771.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ambrx Shares Surge After Encouraging Early Safety, Efficacy Data From Breast Cancer Candidate

    Ambrx Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: AMAM) announced preliminary safety and efficacy data from its Phase 2 ACE‑Breast-03 study. The data presented demonstrated a 51.7% overall response rate (ORR) and 100% disease control rate (DCR) after treatment with ARX788 in HER2-positive mBC patients who are resistant or refractory to T-DM1. ACE-Breast-03 is a Phase 2 study of ARX788 for patients whose metastatic disease is resistant or refractory to T-DXd, T-DM1, or tucatinib-containing regimens. Related: Ambrx Bi

  • Why Tilray Stock Is Down More Than 20% This Week

    The initial spike in Tilray and other cannabis stocks came after reports surfaced that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hoped to pass two cannabis reform bills before the holiday break. Top Republicans, however, managed to prevent the marijuana reform provisions from being attached to the version that was finalized Tuesday night. Federal banking laws keep Canadian marijuana companies like Tilray from doing business even in U.S. states that have legalized pot.

  • How An Eli Lilly Decision Could Light Up The Red-Hot Obesity Landscape — Again

    A key decision from Eli Lilly could alight the obesity treatment landscape again, an analyst said Friday as LLY stock lingers near a record.

  • Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript December 5, 2022 Veru Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.51 EPS, expectations were $-0.3. Operator: Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Veru Inc.’s Investor Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. After this morning’s discussion, there will be an opportunity […]

  • Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia is bad news for the Kremlin

    On Dec. 9, the leaders of Saudi Arabia and China met in Riyadh—Xi Jinping’s first visit there since 2016. He and his counterpart, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, agreed meet more often and signed a number of deals broadly aimed at aligning the countries’ mid-term development agendas, China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi’s Vision 2030.

  • Will This Potential Approval Be a Winner for Sanofi's Shareholders?

    Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent moved closer to regulatory approval to treat another skin disease in the European Union.

  • Here's What We Know So Far About Amgen's Obesity Drug As It Trails Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly

    Amgen is years behind rivals in developing an obesity treatment, but the company says its experimental drug could prove superior.

  • Esperion (ESPR) Reports Positive Data From CLEAR Study

    Esperion (ESPR) announces positive data from the CLEAR Outcomes study, which further strengthens the clinical evidence supporting the role of bempedoic acid for patients and will boost the growth potential of the drug.

  • Fed Expected to Keep Peak Rates for Longer, Dashing Hopes for 2023 Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is set to disappoint Wall Street as it keeps rates at their peak throughout 2023, dashing hopes markets have priced in for rate cuts in the second half and making a recession very likely.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsStocks Drift With Wall Street on Hold Before Fed: Markets WrapMusk Twitter Leak Raises Concern About Outside Data AccessTesl

  • Alnylam (ALNY) Seeks to Expand Onpattro Label in Cardiomyopathy

    Alnylam (ALNY) initiates label expansion filing with FDA for Onpattro to treat cardiomyopathy in patients suffering from ATTR-amyloidosis. The drug is already approved to treat polyneuropathy in such patients.

  • Putin says Russia could cut oil production over West's 'stupid' price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's biggest exporter of energy, could cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country that imposes the West's "stupid" price cap on Russian oil, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia last week agreed to a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after EU members overcame resistance from Poland.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    There are many such corporations to consider on the market, but let's examine two: Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). Progress in cancer research is always important as cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide. Guardant Health focuses on developing liquid biopsies -- tests that help detect signs of cancer from blood samples.

  • Why Is Omega Healthcare's Dividend So High?

    The senior housing REIT has always had a high yield, but its focus on nursing homes has been a particular problem of late.

  • Top-Notch IPO Stock Arcellx Breaks Out On $325 Million Cancer Tie-Up With Gilead Sciences

    Recent initial public offering Arcellx forged a $325 million cancer deal with Gilead Sciences on Friday, and the IPO stock broke out.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech Announce FDA Fast Track for Covid, Flu Vaccine

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Pfizer and BioNTech SE announced Friday an FDA fast track designation for a single-dose Covid and flu vaccine candidate. The companies earlier began a Phase 1 trial to determine the safety of the candidate in healthy adults.

  • This is the No. 1 source of income for millions of older Americans — and that may pose a problem

    Financial advisers point to these simple steps to help protect your hard earned money from various economic stressors.

  • Is Prometheus Biosciences a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

    This biotech stock just jumped over 180% in a single day, and investors want to know if there could be more big gains ahead.

  • Why BioVie Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) were soaring 23.6% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. The big jump appears to be the result of a delayed positive reaction by investors after the drugmaker reported results earlier this week from a phase 2 study evaluating experimental therapy NE3107. On Tuesday, BioVie's share price tumbled after the company's Monday evening announcement of results from its phase 2 study of NE3107 in treating Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

  • Why Mirati Therapeutics Stock Lost Half Its Value In Just Three Days

    Mirati Therapeutics' pain continued Thursday amid a series of analyst downgrades after MRTX stock lost about half of its value in three days.

  • Extortion ‘Mafia’ Hits South Africa’s $55 Billion Mining Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- A threatening letter, a derailed train, blocked roads, burned vehicles, workers locked up. That’s what some of the world’s biggest mining companies say they’re battling in South Africa: Extortion.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterStocks Wobbly With Swaps Priced for Fed Downshift: Markets WrapTop Money Managers See Global Stocks Gaining in 2023China