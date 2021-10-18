U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.46
    +15.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,258.61
    -36.15 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,021.81
    +124.47 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.26
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.90
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    +0.0051 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3100
    +0.6330 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,152.04
    +1,546.87 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,430.53
    -21.11 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Health Canada receives submission from Pfizer-BioNTech to authorize the use of Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years of age

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Health Canada received a submission from Pfizer-BioNTech seeking an authorization for the use of its Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years of age. As with all COVID-19 vaccines, the Department will prioritize the review of this submission, while maintaining its high scientific standards for safety, efficacy and quality.

This is the first submission Health Canada has received for the use of a COVID-19 vaccine in this younger age group. Health Canada will only authorize the use of Comirnaty if the independent and thorough scientific review of all the data included in the submission showed that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the potential risks in this age group. The assessment will include a detailed review of clinical trial results, as well as other evolving data and information about the health impacts of COVID-19 and variants of concern on children in Canada.

Health Canada continues to closely monitor all safety and effectiveness data from the real- world use of the vaccine since its deployment in Canada and internationally, including data in the younger age group where it is authorized for use, and will take action, if required.

Studies with the Comirnaty vaccine are ongoing in children less than 5 years of age, and other manufacturers are also testing their vaccines in children of various age ranges. Health Canada expects to receive data for review in the coming months.

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/18/c7947.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Omeros Is Sinking Further Today

    Bad news the company received today from the FDA surprised investors more than it probably should have.

  • Biogen Stock Drops as ALS Trial Fails. Ionis Is Getting Hit Even Harder.

    Shares of the biotech companies are slumping after the failure of a trial for its treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Why Shares of MannKind Corporation Are Falling This Morning

    Shares of MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD), a company working to develop inhaled therapeutics, were down 18% as of 11:59 a.m. EDT on Monday after an inspection issue derailed its hopes of approval for Tyvaso DPI, a lung disease therapy it developed with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR). According to United Therapeutics' Securities and Exchange Commission filings, it owns two patents for treating PAH through inhalation that expire in 2024. The Food and Drug Administration's complete response letter didn't cite issues with MannKind's operations or even the clinical data submitted by the two companies.

  • United Therapeutics hits speed bump in its quest for new drug approval

    The company applied in April for Food and Drug Administration approval to sell the new product. Now that process could take a bit more time.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Set to Go Supernova Soon

    Anavex Life Sciences and Affimed both sport unique drug development platforms that could be worth billions.

  • 2 Tricks and a Treat for Gene Therapy Investors

    It looks like the gene therapy market is a haunted house, but growing biotech Repligen might be the treat investors need this Halloween.

  • 80% of Medicare beneficiaries don’t know this rule — or its penalty

    Failing to enroll in Medicare can lead to some steep penalties, and that’s just as true for Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs. Eight in 10 Medicare beneficiaries were not aware of the late enrollment penalty for Part D, according to a survey of more than 1,000 people from MedicareAdvantage.com. The penalty applies to people who do not have “creditable drug coverage” for 63 days.

  • These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

    Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Vermont "Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the cou

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Rise 90% or More, According to Wall Street

    Are you looking for biotech stocks that could shoot higher? Wall Street analysts who cover the stocks on this list think they could provide some eye-popping gains. Every stock on this list has a consensus price target that's 91% above its present price.

  • A.I. Breakthrough Could Disrupt the $11 Trillion Medical Sector

    One of the world’s largest and most important industries is ripe for disruption, and an under-the-radar artificial intelligence firm is ready to try its luck

  • The pandemic isn't going to come to a 'hard and fast close,' doctor warns

    Even though COVID cases and hospitalizations have been decreasing over the past month, one doctor doesn’t think the pandemic is ending any time soon.

  • Fauci Expects Regulators to Approve Mixing Vaccine Doses

    The idea is to offer additional flexibility so that Americans in certain situations can receive booster doses of a different vaccine than they received for their initial dose.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said This About the Next Surge

    As coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations decline nationwide, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is happy to see it—but also realistic about the chances of another surge. Whether or not we have one depends on a few factors, which he outlined this morning on Fox News Sunday with host Chris Wallace. Read on for five life-saving predictions and pieces of advice—and to ensure your health

  • FDA Declines MannKind - United Therapeutics' Formulated Treprostinil For Lung Disease

    The FDA has issued a complete response to United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) regarding the marketing application for Tyvaso DPI for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The FDA's letter noted only a single deficiency related to an open inspection issue at a third-party facility that performs analytical testing of the treprostinil drug substance. In addition, the FDA did not cite any deficiencies or issues

  • HCA Healthcare opens new freestanding ChampionsGate Emergency department

    HCA Healthcare Inc. today opened its new $9.7 million, 11,000-square-foot ChampionsGate Emergency, a freestanding emergency department in Polk County. It provides 24/7 emergency care in the ChampionsGate and Four Corners area of Orlando and features 11 private patient care rooms and a cardiopulmonary resuscitation room, laboratory and imaging services, including a CT scanner, ultrasound and X-ray. Bradenton-based The PHM Group Inc. was the general contractor for the project.

  • Why COVID boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants

    More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it’s your turn, you’ll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. “Don’t we want to match the new strains that are most likely to circulate as closely as possible?” Dr. Cody Meissner of Tufts Medical Center, an adviser to the Food and Drug Administration, challenged Pfizer scientists recently. “I don't quite understand why this is not delta because that's what we're facing right now,” fellow adviser Dr. Patrick Moore of the University of Pittsburgh said last week as government experts debated whether it's time for Moderna boosters.

  • Why MannKind Shares Are Falling Today

    MannKind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) is trading significantly lower Monday morning after the company announced the FDA issued a complete response to United Therapeutics regarding the New Drug Application for Tyvaso DPI. The FDA declined to approve the New Drug Application, citing a deficiency related to an open inspection issue at a third-party analytical testing center for treprostinil drug substance, the active ingredient of Tyvaso DPI. Tyvaso DPI is intended for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hy

  • If You're Over 65, Avoid This One Type of Meat, Experts Say

    Life doesn't stop when you turn 65, but a handful of your dietary habits should. In particular, experts say there's one type of meat you're likely eating that may be putting you at risk of serious foodborne illness. In fact, you may be shocked to learn just how rampant contamination is within this one type of food. After analyzing 257 samples of this popular type of meat, one study found that over 90 percent of the product was tainted with harmful bacteria. Read on to find out which kind of meat

  • Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success

    Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. Daily new COVID-19 cases have plummeted from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now routinely below 100, an 11-month low. Japan, unlike other places in Europe and Asia, has never had anything close to a lockdown, just a series of relatively toothless states of emergency.

  • If Your Potato Smells Like This, Don't Eat It, Experts Warn

    Whether they're eaten boiled, fried, or mashed, potatoes are an integral part of many people's diets. Yet this simple meal staple has one silent risk that most consumers are unaware of—and experts warn that it can be downright "dangerous or even deadly." That's because some potatoes can harbor a dangerous toxin which is known to cause serious symptoms. The good news? There's a telltale sign that your potatoes are harboring this health hazard—you only have to know what to look for. Read on to fin