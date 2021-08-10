Health Care Service Corporation Launches Biggest Expansion of Medicare Advantage Plans in Company's History

Medicare Eligible Beneficiaries Have Greater Choice Of Medicare Products Through Expanded Footprint in Over 90 New Counties

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), which operates health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, announced the company is increasing its footprint in the Medicare Advantage market to serve more than 90 new counties, increasing access to new coverage options for more than 1.1M additional Medicare-eligible individuals. The expansion is the company's largest service area and product expansion in its history, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

HCSC's Medicare Advantage plans allow Medicare eligible individuals greater flexibility and choice in coverage, offering enhanced benefits and greater value. Premiums can vary by geography, including some $0 premium HMO and PPO plan offerings. Medicare Advantage plans may also provide additional benefits beyond traditional Medicare, including (or the option to purchase) dental, vision, and hearing coverage at a variety of price points in a simple and easy to understand plan design.

"We are delighted to be offering Medicare plans in more counties than at any point in our history; bringing greater access to care than ever before to more Medicare beneficiaries across our five states, with some gaining access to such plans for the very first time," said Christine Kourouklis, president of Medicare, HCSC. "For more than 90 years, HCSC has been dedicated to expanding access to high-quality, cost-effective health care. This expansion continues our focus on that longstanding commitment by broadening our Medicare footprint."

Through this expansion, HCSC is focusing beyond major metropolitan areas to provide needed access and choice to the rising population of those aging into Medicare– projected to increase to nearly 80 million people nationwide over the next decade, according the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

"We've chosen expansion markets very carefully to select areas where we are confident we can successfully leverage our strong reputation and the strength of our relationships with doctors and hospitals, as well as offering coverage for new potential customers," said Nathan Linsley, senior vice president, Government Programs, HCSC. "Our Medicare Advantage plans will continue to provide greater choice, emphasize affordability, and are designed to help Medicare beneficiaries meet their health, lifestyle, and financial goals."

To accommodate the expansion, HCSC significantly increased its broad network, adding 19,000 physicians and 2,800 hospitals and other medical facilities across its five states.

HCSC is in the process of seeking all necessary regulatory approvals in its targeted states for 2022. The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) starts October 15, 2021 and ends December 7, 2021. For more information, visit www.medicare.gov.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, with nearly 17 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

