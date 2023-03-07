U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Health Catalyst, Inc.
·1 min read
Health Catalyst, Inc.
Health Catalyst, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Bryan Hunt, Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Brown, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A, will participate in the 44th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, being held in Orlando, including a presentation on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 8:05am EST. The replay of the presentation will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
+1 (855)-309-6800
ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Tarah Neujahr Bryan
Chief Marketing Officer
media@healthcatalyst.com


