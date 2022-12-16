U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,837.45
    -58.30 (-1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,745.63
    -456.59 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,667.78
    -142.74 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.90
    -24.71 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.36
    -0.75 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    +11.90 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4930
    +0.0430 (+1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5240
    -1.2160 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,827.00
    -592.62 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.49
    -16.98 (-4.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Health Coalitions warn health funding without strings is not in the public interest: Federal health dollars must come with accountability and national standards

Ontario Health Coalition
·4 min read
Ontario Health Coalition
Ontario Health Coalition

OTTAWA, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada’s premiers and the federal NDP ramp up the pressure on the Trudeau government, Health Coalitions across Canada are demanding that any increase in public health funding be used in the public interest and not be used to privatize health care.

The Health Coalitions support the call for a long-term increase to the Canada Health Transfer (CHT). However, the federal government must also enforce a robust accountability framework agreed to by the provinces, in addition to funding, to ensure that provinces and territories invest this money in public health care, and not hand over our vital services to for-profit corporations. The Coalitions note that private virtual care companies and for-profit clinics are brazenly violating the Canada Health Act, some with the full support of their provincial governments. While other provinces allow it to continue, only British Columbia has acted, as British Columbia's Medical Services Commission is seeking an injunction against a Telus Health program, alleging its billing model violates the province's Medicare Protection Act. The Coalitions demand that the provinces use federal funds only in ways that uphold the Canada Health Act which prohibits user fees and extra billing of patients for services such as seeing a doctor or getting MRIs, blood tests, cataract surgeries, and colonoscopies.

Recently the federal government announced more than $9 billion in new funding for long-term care. It is a cruel irony that after thousands of Canadians died, many preventable, most of them in for-profit long-term care homes, the national standards that were supposed to accompany that funding evaporated and billions of those dollars are being used to build new for-profit long-term care homes.

Canada’s universal, public health care system requires federal leadership and provincial accountability. Millions of Canadians have joined the call for stronger, not weaker, federal standards and provincial accountability. In the past, some provinces have taken federal funding increases while engaging in real dollar cuts to public hospitals, continuing care, long-term care or other services. Some provinces have given away billions in corporate tax cuts and tax cuts for the wealthy. An agreement without strings attached to ensure that money goes to care, and not to profits, would not be acceptable.

While each province has its own unique needs and priorities, in this time of unprecedented staffing shortages and multiple pandemics emerging at the same time, our political and public health leadership must act to restore capacity and rebuild the resilience of our health care institutions and services.

Public health care is our best defence against the COVID-19 pandemic and other health crises. However, this system has been eroded through decades of austerity budgets, privatization, and inadequate planning. Even during “normal times,” our health care system is at capacity. Today the short sightedness of those decisions is haunting us. We cannot respond to this crisis by doing more of the same.

The pandemic has revealed both the necessity of having a strong public health system, and the devastating consequences of under-investing in public health care. Health coalitions across Canada recognize the federal government’s extraordinary contribution of resources and support during the pandemic. However, this time-limited and targeted support does not address the structural inadequacies of federal transfers left by the failure to negotiate a new Health Accord in 2016/17.

At this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, the federal government must reaffirm its commitment to public health care by making long-term, substantial increases to the CHT while the provinces agree to accountability mechanisms attached to those increases to ensure our public funding goes to improving care, access and equity. Any federal-provincial-territorial deal must ensure that people in Canada will access high-quality public health care on equitable terms, based on their needs and not their income, no matter where they live. It must unite the country around our shared vision for public health care, which is based on the principles of equity and compassion.

For more information:
Chris Gallaway, Executive Director, Friends of Medicare (Alberta), 780-995-6659, chris@friendsofmedicare.org
Usman Mushtaq, Coordinator, BC Health Coalition, 604-379-3600, usman@bchealthcoalition.ca
Tracy Glynn, National Director of Operations and Projects, Canadian Health Coalition, 343-558-1788, tglynn@healthcoalition.ca
Mary Boyd, Chair, PEI Health Coalition, 902-388-2693, maryboyd@live.ca
Thomas Linner, Provincial Director, Manitoba Health Coalition, 204-898-7002, contact@mbhealthcoalition.ca
Natalie Mehra, Executive Director, Ontario Health Coalition, 416-230-6402, ohc@sympatico.ca
Juliet Bushi, Provincial Director, Saskatchewan Health Coalition, 306-551-9496, saskhealthcoalition@sasktel.net


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • Guardant Health Plunges as Colorectal-Cancer Test Results Disappoint Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Guardant Health Inc. fell the most in its history after results of a study of its blood test for colorectal cancer disappointed investors. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?The test accurately identified the presence of cancer or precancer 83% of the time

  • Exact Sciences Rockets As Guardant's Blood Test Pales Vs. Cologuard

    Guardant unveiled results for its colon cancer-detecting blood test that lagged rival Exact. GH stock crashed as EXAS stock jumped Friday.

  • After Jumping 100%, Is Axsome a Buy Before 2023?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has done something most other stocks haven't been able to do this year: It's beaten the bear market. The company acquired its first product from Jazz Pharmaceuticals this spring -- sleep-disorder drug Sunosi. At Jazz, Sunosi sales soared 104% last year to $57.9 million.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech fast tracked by FDA for combined COVID, flu vaccine

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss China’s reopening challenges as COVID cases rise as well as the latest surrounding Pfizer and BioNTech’s combined COVID and flu vaccine.

  • Guardant Claimed Success for Its Colon Cancer Blood Test. The Stock Is Slumping Anyway.

    “We just launched a rocket and got it to the moon,” said co-chief executive Helmy Eltoukhy. “It's illogical, irrational, and people don't understand the science.”

  • Guardant Health stock plunges, Exact Sciences stock soars after colorectal-cancer test study results

    Shares of Guardant Health Inc. tanked 40% and shares of Exact Sciences Corp. rallied more than 25% in the extended session Thursday after Guardant announced results from a study using its blood test to screen for colorectal cancer that didn't appear to surpass Exact Sciences' stool-sample screening test. Guardant said that the results "pave the way for first potential FDA-approved and Medicare-reimbursed blood test for colorectal cancer screening," and that it plans to ask for U.S. Food and Drug

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The global population is growing with each passing year. The pharmaceutical industry has been at the forefront, with the launch of game-changing medicines and vaccines in recent decades. With the global population expected to rise from around 8 billion now to 9.7 billion by 2050, rising demand for medical treatments is practically built into the business model of big pharma.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Return in 10 Years

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have produced strong total returns over the past decade, and both pharmaceutical companies have what it takes to keep up the pace going forward, despite looming patent cliffs for both. Over the past five years, AbbVie's total return is 249%, and Pfizer's is 167%, and given their strong cash flow and ability to purchase assets and develop their own therapies with large pipelines, there are plenty of reasons to see the two dividend stocks doubling your return over the next decade. Pfizer is off to a record year, with management saying in its third-quarter earnings report that it expects annual revenue between $99.5 billion to $102 billion, which at the midpoint represents a rise of 23.9% over 2021.

  • Free at-home COVID test kits available for order again through USPS. Here's how to get yours

    Each household can place one order for four free COVID-19 test kits through the U.S. Postal Service. The orders will begin to ship out next week.

  • Investing in These 2 Biotech Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Analyst

    Let’s talk about biotech. These stocks present a unique set of attractions for investors, especially investors willing to shoulder some extra risk. To start with, biotech firms have a famously high overhead, and equally long lead-times for product development. But that is balanced by the opportunity for huge gains – sales profits, and share appreciation – when a new drug shows strongly positive clinical trial results, or receives regulatory approval for commercialization. To give an example, jus

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals gets bad news in generic competition court ruling

    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. faces a potential revenue hit after a Delaware court said two rival drugmakers would not be violating its patent if they were to bring a generic form of its sleep disorder drug, Hetlioz, to market. The ruling from the U.S. District Court for Delaware late Tuesday sets the stage for New Jersey’s Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Canada’s Apotex Inc. to begin marketing and selling Hetlioz’s generic counterpart using the active ingredient tasimelteon.

  • Cancer researchers question antitrust arguments against Illumina-Grail deal

    U.S. and European antitrust enforcers want to unwind gene sequencing leader Illumina Inc's purchase of cancer test company Grail, saying the two would stifle competition in a critical area of medicine, but some cancer researchers say it's far too early to make that assessment. Illumina is the leading maker of high-speed genomic sequencing systems that can examine fragments of DNA found in blood or other samples for use in everything from solving crimes to drug research. Antitrust regulators argue that Illumina, whose sequencers are being used by companies, hospitals and research centers, could unfairly prioritize Grail in the race to create tests for the early detection of multiple types of cancer.

  • FDA Slaps Clinical Hold On Miromatrix's For Bioengineered Liver Platform

    The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Miromatrix Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: MIRO) miroliverELAP Investigational New Drug (IND) application for acute liver failure. The miroliverELAP IND application was submitted in mid-November. The FDA indicated they would provide an official clinical hold letter to Miromatrix within 30 days. Miromatrix plans to provide additional updates pending communication with the FDA. Miromatrix Medical is a life sciences company that has developed a proprietary perfusion tec

  • BioNTech upgraded to buy on high hopes for combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology pipeline

    Bank of America analysts upgraded BioNTech SE stock to buy from hold on Thursday, citing excitement about its mRNA technology and the outlook for a combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology vaccines that are currently in various stages of development. Analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad reiterated their $239 price target on the stock (BNTX) which is 28.5% above its current price, and said the German company’s roughly 16 billion euros in cash is a positive. Positive data this week from Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Merck (MRK) in a trial of Merck’s Keytruda and a Moderna mRNA vaccine in treating patients with late-stage melanoma are positives for BioNTech’s NeST platform, which also aims to treat melanoma and other solid tumors, said the note.

  • Eating these simple foods may slow Alzheimer’s by a third

    Now comes some fresh research from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago that is terrific news. A long-running and detailed study of nearly 1,000 elderly people has found that those who ate certain foods in their diet—those that contain certain natural compounds known as flavonols—were less likely to get dementia. “The highest quintile of flavonol intake…versus the lowest is associated with a 32% reduction in the rate of cognitive decline,” says Dr. Thomas Holland, an MD and professor at Rush Medical College, who led the study.

  • Covid-19 Hospitalizations Keep Climbing as New Variants Take Over

    The latest Covid-19 surge comes as newer Omicron subvariants nudge out BA.5 as the dominant variant in the U.S.

  • Is Moderna a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Recent results suggest the company's cancer vaccine candidate can succeed where others have failed.

  • Why Shares of Puma Biotechnology Rose This Week

    As of Thursday afternoon, they were still up more than 10% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. On Tuesday, the company disclosed in a filing that Puma CEO Allan Auerbach bought 568,181 shares of Puma stock for roughly $2.5 million dollars and now owns 20% of the company. The choice was seen as a sign Auerbach has faith in the company's pipeline beyond its only marketed product, Nerlynx, used to treat HER2-positive breast cancer, a type of breast cancer that utilizes a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

  • She Went Undercover to a Crisis Pregnancy Center. They Told Her Abortion Is Reversible.

    In October, investigative reporter Olivia Raisner visited five anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers—clinics that often receive state funding, despite providing no medical services and pushing disinformation to dissuade pregnant people from choosing abortion—in Indiana. She entered each clinic armed with her pregnant friend’s urine, a button on her shirt that secretly doubled as a camera, and scheduled appointments. There, she declined to sign any paperwork that asked her not to record conversa