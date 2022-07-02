U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.50 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,187.18
    -976.54 (-4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Health that created wealth?

·2 min read

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Can something that makes you healthy also contribute income to you and your family? The surprising answer is yes! A simple backyard garden can achieve both benefits and is much easier than you might think, and Backyard Farming Supply is here to help.

Health
Health

Even though organic produce is a much better alternative than traditional commercial produce, it still has its drawbacks. It is generally produced on too large of a scale to keep clean without the use of some form of pesticides. Even still, organic produce demands a premium price. It ensures that the customer who is putting the money down cares about providing the best of the best for their family, clients, or customers.

So how do you turn this information into wealth from your own backyard? The first thing is understanding the value of home-grown, pesticide-free food. It is the top of the top! Produce from farmers' markets and backyard produce stands is even more expensive than organic products from grocery stores. The reason is that it requires the most amount of work per item since there is generally little to no automation involved in the process. However, if you can grow food in your backyard with very little input and effort, then you can take advantage of this price bump and also provide the most nutritious food available with no preservatives or shelf-life products.

You can generate hundreds of dollars worth of produce in as little space as a 4'x4' plot. If you go all out and fill your backyard with raised garden beds and edible landscape, you can generate thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars worth of income for you and your family. And you can feel good about the money you are making because you're doing it honestly and providing an essential service to your community. We encourage you to take the first steps to achieve this goal. Start small, grow a few plants, and see how well you do.

The people at Backyard Farming Supply are happy to help. They can provide all the tools necessary to achieve all of your goals. They can help you build the beds, fill them with the best soil, provide you with all the required organic fertilizer, install irrigation, and continue to support you throughout the process. If you run into plant problems, they can help identify the issue quickly and provide you with the items necessary for fixing the problem. No matter what you want to grow, they can help you grow it easily, efficiently, and organically. So do yourself a favor; take a leap and let Backyard Farming Supply help you to help yourself, help your family and help your community!

That Created Wealth
That Created Wealth
Backyard Farming Supply has everything you need to begin a successful garden today! (PRNewsfoto/Backyard Farming Supply)
Backyard Farming Supply has everything you need to begin a successful garden today! (PRNewsfoto/Backyard Farming Supply)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-that-created-wealth-301579948.html

SOURCE Backyard Farming Supply

Recommended Stories

  • Small Businesses Are Steady Now but Worry About the Future

    Small-business owners are faring OK financially right now, but their worries about the future are mounting, according to a new Small-Business Financing Index from NerdWallet. This is the first installment…

  • We're Interested To See How Suvo Strategic Minerals (ASX:SUV) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although...

  • Madison Square Garden Mass Wedding Couples Celebrate 40 Years of Marriage

    Madison Square Garden Mass Wedding Couples Celebrate 40 Years of MarriagePR NewswireNEW YORK, July 1, 2022NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Federation for World Peace and Unification USA, commonly referred to as the "Unification Church", wishes to congratulate the 2,075 couples wed at Madison Square Garden on July 1, 1982 on the extraordinary accomplishment of celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. "The men and women gathered here for this wedding have dedicated themselves to th

  • Crisis to Crisis: What Asia Learned From the Financial Chaos of 1997

    (Bloomberg) -- Twenty-five years ago this month marked the beginning of economic, political and financial market turmoil that would become known as the Asian Financial Crisis. Currencies and stock markets tumbled. Governments were overthrown. Poverty rates soared.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s

  • SEC Rejects Grayscale Attempt to Turn Bitcoin Fund Into ETF

    The rejection of Grayscale Investments’ petition marks a fresh setback to the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Russia Takes Control of International LNG Project

    The move is one of the most drastic responses by the Kremlin so far to the flight of Western companies from Russia in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Grayscale Suing SEC After Its Spot Bitcoin ETF Is Rejected

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments said it had sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency rejected a bid to convert its Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund. Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPACh

  • Blockchain.com Cooperating With Investigations Into Three Arrows

    (Bloomberg) -- Blockchain.com, a creditor of Three Arrows Capital, said it is cooperating with ongoing investigations into the troubled crypto hedge fund. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantBlockchain.com and Deribit, a cryp

  • UK’s Biggest De-Icing Salt Company Explores Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Compass Minerals International Inc. is exploring a sale of the UK’s biggest de-icing salt operations, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest in a flurry of mining deals.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale R

  • China’s manufacturing output rebounds as COVID restrictions ease

    A private gauge measuring China's factory activity rebounded to its highest level in a year, pointing in the same direction as the official gauge to reflect an economic recovery from the impact COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • The chip boom likely over, as Micron says it’s in a ‘downturn’

    The semiconductor boom of the last two years, in part fueled by pandemic shortages, appears to be coming to an end.

  • Tech Stocks Got Creamed in the First Half. The Rest of 2022 Could Be Worse.

    Highfliers from Apple to Micron took serious hits in a dismal first half. How to survive the rest of the year.

  • The Home-Goods Boom Is Over, Leaving the Bed and Bath Stocks High and Dry

    Stocks like Bed & Bath, Bed Bath Beyond and RH all recently saw their stocks plunge on weak outlooks and growth worries. What that says about consumer spending.

  • XRP Price Prediction: US Inflation in Focus as Market Awaits Court Ruling

    XRP was under pressure this morning, with the markets awaiting US inflation figures. The tables could turn if the court delivers a favorable ruling.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX Internet Scores With FCC. It’s a Blow to DISH, ViaSat.

    Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, can now provide access to ships and airplanes on the move.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Yen Should Benefit from Risk-Off Sentiment

    Powell’s hawkish tone is likely to continue to influence the price action along with a slowing economy and aggressive interest rate hikes.

  • Treasury Bonds Rally at End of Second Quarter

    Investors bought government bonds on Thursday to close out a turbulent quarter of trading, sending the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note back below 3% as concerns about slowing economic growth mounted. Fears of an economic downturn have drawn more investors toward the guaranteed returns offered by ultrasafe Treasury bonds, reversing some of the rapid gains yields saw earlier this year. Treasury yields largely reflect expectations for short-term rates set by the Federal Reserve.

  • California approves lithium tax despite industry's warnings

    California on Thursday approved a plan to tax the electric vehicle battery metal lithium to generate revenue for environmental remediation projects despite industry concerns that it will harm the sector and delay shipments to automakers. Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, approved the tax as part of a must-pass state budget on Thursday. The tax is structured as a flat-rate per tonne and will go into effect in January.

  • Voyager Digital Temporarily Suspends All Trading, Withdrawals and Deposits

    Shares of the troubled digital broker were down more than 17% on Friday.

  • Li Auto stock rallies after June EV deliveries rise nearly 70%

    The U.S.-listed shares of Li Auto Inc. rose 1.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported a more than 63% jump in second-quarter deliveries. The company said it delivered 13,024 Li ONEs in June, up 68.9% from a year ago, after delivering 11,496 Li ONEs in May. The company had unveiled its Li L9 six-seat smart utility vehicle on June 21. That lifted second-quarter deliveries to 28,687, a 63.2% increase from a year ago. Li Auto's stock has rallied 19.4% ye