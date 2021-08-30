Health Food Industry Statistics 2021 & Market is Growing at 4.91% CAGR during forecast says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Health Food Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027- Growing adoption of healthy eating habits and rising awareness regarding health are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Health Food Market. Health Food Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of 4.91% over the forecast period.

Top Health Food Companies Global Market: Global Health Food Market reports cover prominent players like Nortech Systems, Inc., Tecomet, Inc., Celestica Inc., Heraeus Holding, Flextronics International Ltd., Integer Holdings Corporation, Plexus Corp., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Sanmina Corporation, and others.

A healthy food is a diet that improves, maintain, or enhance overall health. Healthy food is an important for excellent health and nutrition: fluid, macronutrients, micronutrients, and adequate food energy. It shields one against several chronic noncommunicable diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Eating a variety of foods and consuming less salt, sugars and saturated and industrially produced trans-fats, are crucial for healthy diet.

It includes a combination of various foods which comprises staples like cereals (wheat, barley, rye, maize, or rice) or starchy tubers or roots (potato, yam, taro, or cassava), legumes (lentils and beans), fruit and vegetables, and foods from animal sources (meat, fish, eggs, and milk). Healthy food provides us with the energy required for playing, working, and doing day-to-day events. It facilitates us to develop, creates our bones and muscles strong, repairs broken body cells, and enhances the immunity against external harmful elements. The needs for a healthy diet can be met from a range of plant-based and animal-based foods, even though a non-plant source of vitamin B12 is necessary for those subsequent a vegan diet.

Growing Adoption of Healthy Eating Habits and Rising Awareness Regarding Health are Some of the Major Factors Driving the Growth of Global Health Food Market

The growing adoption of healthy eating habits is one of the leading factors significantly fueling the growth of health food market across the globe. For boosting immunity, supports muscles, strengthens bones, people are adopting healthy food throughout the world. For instance; according to the MoveHub 20 April 2021, people are choosing the habits of healthy eating food to avoid various diseases and illnesses. Japan is the healthiest country in the world of around 84.2 years while Switzerland is the healthiest country on average of 83.8 years. People believe that healthy eating food help to live longer keeps skin, teeth, and eyes healthy, as well as avoid several illnesses, disorders. Therefore, people are having various healthy food such as fruits, meets, and nutrient-based diets. Thus, rising adoption of healthy eating habits is driving the growth of the health food market globally.

In addition, rising number of product offerings in plant-based beverages is also supplementing the market growth. For instance; according to a report in April 2021, Nestle announced to launch ready to drink (RTD) Milo Cocoa beverage along with two plants-based coffee. Also, Moola in February 2021, launched Keto plant-based immunity drink. Plant-based beverages are considered healthy food which supports your immune system and lessens inflammation. Plant-based food is noticeably beneficial for overall health. However, factors such as the high price of healthy food may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, growing awareness regarding health due to ever-increasing infectious diseases is creating ample opportunities for the further growth of the global health food market.

The global health food market is segmented on the basis on product, distribution channel, and region & country level. Based on product, the global health food market is classified into naturally health food, functional food, BFY food, organic food, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global health food market is categorized into retail stores and online stores.

News: Tyson Launched New Functional Foods Brand

September 19th, 2019; Tyson Foods, Inc. launched Pact, a new brand. The brand is debuting with Pact Snack Bites, a line of functional refrigerated protein snacks. Developed by Tyson's team of nutrition and culinary experts, Pact Snack Bites are made with fruits and nuts and contain functional ingredients such as kombucha, matcha, turmeric, probiotic cultures, prebiotic fiber and collagen protein.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Show a Lucrative Growth in the Global Health Food trend statistics

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a lucrative growth in the market for healthy food owing to increasing fitness institutions, growing healthy eating food habits, increasing disposable income and growing awareness regarding the health food in this region. The rise in the importance of organic food is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the health food market in the Asia Pacific region. For instance; according to the Asia Pacific Food Industry 2019, the demand for organic food is increasing at around 15 percent per annum and the leading market is in China which has been demonstrating a spike in the need for organic products for the last 10-15 years. Meanwhile, the growing consumer awareness regarding the health advantages of organic food is also supplementing the market growth. Organic food is cultivated without the consumption of synthetic chemicals which is considered a healthy diet.

North America is expected to capture a significant share in the global health food market due to the high awareness regrading the health food, high disposable income, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising number of product offerings in this region. The people from North America believe that a healthy diet facilitates to protect against malnutrition in all its types, as well as non-communicable diseases (NCDs), involving such as heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and cancer. For instance; according to World Health Organization, on April 29th, 2020, an unhealthy diet, and paucity of physical movement are prominent global risks to health. Reducing consumption of free sugars to not more than 10% of total energy intake is part of a healthy diet in the US. Healthy eating can decrease the risk of chronic illness and disorder involving the three leading effects of death: heart disease, cancer, and stroke.

Healthy Food Industry Statistics By Regional & Country Level:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

