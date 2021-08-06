U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Health Gorilla and Ambra Health Partner for Seamless Digital Medical Imaging

·3 min read

Ambra suite to be integrated into Health Gorilla's platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, the leading provider of healthcare APIs, and Ambra Health, maker of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced a partnership to enable medical image viewing directly within Health Gorilla's platform. The collaboration integrates Ambra Health's suite into the Health Gorilla platform, bringing medical imaging capabilities to Health Gorilla's clinical records application.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Health Gorilla)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Health Gorilla)

The added functionality streamlines medical imaging access by eliminating the need to toggle between multiple systems and brings critical imaging data into Health Gorilla's application. Health Gorilla will be exhibiting at the upcoming Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) annual conference in Las Vegas, Nevada August 9-13, 2021.

Health Gorilla streamlines access to clinical data with a platform powered by a suite of FHIR-based APIs that digital health developers can integrate into their products. With Health Gorilla's APIs, developers can access data from a vast network of care sites without having to do resource intensive, one-off integrations, expediting access to data and enabling better patient care.

"We are pleased to partner with Ambra Health and further broaden our patient data profile to include medical imaging data," said Charla Schatz, Vice President of Business Development at Health Gorilla. "Ambra Health is a great partner that helps us achieve our vision of becoming the universal source of truth for all health data."

"Health Gorilla is re-imagining how medical providers access vital health data to improve care and patient outcomes. We are thrilled to bring critical medical imaging data directly into their solution so it's available where and when healthcare providers need it most," said Andrew Duckworth, Vice President of Business Development at Ambra Health.

Ambra Health makes medical imaging available in real-time and accessible from anywhere, by anyone. The Ambra suite consolidates multiple imaging systems with one flexible, customizable, and interoperable cloud platform designed to eliminate CDs, streamline image management, and speed up time-to-care delivery.

Those interested in learning more about the Health Gorilla and Ambra Health integration can visit the Health Gorilla booth, #7505, during the HIMSS conference. To make an appointment or for more details, visit https://www.healthgorilla.com/home/himss21.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system while ensuring adherence to the 21st Century Cures Act and to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) standards that will go into effect in early 2022. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Health Gorilla works with health care organizations around the world, helping them gather the clinical data they need to deliver the best and most appropriate care for their patients. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann, Johns Hopkins Medicine, UC San Diego and New York Presbyterian, as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and life sciences organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-gorilla-and-ambra-health-partner-for-seamless-digital-medical-imaging-301350261.html

SOURCE Health Gorilla

