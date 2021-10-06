U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,320.68
    -25.04 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,064.14
    -250.53 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,398.66
    -35.17 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,190.80
    -37.56 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.44
    -1.49 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.20
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5140
    -0.0150 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    -0.0066 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3500
    -0.1220 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,873.37
    +5,086.68 (+10.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,326.65
    +63.55 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Health Gorilla Announces Their Intention to Become a Qualified Health Information Network

·7 min read

Health Gorilla has strategically positioned themselves and their platform over the last five years to become one of the first Qualified Health Networks in the United States.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leading aggregator of health data in the United States, today announced their intention to become one of the first designated Qualified Health Information Networks (QHIN) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). Health Gorilla has built a flexible interoperability platform, executing the goals of the 21st Century Cures Act Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), providing connections between healthcare providers, health plans, public health agencies, and individuals. Once designated by The Sequoia Project, the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) for TEFCA, Health Gorilla will operate as a QHIN in a "network of networks" structure, connecting with other QHINs to facilitate national exchanges of data between QHINs, Participants, and Sub-participants.

Health Gorilla is on the path to becoming a QHIN.
Health Gorilla is on the path to becoming a QHIN.

The 21st Century Cures Act, signed by President Obama in 2016, calls on ONC to "develop or support a trusted exchange framework, including a common agreement among health information networks nationally." The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology's (ONC) three primary goals are to provide a single on-ramp for nationwide connectivity, attach all electronic health information (EHI) to the correct patient, and support nationwide scalability; all of which establish a floor for universal interoperability across the country. In July 2021, ONC and the RCE released a timeline for completing the Trusted Exchange Framework, intending to have QHINs operational in the first quarter (Q1) of the calendar year 2022. The timeline supports the release of the final Trusted Exchange Framework in the first quarter of 2022, along with the Common Agreement V1 Final and the Qualified Health Network Technical Framework V1 Final. Once finalized, health information networks will be able to apply to become QHINs and will begin sharing data on a rolling basis after being selected and onboarded.

The Common Agreement, released in September 2021, includes six exchange purposes that organizations must support to be designated as a QHIN. The exchange purposes include Treatment, Payment, Health Care Operations, Public Health, Benefits Determination, and Individual Access Services.

Health Gorilla's proprietary platform and robust data engine make them uniquely positioned to fulfill all six permitted exchange purposes outlined in the Common Agreement. Health Gorilla's platform and FHIR-based APIs facilitate national exchanges of health information for permitted purposes and integrates with most major EMR systems and diagnostic vendors, which connects payers, labs, providers, patients, and public health officials with aggregated health data. Health Gorilla addresses the need for individual access, supporting identity proofing and connecting individuals with access to their information. Their recent entrance into the life insurance market addresses the process of Benefits Determination, securely providing life insurance underwriters, re-insurers, and risk assessors with HIPAA-compliant, permission-based access to structured and complete medical records.

"Health Gorilla is a proven leader in interoperability and is more than prepared to become a Qualified Health Information Network. For years they have operated successfully under the constantly evolving federal regulations for health IT and have built a robust and secure health information exchange platform that will benefit health care providers, the rapidly growing digital health community, and other QHINs," said Jitin Asnaani, VP Strategy & Corp Dev at Bamboo Health and former Executive Director at CommonWell Health Alliance. Jitin serves as a Health Gorilla Board Member.

Health Gorilla is committed to supporting legal, functional, and technical requirements for those health information networks designated as QHINs, and bring a robust process engine that supports:

- High-capacity networks to broker the exchange of transactions

- A flexible platform that supports a broad range of standards, including FHIR, HL7, C-CDA, and IHE Profiles

- Comprehensive master patient index (MPI) and record locator services (RLS)

- IAL2 verification and identity proofing for providers and patients

- A comprehensive security program, ensuring the security of the Health Gorilla Platform and participants. SOC-2 Type 2 certified, HIPAA-certified, and pursuing HITRUST certification

- A comprehensive governance program to ensure the highest level of compliance with industry regulations and certify exchange purposes of Participants and Subparticipants

Heath Gorilla continues to be an active stakeholder and thought leader, supplying public input on the TEFCA model as the documentation and requirements continue to evolve and are advocating for FHIR as a data format for national exchanges of data. They are participating in a number of implementation workgroups and pilot efforts, working towards the expansion of FHIR. They strongly believe that the FHIR adopted principles of reuse, performance, usability, fidelity, and implementability address the needs of the industry and align with the three overarching goals of the ONC to develop a Trusted Exchange Framework (TEF) and a Common Agreement.

Health Gorilla, an early adopter of FHIR, has built a FHIR-native data platform with substantial analytical capabilities that is compliant with FHIR R4 profiles to ensure scalable medical record retrieval. They provide a suite of industry-leading APIs and software products that power fundamental healthcare workflows and data exchange scenarios, where participants can leverage Health Gorilla's published APIs for easy "on-ramp" to the national exchange of data.

"By making this network available through FHIR-based APIs, developers can bypass complex integrations with various health information exchanges and labs while reaping all the benefits of direct connectivity. These APIs allow developers to code against an open community-based standard, leverage work already completed, ease implementations, and surface this data in their application as they see fit," said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla.

In May of 2020, Health Gorilla was recognized in the Duke University Interoperability Report as the only clinical exchange portal that met functional and security requirements for public health departments. The report stated that Health Gorilla, who is a Member of CommonWell and an Implementer on Carequality, "provides query access to all acute care sites on both networks and maintains its own set of services (MPI and RLS) and capabilities (event notifications) that could increase utility for public health."

Since that report came out, Health Gorilla continued their national expansion and recently became a member of eHealth Exchange. They are now one of the only data sources for all three national networks in the country and are well-positioned to be granted the QHIN designation.

"The success of TEFCA and the value it brings to the healthcare industry relies on a unique variety of industry leaders coming together as QHINs to create a secure and trusted network," said Paul Wilder, the Executive Director of CommonWell. "As a CommonWell member, Health Gorilla connected a variety of health care exchange participants from providers to patients and has been a valued partner as we both grew in size and scope. We look forward to working with Health Gorilla as a QHIN in the future as we all work together to improve patient data exchange nationwide."

Today, Health Gorilla acts as the single-source provider of Health Information Exchanges for the Puerto Rico Department of Health. They operate as the interoperability solution connecting payers, labs, providers, patients, and public health officials. This HIE has brought forward a new era of interoperability to Puerto Rico by streamlining care, reducing costs, empowering patients and providers, and giving public health officials the data they need to act decisively. They now connect over one million residents of Puerto Rico and enable healthcare providers to access and share patient medical record data securely and electronically across more than 430 care sites and more than 4,350 providers.

"Puerto Rico and our healthcare system have seen tremendous benefits since partnering with Health Gorilla to create the Puerto Rico Health Information Network," said Alexander Quevedo, the State Health Information Technology Coordinator at Puerto Rico Department of Health. "Together, we have built a strong network between physicians, nurses, hospitals, and health care organizations, and we look forward to seeing how Health Gorilla becoming a QHIN expands our capabilities and patient data access to the citizens of Puerto Rico."

About Health Gorilla
Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system while ensuring adherence to the 21st Century Cures Act and to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) standards that will go into effect in early 2022. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-gorilla-announces-their-intention-to-become-a-qualified-health-information-network-301393933.html

SOURCE Health Gorilla

Recommended Stories

  • Vertex Wants To Prove It's Not Another Biotech One-Hit Wonder

    (Bloomberg) -- Over the last decade, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has transformed cystic fibrosis from a debilitating lung disease to a manageable condition for most people who suffer from the inherited ailment. That feat also cemented Vertex’s place in the Boston biotech pantheon.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Euro

  • Takeda Discontinues Two Mid-Stage Narcolepsy Trials

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) has suspended dosing and has decided to stop Phase 2 studies evaluating TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist. According to Takeda, TAK 994 was undergoing two Phase 2 trials for narcolepsy Type 1 with cataplexy and narcolepsy Type 2 without cataplexy. Type 1 narcolepsy is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness plus cataplexy and/or low levels of a chemical in the brain called hypocretin. Type 2 narcolepsy also results in excessiv

  • Takeda Stock Nears Two-Year Low After This Issue Shuttered Two Narcolepsy Tests

    Takeda prematurely closed a narcolepsy study, citing the emergence of a "safety signal," leading TAK stock to topple Wednesday.

  • Could Pfizer's COVID Pill Be Better Than Merck's?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- is already the top dog in the COVID-19 vaccine market. The drugmaker is evaluating its oral antiviral therapy PF-07321332 in a couple of phase 2/3 studies, one in treating COVID-19 patients and another as post-exposure prophylaxis.

  • 'Patients are waiting' – Sarepta opens Columbus R&D center (slideshow)

    Sarepta Therapeutics has concentrated its main research and development operation at the Genetic Therapies Center of Excellence in Columbus, three years after hiring its research chief and a lead inventor from Nationwide Children's Hospital.

  • Health-Care Dealmaker Julia Kahr Leaves Blackstone for Cinven

    (Bloomberg) -- Health-care dealmaker Julia Kahr has left Blackstone Group to join rival private equity firm Cinven Ltd. as a partner in charge of its U.S. investing activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeKahr will join Cinven in the spring, said the people, who asked to not be identified becaus

  • A Lyme Disease Vaccine From Pfizer and Valneva Will Have to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Past

    Two decades ago, amid scant sales and plentiful skepticism, Glaxo pulled its preventative product for the tick-borne ailment off the market. But with a big rise in cases, a successor might have a chance of commercial success.

  • Thermo Fisher sued over use of Henrietta Lacks' 'immortal' cells

    A local life sciences giant has found itself at the center of a battle over profits from "HeLa" cells, a cell line unethically taken from a Black woman named Henrietta Lacks in the 1950s.

  • Why Gilead Sciences Investors Shouldn't Give Up on Remdesivir Just Yet

    Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) are up a modest 8% over the past year, while the S&P 500 has risen by 29% and COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has soared 385%. Stocks of companies treating COVID haven't been as popular as shares of vaccine makers, since the focus has been on getting as many individuals vaccinated as possible, and the government has put in orders for millions of doses. Its antiviral drug remdesivir is currently approved for use in hospitals to treat the disease, and it could play a much bigger role in the future, as a recent study suggests that it could be effective if used early on.

  • Is Xenon Stock Still a Buy After Doubling in One Session? Analyst Weighs In

    The week’s first session was painted a deep red, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) investor concerned with Monday’s bloodbath. XENE shares more than doubled after the biotech released highly positive results from a mid-stage clinical trial. Specifically, in the Phase 2b X-TOLE study, Xenon’s potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy, XEN1101, met its primary efficacy endpoint, showing a statistically meaningful and dose-dependent reduction in the f

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

    The coronavirus surge is slowing—but there could be a new one on the horizon is more people don't get vaccinated, and those eligible for boosters don't get them. With this in mind, many who got Moderna or J&J shots have no booster available—yet. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with ABC News Live about those boosters and more. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to

  • 'If you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated': Doctor

    Professor of Surgery at UCSF and ICU Physician and Trauma Surgeon at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Dr. Andre Campbell joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Oak Street Health expands to Kansas; plans Illinois expansion

    Oak Street Health Inc. said it's expanding into the Kansas City market, as well as planning locations in Illinois. The Chicago company (NYSE: OSH) that provides primary care for adults on Medicare said it plans to open centers in Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas, with Kansas being the 21st state where it will operate in 2022. Oak Street Health also said it will open centers in Chicago and enter the cities of Aurora, Peoria and Schaumburg in 2021 and 2022.

  • J & J Applies for Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Booster

    Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has submitted its latest data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to gain approval for the use of its COVID-19 booster shot in individuals over 18 years of age. Shares rose on the news and closed at $159.58 on October 5. A Phase 3 ENSEMBLE 2 study showed that a JNJ booster shot taken 56 days after the primary dose provided 94 percent protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in the U.S. and 100 percent protection against severe COVID-19, 14 d

  • Abbott is first health care company to keynote at CES

    Abbott clinches keynote at CES, marking the first time a health care company headlines the major tech conference.

  • Virginia woman left hospitalised and hallucinating after venomous spider bites her lip

    ‘I was just praying I wasn’t going to die’

  • Merck says deal signed with Singapore on COVID-19 antiviral pill

    Merck announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement that will provide Singapore with access to its experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, the latest Asian country to try to snap up supplies. Molnupiravir is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus and would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. Merck is seeking approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the pill.

  • Theranos trial: Judge thwarts attempt to tie witness to problems at uBiome

    U.S. District Judge Edward Davila blocked questioning of Theranos' former lab director about his work at another Silicon Valley startup that ran afoul of the law.

  • Vaccines Can’t End Pandemics Alone—And We’ve Known That Since We Eradicated Smallpox

    President Thomas Jefferson in 1806 wrote a letter to English physician Edward Jenner. Ten years earlier, Jenner had intentionally infected a boy with cowpox, in order to protect him against the much more terrifying smallpox disease. Jenner gathered more evidence, and two years later he published his .

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?