Health Gorilla and ForMotiv Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Predictive Behavioral Intelligence Technology to Life Insurers

PALO ALTO, Calif. and PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, the leading provider of healthcare data for a wide variety of industries, including life insurance, and ForMotiv, the leader in digital behavioral data capture and predictive analytics solutions, today announced a global partnership to deliver data capture capabilities and advisory services to enterprise life insurance customers.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Health Gorilla)

The partnership will benefit life insurance customers during two key stages of the application process: pre-submission by leveraging ForMotiv's proprietary behavioral intelligence platform to identify fraudulent, misrepresented, or malicious behaviors by users, and post-submission through Health Gorilla's aggregation of complete medical records for risk assessment and underwriting purposes.

Health Gorilla, the largest aggregator of health data in the United States, securely provides life insurance underwriters with HIPAA-compliant, permission-based access to streamlined medical data through its FHIR-based clinical data APIs. Through this data access, insurers can better make informed decisions while assessing client risk.

ForMotiv is a leading behavioral intelligence provider working with Fortune 500 banks, financial institutions, and insurance carriers globally. The ForMotiv solution provides real-time predictive intelligence on customer intent as users engage with applications and forms, without needing any Personal Identifiable Information (PII). By analyzing hundreds of unique behavioral data points, or "digital body language," while users fill out applications, ForMotiv can accurately predict end-user intent such as genuine or fraudulent users and transmit that intent scoring, in real-time, back to carriers during the workflow.

"We are excited to partner with ForMotiv as we expand our product offering for life insurance customers," said Stacy Gill, Vice President of Life Insurance at Health Gorilla. "This is a giant step forward and we are confident that this partnership will provide a more comprehensive solution to life insurance underwriters and risk-assessment evaluators."

Story continues

"Health Gorilla's dataset is the perfect complement for ForMotiv as we continue delivering underwriting value to life insurance carriers, said Woody Klemmer, Head of Growth at ForMotiv. "Combining our behavioral dataset and predictive intent intelligence with Health Gorilla's leading healthcare dataset will, together, help carriers understand user intent and improve underwriting accuracy."

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability platform that allows insurers to completely streamline and scale the way medical records are retrieved and analyzed. Through the Health Gorilla platform, insurers leverage structured, complete medical records into their internal solutions to inform risk assessments, streamline underwriting workflows, and enhance the policyholder experience. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About ForMotiv

ForMotiv's Behavioral Intelligence solution helps companies predict user intent, in real-time, as they fill out digital applications. We invented a light-weight solution to collect hundreds of unique digital behavioral data points while customers/agents fill out applications and claims forms. We then translate that digital "body language" into "Intent Intelligence" in real-time to enhance underwriting precision while helping to expand opportunities for accelerated underwriting and straight-through processing.

We're currently helping leading financial service companies bridge that gap between customer experience and risk & fraud teams by enabling dynamic experiences that add or remove friction depending on the user's motives and intent. In addition, ForMotiv is being used to help optimize agent workflows, remarketing to high-intent customers, identify application friction, predict abandonment, identify instances of application misrepresentation, predict risk, fraud, and much more. Visit Formotiv.com or email wklemmer@formotiv.com for more information.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-gorilla-and-formotiv-announce-strategic-partnership-to-deliver-predictive-behavioral-intelligence-technology-to-life-insurers-301351322.html

SOURCE Health Gorilla