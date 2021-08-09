U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,435.34
    -1.18 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,136.89
    -71.62 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,873.98
    +38.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.03
    -3.73 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.68
    -1.60 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.00
    -32.10 (-1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.90 (-3.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3140
    +0.0240 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3856
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2800
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,304.52
    +2,561.47 (+5.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.02
    +74.69 (+7.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Health Gorilla and ForMotiv Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Predictive Behavioral Intelligence Technology to Life Insurers

·3 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif. and PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, the leading provider of healthcare data for a wide variety of industries, including life insurance, and ForMotiv, the leader in digital behavioral data capture and predictive analytics solutions, today announced a global partnership to deliver data capture capabilities and advisory services to enterprise life insurance customers.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Health Gorilla)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Health Gorilla)

The partnership will benefit life insurance customers during two key stages of the application process: pre-submission by leveraging ForMotiv's proprietary behavioral intelligence platform to identify fraudulent, misrepresented, or malicious behaviors by users, and post-submission through Health Gorilla's aggregation of complete medical records for risk assessment and underwriting purposes.

Health Gorilla, the largest aggregator of health data in the United States, securely provides life insurance underwriters with HIPAA-compliant, permission-based access to streamlined medical data through its FHIR-based clinical data APIs. Through this data access, insurers can better make informed decisions while assessing client risk.

ForMotiv is a leading behavioral intelligence provider working with Fortune 500 banks, financial institutions, and insurance carriers globally. The ForMotiv solution provides real-time predictive intelligence on customer intent as users engage with applications and forms, without needing any Personal Identifiable Information (PII). By analyzing hundreds of unique behavioral data points, or "digital body language," while users fill out applications, ForMotiv can accurately predict end-user intent such as genuine or fraudulent users and transmit that intent scoring, in real-time, back to carriers during the workflow.

"We are excited to partner with ForMotiv as we expand our product offering for life insurance customers," said Stacy Gill, Vice President of Life Insurance at Health Gorilla. "This is a giant step forward and we are confident that this partnership will provide a more comprehensive solution to life insurance underwriters and risk-assessment evaluators."

"Health Gorilla's dataset is the perfect complement for ForMotiv as we continue delivering underwriting value to life insurance carriers, said Woody Klemmer, Head of Growth at ForMotiv. "Combining our behavioral dataset and predictive intent intelligence with Health Gorilla's leading healthcare dataset will, together, help carriers understand user intent and improve underwriting accuracy."

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability platform that allows insurers to completely streamline and scale the way medical records are retrieved and analyzed. Through the Health Gorilla platform, insurers leverage structured, complete medical records into their internal solutions to inform risk assessments, streamline underwriting workflows, and enhance the policyholder experience. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About ForMotiv

ForMotiv's Behavioral Intelligence solution helps companies predict user intent, in real-time, as they fill out digital applications. We invented a light-weight solution to collect hundreds of unique digital behavioral data points while customers/agents fill out applications and claims forms. We then translate that digital "body language" into "Intent Intelligence" in real-time to enhance underwriting precision while helping to expand opportunities for accelerated underwriting and straight-through processing.

We're currently helping leading financial service companies bridge that gap between customer experience and risk & fraud teams by enabling dynamic experiences that add or remove friction depending on the user's motives and intent. In addition, ForMotiv is being used to help optimize agent workflows, remarketing to high-intent customers, identify application friction, predict abandonment, identify instances of application misrepresentation, predict risk, fraud, and much more. Visit Formotiv.com or email wklemmer@formotiv.com for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-gorilla-and-formotiv-announce-strategic-partnership-to-deliver-predictive-behavioral-intelligence-technology-to-life-insurers-301351322.html

SOURCE Health Gorilla

Recommended Stories

  • AMC reports after the bell — here’s what to expect

    Macquarie Group senior analyst Chad Beynon discusses his expectations for AMC, which is set to report second-quarter results after the bell on Monday, as well as his outlook for the movie theater industry.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Is Novavax Stock Still a Buy With Its Management's Credibility Crumbling?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) CEO Stan Erck and his leadership team face this very issue right now. The company has maintained for a while now that it planned to file for U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 in the third quarter of 2021. Is Novavax still a buy with its management's credibility crumbling?

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), and GameStop (NYSE: GME) would have a rough few days. AMC tumbled 12% for the week. It reports earnings after Monday's market close, but I'm not singling it out as a stock to avoid this week.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose sharply on Monday, climbing nearly 3%. The gain for the electric vehicle maker's stock was likely driven by an analyst's move to increase his price target for shares, as well as a somewhat bullish day for many growth stocks like Tesla. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks Tesla will see improved profit margins next year.

  • I’m 60 and have $1 million in my retirement accounts. My house needs a new roof. Should I use my savings to cover the repairs?

    'I am still working but at a job that pays me far less than I used to make, so being able to afford the repairs would require the withdrawal.'

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, an investment management firm, published its “International Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 5.17% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index, by comparison returned 4.94% […]

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Earnings Update: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ), which a week ago released some...

  • Lightspeed Announces Launch of Public Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the launch of a public offering of Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada.

  • Buying Pfizer Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been an underachiever. Sure, the company launched a successful COVID-19 vaccine and has built a large pipeline. However, its shares have lagged well behind the market for years.

  • Worm Capital Remains Bullish in Tesla (TSLA) Despite Poor Q2 Performance

    Worm Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its “Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of -15.18% net of fees, was recorded by the Worm Capital’s long/short equity growth strategy for the second half of 2021, and -1.49% for […]

  • Six Reasons Why Ethereum Has Intrinsic Value

    Ethereum is now six years old. But in that short time frame since its launch on July 30, 2015, a lot has happened. Ethereum has established itself as the most actively used blockchain network, while its native token, ether, is now the second-largest cryptocurrency by both market capitalization and daily volume. To mark its sixth birthday, we examine six reasons why ethereum has intrinsic value. 1) Smart Contract Capability Ethereum was built as a platform to run programmatic smart contracts and