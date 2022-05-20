Health Gorilla Hires New Senior Vice President of Product

Palo Alto, California, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla, a leading Health Information Network and interoperability provider expanding healthcare data access nationwide, announced today that it has brought on Derek Plansky as the new Senior Vice President of Product. Plansky will guide Health Gorilla’s product vision, strategy, design, and development as the company enters new markets and continues to pursue a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) designation under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA).

Plansky has spent the past 20 years working with companies at the vanguard of data technologies such as LexisNexis, IBM, Loral, and Quest Diagnostics.

“We are pleased to welcome an actual rocket scientist to Health Gorilla,” said Steve Yaskin, CEO and co-founder of Health Gorilla. “Healthcare interoperability is complicated stuff, and we need the very best minds working together. Derek is one of those great minds.”

For the past decade, Plansky’s focus has been on sustainable solutions for exchanging and analyzing clinical and financial data to help improve patient care and population health, as well as reduce costs in the U.S. healthcare system. He has previously served on the interoperability boards of New York, Michigan, Texas, and California and is currently on the Carequality Advisory Board.

“Health Gorilla has done amazing things in the interoperability space,” Plansky said. “I am honored to be joining such a distinguished group of people and look forward to sharing my own expertise as we advance health data access together.”

Plansky has managed multiple product portfolios, including Voice enabled clinical workflow solutions, HIE platforms, Clinical Notification Networks, and one of the first big data enabled Community Clinical Data Repositories.

Since 2016, Plansky has been president and founder of Informatic Ideas, a consultancy focused on helping clients make sense of their data. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Product Innovation at Sandlot Solutions, a SaaS-based HIE solution, and Director of Solutions Architecture at MedPlus, now Quest Diagnostics. He was also the Director of Solutions Engineering at Seisint, where he productized an early stage big data technology solution that is now the core of LexisNexis’ Risk Information and Analytics division after the acquisition of Seisint in 2004.

Plansky is an alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he studied Aeronautics and Astronautics, the University of Toronto, where he earned a bachelor’s of science degree in Aerospace Engineering, and the International Space University.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a National Health Information Network (HIN) and interoperability platform providing permitted access to actionable patient data. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

CONTACT: Ryan Kelly Health Gorilla 707-332-4979 rkelly@healthgorilla.com



