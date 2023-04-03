U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.25
    -4.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,590.00
    +130.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,192.25
    -109.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.20
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.15
    +4.48 (+5.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.60
    +9.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    +0.0230 (+0.66%)
     

  • Vix

    19.71
    +0.69 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2385
    +0.0053 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0920
    +0.2950 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,092.44
    -175.96 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.47
    +0.26 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.91
    +38.17 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Health Gorilla to Spotlight Individual Access Services, Data Privacy, and QHIN Candidacy at HIMSS23

PR Newswire
·6 min read

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leading Health Information Network and interoperability provider, has announced its participation at HIMSS23, which includes a variety of interoperability panel discussions, in-booth educational sessions, and live demonstrations of its solutions for Individual Access Services (IAS).

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Health Gorilla)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Health Gorilla)

Click here to schedule a meeting.

Health Gorilla will be stationed at Booth 7909 on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

Health Gorilla will also provide live demonstrations of its solutions for Individual Access Services during the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Health Gorilla will be participating in two use case paths: "360X and Multimodality Technology to Support Care Transitions" and "Record Locator Service: Powering Data Access in the Continuum of Care." Demos begin at 15 minutes past the hour at Booths 7946-72 and 7946-73.

Health Gorilla speaker participation includes:

Monday, April 17

Tuesday, April 18

  • Unpacking SDOH: Strategies for Workflow Integration. Presented by Avery Haller, MPH, Executive Director of Strategy & Partnerships at Health Gorilla, and Diana Zuskov, Associate Vice President of Healthcare Strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, the discussion will center around how to make SDOH data actionable for healthcare providers. The session begins at 11:30 a.m. at booth 7909. Click here to add it to your calendar.

  • Real Talk: TEFCA, Evolution or Revolution in Healthcare Interoperability.
    Health Gorilla Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder Sergio Wagner will serve as a panelist along with representatives from HCA Healthcare, Change Healthcare, Epic TEFCA Interoperability Services, and CommonWell Health Alliance. The session begins at 1:45 p.m. Location to be announced. Click here to add it to your calendar.

  • Taking the Pulse of Healthcare Interoperability. Health Gorilla Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Lane will share findings from the 2023 State of Interoperability Report, including takeaways about industry sentiment surrounding TEFCA. The session begins at 3:15 p.m. in the Interop Spotlight Theater, located in the North Building, Hall B, Booth 7946. Click here to add it to your calendar.

  • Enhancing Patient Safety: The Importance of Complete Pharmacy Data in Medication Management. Health Gorilla Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Lane will host a discussion with Jim Jirjis, MD, Chief Health Information Officer at HCA Healthcare, on the importance of complete medication data for improving patient safety, medication reconciliation, and medication management. The session takes place at 4:30 p.m. at booth 7909. Click here to add it to your calendar.

Wednesday, April 19

  • InteropTalk LIVE – Hot Topics of the Day. InteropTalk podcast panelists will gather for a live session to talk about the breaking news coming out of HIMSS23. With Dave Cassel, Chief Customer Officer at Health Gorilla and former Executive Director of Carequality, Dr. Steven Lane, Chief Medical Officer at Health Gorilla and former Director of Clinical Informatics and Interoperability at Sutter Health, Deven McGraw, Data Sharing Lead at Invitae and former Deputy Director for Health Information Privacy at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and Jennifer Blumenthal, Director of Product, OneRecord, at Milliman IntelliScript. It starts at 10:15 a.m. at Health Gorilla's booth 7909. Click here to add it to your calendar.

  • TEFCA's Candidate QHINs – Progress Toward Nationwide Interoperability Go-Live. Health Gorilla Chief Customer Officer Dave Cassel will participate in this one-hour panel discussion with ONC, the RCE, and other representatives from the QHIN candidates to discuss the status of the onboarding process and vision for the future. It will be held Wednesday, April 19, at 11:30 a.m. in the South Building, Level 1 | S100 C. Click here to add it to your calendar.

  • The Road to TEFCA – Perspectives from QHIN Candidates. Health Gorilla Chief Customer Officer Dave Cassel will moderate a "Lunch and Learn" discussion about TEFCA with representatives from other QHIN candidates, including eHealth Exchange, CommonWell Health Alliance, and Epic TEFCA Interoperability Services in Room W471A. The session will begin at 1 p.m. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Click here to sign up – registration is required.

  • Transforming Canadian Healthcare: Leveraging Data Exchange to Improve Patient Care. This session will explore how Traverse Exchange Canada, developed by MEDITECH and powered by the Health Gorilla technology platform, is introducing a first-of-its-kind interoperability network that enables the seamless flow of health information between participating organizations across Canada. With Robert Molloy and Mike Cordeiro from MEDITECH and Health Gorilla's Dave Cassel at booth 7909 from 4-4:30 p.m. Click here to add it to your calendar.

  • Health Gorilla Happy Hour. Health Gorilla will be hosting an exclusive happy hour event in downtown Chicago starting at 7 p.m. Click here to join the waitlist.

Thursday, April 20

  • The Impact of TEFCA for Health Gorilla Customers. Health Gorilla Chief Customer Officer Dave Cassel and Chief Medical Officer Steven Lane will discuss Health Gorilla's QHIN candidacy, the future benefits of joining a QHIN, and how the rollout of TEFCA will affect the healthcare ecosystem. The session starts at 10:30 a.m. at booth 7909. Click here to add it to your calendar.

  • Taking the Pulse of Healthcare Interoperability (Recap). Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Lane will discuss industry sentiment and takeaways from the 2023 Interoperability Report, making this a must-attend for anyone working in the data exchange field. The report gathered perspectives on interoperability from over 130 senior healthcare executives. The session takes place at 2 p.m. at Health Gorilla's booth 7909. Click here to add it to your calendar.

For more information about Health Gorilla's HIMSS23 activities or to request a meeting with an interoperability expert, go to www.healthgorilla.com/events/himss-2023.

About Health Gorilla
Health Gorilla is a secure health data sharing platform, powering national health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla provides access to the broadest network of real-time healthcare data sources in the U.S., making it easy for authorized users to get a complete view of their patients. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, reducing administrative inefficiencies, and unlocking new business models. Health Gorilla is also one of the applicants approved for onboarding as a candidate Qualified Health Information Network and must successfully complete testing and onboarding before official designation as a QHIN. Our platform hosts innovative privacy technologies designed to safeguard health data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter @HealthGorilla

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-gorilla-to-spotlight-individual-access-services-data-privacy-and-qhin-candidacy-at-himss23-301787448.html

SOURCE Health Gorilla

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • Liz Weston: Will you face a tax bomb in retirement?

    The money you’re stuffing into your 401(k) and other retirement accounts has to be withdrawn someday. If you’re not strategic about how you save, you could face unnecessarily high tax bills and inflated Medicare premiums in retirement — plus, you could be saddling your heirs with higher taxes. “You do not want to be in the position as some clients are that all of their funds are inside of a tax-deferred account,” says Pam Ladd, senior manager of personal financial planning at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blas

  • Oil prices, oil stocks surge on OPEC+ move

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets, though the dollar failed to hold onto its early gains. Brent crude futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.77% to $84.52 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • China's rare earths industry has a raw materials problem

    China may already dominate the world’s supply chains of rare earth metals. Even so, it is increasingly worried about securing enough raw materials to feed its vast industrial appetite.

  • Exclusive-Russia shifts to Dubai benchmark in Indian oil deal - sources

    Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp agreed to use the Asia-focused Dubai oil price benchmark in their latest deal to deliver Russian oil to India, three sources familiar with the deal said. The decision by the two state-controlled companies to abandon the Europe-dominated Brent benchmark is part of a shift of Russia's oil sales towards Asia after Europe shunned Russian oil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

  • Bosses who want their workers to be more productive are better off sharing their salary than forcing them back to office

    Workers who can see a clear path to better pay can make all the difference in their output.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • BP and Shell jump as soaring oil prices unleash fresh inflation risk - latest updates

    BP and Shell’s share prices jumped in early trading after oil prices rocketed in the wake of a shock cut to the world’s supply of crude.

  • Several Honda models, Jeep Wranglers among 393,000 recalled cars this week. Check recalls here.

    Honda recalled more than 330,000 vehicles because the side-view mirrors may fall off while Chrysler said its Jeep Wranglers could leak fuel.

  • Oil prices surge as Saudis slash production

    Oil prices surged almost 8pc as markets opened in Asia on Monday morning after a surprise production cut by Saudi-led oil producers.

  • Dead Battery? Ford Has a Plan to Send Drones to the Rescue.

    Ford Motor has a unique solution to that problem and one that illustrates how car companies are adapting improving technology to improve drivers’ lives. Ford (ticker: F) was issued a patent earlier this week for a “system including a computer programmed to actuate a plurality of drones to first establish one or more electrical connections there between and then to provide a jump start to a vehicle.” Ford can jump a dead battery with a drone.

  • Oil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market With Production Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged after OPEC+ unexpectedly announced crude output cuts that threaten to tighten the market, delivering a fresh inflationary jolt to the world economy and irking the White House.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing O

  • 10 Largest Beverage Companies

    With PepsiCo at the top of the pile, these are the 10 largest beverage companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • E-commerce firm Boxed Inc files for bankruptcy, eyes software unit sale

    The plan to sell Spresso, its Software-as-a-Service business, chimes with the company's announcement last month to explore options to raise capital. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, and one that we reached only after carefully evaluating and exhausting all available options," Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Chieh Huang said in a statement. The bankruptcy filing comes weeks after Boxed said it held a majority of its cash deposits and other liquid assets in accounts at the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Can I Have Both a Roth and a Traditional IRA?

    You can invest in both a traditional IRA and Roth IRA if you're eligible and your total contribution doesn't exceed the annual IRS limits.

  • Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

    The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, a surprise move that led to a jump in crude prices.

  • Dogecoin Drops 5% as Wider Crypto Market Holds Steady

    The crypto industry’s largest meme coin lost dropped 5% in value over the day amid the otherwise largely flat market.