Health & Hygiene Concerns to Drive Household Pesticide Demand Worldwide Through 2025

·3 min read

CLEVELAND, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In most global markets, particularly in lower income countries, concerns about insects and other pests as disease vectors will be a major driver of demand for household pesticides through 2025, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis.

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

As standards of living improve around the world and a greater range of pesticides becomes more readily available, consumer demand for household insecticides and other pesticides is expected to rise. Changes to the global climate will also increase insect populations in many regions, further supporting demand. However, in many low-income areas, these products will still face significant competition from non-chemical alternatives such as mosquito nets and rodent traps.

Household Pesticides Accounted for 65% of Global Consumer Pesticide Demand in 2020

Household pesticide use includes pesticides applied within a residence or directly to the exterior of a building – e.g., insect control products applied along windowsills and doorways.

Among consumer pesticide applications, these products account for a majority of global demand. Compared to lawn and garden pesticides, household pesticides are more likely to be deemed essential, particularly in parts of the world where insect and rodent control are important for public health reasons.

Additionally, even households that do not use significant amounts of pesticides are likely to have at least one household pesticide product on hand; some households might not be bothered by weeds and other pests in the yard, but few families are willing to tolerate indoor infestations of cockroaches and mice.

Global Consumer Pesticide Market to Expand 3.3% Annually Through 2025

Demand for consumer pesticides is projected to increase 3.3% per year to $7.7 billion in 2025. Gains will be supported by:

  • rising personal incomes and greater availability of a range of consumer products in developing markets, particularly in Central and South America, the Asia/Pacific region, and the Africa/Mideast region

  • the continuing uptake of higher-value products in the US

Want to Learn More?

Global Consumer Pesticides, now available from The Freedonia Group, analyzes the world market for consumer pesticides by region and country. Historical data for 2010, 2015 and 2020, and forecasts to 2025 and 2030 are provided for demand in current (including inflation) US dollars by product and application.

Products include:

  • herbicides

  • insecticides

  • fungicides and others (e.g., rodenticides and animal repellants)

Applications comprise:

  • household (e.g., insect control, insect repellents, household rodenticides)

  • lawn and garden

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health--hygiene-concerns-to-drive-household-pesticide-demand-worldwide-through-2025-301478636.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

