Health Information Associates Introduces Helix, a Cloud-Based Audit Software, to Streamline Your Coding Auditor's Workday, Transforming Data into Action

·3 min read

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Information Associates (HIA), celebrating their 30th year as a leading provider of quality coding audits and coding support services, is proud to announce Helix, its proprietary medical coding audit and data analytics platform.

Helix is an easy-to-use and intuitive coding review application, with a customizable reporting dashboard, that enables auditors to efficiently and effectively manage the entire audit lifecycle. Originally developed for HIA's internal use and client reporting, clients expressed interest in using the tool for their own review processes. Among its many features, Helix gives users the ability to turn robust and itemized audit insights into actionable next steps.

Brett Randolph, Executive Director of Review Services and former Health Information Management (HIM) Director at a large health system, speaks from experience.

"Those in the HIM field know when you get that Friday afternoon call from administration saying you failed a quality measure, you often hear that it was a coding issue. If I had Helix back then, I would have had all the relevant data at my fingertips to prepare an informed response," says Randolph.

Helix provides clients with significantly more functionality than a spreadsheet or other antiquated manual process. Our proprietary audit tool leads to more actionable insight and, ultimately, better coding.

"Our team is excited to continue building cloud-based software that streamlines Inpatient, Outpatient and Professional Fee auditing," says Daniel Day, Chief Information Officer at HIA. "Delivering to clients is our utmost priority and we create every software service, used both internally and externally, with the expertise that they demand. Like the coding industry, Helix will never stop evolving."

"HIA's success lies in providing tools to our staff that allow them to be as efficient and effective as possible. We are excited to bring this capability to our clients and will continue to provide the most innovative and forward-thinking audit platform on the market," says Betsy Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer of HIA.

For more information and to sign up for a free demo of Helix, visit www.helixaudit.com.

About Health Information Associates

For 30 years, HIA has provided the highest-quality coding review and support services in the industry. Our goal is to set a standard of excellence in our field, built on a foundation of Experience, Expertise and Education. HIA provides peace of mind so that hospitals and physician practices can run efficiently and focus on what really matters – keeping patients safe and employees happy. For more information, visit www.hiacode.com or call 866-HIA-CODE.

About Helix

Helix is an easy-to-use and intuitive coding review application, with a customizable reporting dashboard, that enables auditors to efficiently and effectively manage the entire audit lifecycle. Visit www.helixaudit.com or call 866-HIA-CODE.

Media Contact:
Taylor Johnson
419.302.3786
327979@email4pr.com

