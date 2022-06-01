U.S. markets closed

Health Information Company SurvivorNet Launches Innovative Clinical Trial Finder That Uses A.I. To Connect Patients In Need With Groundbreaking Cancer Research

·2 min read

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SurvivorNet, the nation's leading platform for cancer information, continues to expand its resources for patients in powerful new ways. Today, SurvivorNet has announced the successful launch of a powerful new A.I. driven tool for patients to find clinical trials for treatment.

SurvivorNet's groundbreaking Clinical Trial Finder uses A.I. to connect cancer patients in need with cutting edge research and treatment.

An innovative solution to link cancer patients with clinical trials

The SurvivorNet Clinical Trial Finder is built on top of clinicaltrials.gov and provides access to more than 100,000+ individual clinical trials, updated daily. Patients enter their information by answering questions using our custom-designed chat feature. As patients fill in the form, they are connected to clinical trials in their region customized to their individual condition through our proprietary A.I. This offers multiple opportunities for clinical trial sponsors and clinical research organizations looking to engage with patients.

"Clinical trials are critical to the development of new therapies, and as we live through this extraordinary revolution in genomics, immunotherapy and targeted therapy, it's clear that one of the most pressing needs for patients, clinical trials sponsors, and researchers is simply a better way to find patients," said SurvivorNet CEO Steve Alperin. "Even one percent more people successfully enrolled in clinical trials can change the world," he added.

SurvivorNet has 2.5 million people coming every month for better treatment information to help them make important treatment decisions. The new Clinical Trial Finder platform is a natural extension of what SurvivorNet does every day: offer powerful tools to help patiets seeking the best options.

About SurvivorNet
SurvivorNet is the country's leading platform for cancer information, serving 2.5 million people per month who are looking for help making better decisions about their care. The platform was built in collaboration with leading comprehensive cancer centers and features top physicians delivering highly detailed information about specific cancers. SurvivorNet also has produced thousands of stories intended to provide hope and inspiration for patients.

Steve Alperin is the founder and CEO of SurvivorNet.

Contacts:
For publicity: business@survivornet.com
For sales & partnership: Paul.McKenna@survivornet.com

©2022 SurvivorNet LLC
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-information-company-survivornet-launches-innovative-clinical-trial-finder-that-uses-ai-to-connect-patients-in-need-with-groundbreaking-cancer-research-301559687.html

SOURCE SurvivorNet

