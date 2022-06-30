U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,769.13
    -49.70 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,658.63
    -370.68 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,970.93
    -206.96 (-1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,688.27
    -31.10 (-1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.13
    -4.65 (-4.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.50
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.21
    -0.53 (-2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0456
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0000
    -0.0930 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8560
    -0.6890 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,097.52
    -1,040.12 (-5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.57
    -22.90 (-5.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.63
    -175.69 (-2.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Health Information Exchange Market | North America is likely to grow at a Rapid Speed in the Near Future - MDC Research

Market Data Centre
·7 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

The Global Health Information Exchange Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.47 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.16 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Pune, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Vendor Assessment, Technology Assessment, Partner & Customer Ecosystem, type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Forecast to 2030, published by Market Data Centre, The Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a compsetitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market.

The Global Health Information Exchange Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.47 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.16 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Download Free Sample PDF@ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/18121      


Regional Analysis:

On the basis of Geography, the Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

The growing number of Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market players across regions is expected to drive market growth further. Moreover, increasing investments by prominent vendors in product capabilities and business expansion is expected to fuel the market during the study period. Many market players are finding lucrative opportunities in emerging economies like China and India, where the large populations are coupled with new innovations in numerous industries.

Market Assessment

Technology Assessment

Vendor Assessment

Market Dynamics

Key Innovations

Product Breadth and Capabilities

Trends and Challenges

Adoption Trends and Challenges

Technology Architecture

Drivers and Restrains

Deployment Trends

Competitive Differentiation

Regional and Industry Dynamics

Industry Applications

Price/Performance Analysis

Regulations and Compliance

 

Strategy and Vision


In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45  – Figures

300 – Pages


Get Table Of Content of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/toc/18121        

                                                                                                   

Table of Contents                                                                           

1.      INTRODUCTION
1.1.   Market Definition
1.2.   Market Segmentation
1.3.   Geographic Scope
1.4.   Years Considered: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020; Base Year – 2021; Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
1.5.   Currency Used
2.      RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1.   Research Framework
2.2.   Data Collection Technique
2.3.   Data Sources
2.3.1.      Secondary Sources
2.3.2.      Primary Sources
2.4.   Market Estimation Methodology
2.4.1.      Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2.      Top-Down Approach
2.5.   Data Validation and Triangulation
2.5.1.      Market Forecast Model
2.5.2.      Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
3.      ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
4.      MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT
4.1.   Overview
4.2.   Drivers
4.3.   Barriers/Challenges
4.4.   Opportunities
5.      VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
6.      PRICING ANALYSIS
7.      SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.      MARKET SIZING AND FORECASTING
8.1.   Global - Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Analysis & Forecast, By Region
8.2.   Global - Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Analysis & Forecast, By Segment
8.2.1.      North America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market, By Segment
8.2.2.      North America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market, By Country
8.2.2.1.            US
8.2.2.2.            Canada
8.2.3.      Europe Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market, By Segment
8.2.4.      Europe Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market, By Country
8.2.4.1.            Germany
8.2.4.2.            UK
8.2.4.3.            France
8.2.4.4.            Rest of Europe (ROE)
8.2.5.      Asia Pacific Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market, By Segment
8.2.6.      Asia Pacific Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market, By Country
8.2.6.1.            China
8.2.6.2.            Japan
8.2.6.3.            India
8.2.6.4.            Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.2.7.      Rest of the World (ROW) Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market, By Segment
8.2.8.      Rest of the World (ROW) Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market, By Country
8.2.8.1.            Latin America
8.2.8.2.            Middle East & Africa

ToC can be modified as per clients' business requirements*


Read Overview of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/health-information-exchange-HIE-market-18121

       

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How does our product and services portfolio compare to leading competitors?

  • What are the key developments in customer demand given the changing economy?

  • What are the new pricing and consumption models in the marketplace and how should we align our portfolio?

  • What are the key decision drivers for services buyers?

  • How can we accelerate our bidding process?

  • What is the potential of the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market?

  • What is the potential of the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market?

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing  the demand in the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete  and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.


Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/18121

 

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.

About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives After Key Inflation Report

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 575 points Thursday after a key inflation reading, threatening to extend this week's losses.

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • Nio Stock Dips After Short-Seller Attack: Should You Worry?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is down this week after a short-seller attack. In Nio's case, Grizzly Research alleges the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer used an "audacious scheme" to inflate its revenue and profitability, even likening it to the Valeant Pharmaceuticals scandal in which the company was found guilty of using related-party transactions to boost sales. The third party that Grizzly Research is referring to is linked to Nio's popular battery program, which is a major competitive advantage.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 3 Recent Stock Splits That Are Begging to Be Bought

    After benefiting from years of outsize gains, many companies have turned to stock splits to make shares appear more affordable. Stock splits do not directly add to shareholder wealth. This increased interest could give an added boost to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • Will AMD Cut Its Guidance?

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported some stellar first-quarter results. Sales of PC processors and graphics cards surged 33%, while server, embedded, and semi-custom chip sales soared 88%. AMD's growth over the past few years has been fueled by market share gains in the PC and server chip markets, the launches of the latest generation of game consoles, and a very strong market for PCs during the pandemic.

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Should You Invest in Revlon Stock Right Now?

    Revlon's shares spiked after it filed for bankruptcy protection. But things could get ugly fast for investors.

  • Is Riot Blockchain Stock a Buy Now?

    Two years ago, a failed medical device maker called Bioptix abandoned its original business, ordered thousands of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining rigs, and rebranded itself as Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT). At the time, it seemed like Riot was just another company trying to jump on the crowded Bitcoin and blockchain bandwagon to attract new investors. At that peak, Riot was valued at $6.1 billion -- or 29 times the $213 million in revenue it would go on to generate in 2021.

  • Bitcoin falls below $19,000 following Grayscale ETF rejection

    After fighting to hold $20,000 on Wednesday, buyer support for bitcoin collapsed early Thursday morning, bitcoin falling over 5% to trade as low as $18,930.

  • Market check: Stocks sell off, bitcoin dips below $19,000

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • 4 Stocks With Fortress Balance Sheets You Can Buy Today

    Inflationary pressures and rising interest rates are weighing on consumers and businesses alike. There's no telling when this economic pressure will subside, but one smart move you can make as an investor is focusing on companies with fortress balance sheets. High cash balances, low or no debt, and the ability to generate cash flows will give any company the ability to take advantage of a tough market, whether that means acquiring beaten-down companies, issuing dividends, or buying back their stocks at discounted rates.

  • How can I 'quiet' my portfolio? Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 14.9% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) pulls back 15% this week, but still delivers shareholders incredible 61% CAGR over 5 years

    It's been a soft week for Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) shares, which are down 15%. But that doesn't undermine the...

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares?

    Every investor in Endo International plc ( NASDAQ:ENDP ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Amazon Shares Could Nearly Triple From Here, One Analyst Says

    Amazon Web Services just might be the most valuable business on Earth. Clearly, the optimistic view of the long-term potential of AWS isn’t reflected in the current valuation for Amazon.com stock (ticker: AMZN), which has fallen 35% so far this year and more than 40% since its November peak. Now valued at about $1.1 trillion, Amazon shares have been hurt by a combination of factors which go well beyond the general market malaise.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Many tech stocks fizzled out this year as inflation, rising rates, and other macro headwinds drove investors toward more conservative sectors. Here are three tech stocks -- a cheap dividend play, a growing stalwart, and a pricier hypergrowth play -- that could still be worthwhile investments for three different types of investors. For many years, International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) struggled as the sluggish growth of its legacy divisions consistently offset the expansion of its higher-growth cloud services.

  • Drugmaker Endo Misses Bond Payment as Potential Bankruptcy Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Endo International Plc, the latest drugmaker pushed to the brink by opioid lawsuits, said it skipped a $38 million interest payment as it looks at options including a potential bankruptcy filing.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Pro