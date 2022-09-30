U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,617.52
    -22.95 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,022.88
    -202.73 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,681.29
    -56.21 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.93
    -40.31 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.36
    -0.87 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.70
    +5.10 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    18.90
    +0.19 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9756
    -0.0063 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7160
    -0.0310 (-0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1094
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5830
    +0.1400 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,289.12
    +37.03 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.31
    -2.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,861.97
    -19.62 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Health Insurance agents poised to help millions of Americans losing COVID-19 Medicare coverage

·2 min read

Over 2.7 million Americans insured through the COVID-19 emergency Medicaid expansion will qualify for Marketplace tax credits and will need professional assistance, such as New Health Partners agents, to transition into an Affordable Care Act plan carrier once the Medicaid expires.

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Health Partners, a national FMO based in Miami, FL, specializing in Medicare Advantage and Affordable Care Act carriers, is putting a heavy emphasis on agent recruitment to continue positioning the company to deliver the anticipated post COVID-19 health insurance demand. Once the federal government's COVID-19 public health emergency expires, there will be millions of Americans in need of uninterrupted care, and health insurance agents will play a vital role in providing affordable insurance options.

Health Insurance agents poised to help millions of Americans losing COVID-19 Medicare coverage.

To encourage agents, New Health Partners is running a sweepstakes this upcoming selling season for one licensed health insurance agent to win a Tesla Model 3*. The lucky winner will be chosen at random by a third-party (Alliance) in April 2023. New Health Partners is making it easy for agents to enter the sweepstakes through a simple onboarding process where an agent gains one entry into the sweepstakes with just one carrier appointment.

New Health Partners' CEO, Tony Feijoo, explains, "Most of us at one time or another have been without health insurance, and we know first-hand the anxiety it can create in households across the country." He continues, "The Tesla sweepstakes is an 'out-of-the-box' strategy to prepare for the upcoming demand for health care while having fun. We know how hard health insurance agents around the country work and wanted to create excitement while giving agents the opportunity to increase their book of business."

The Affordable Care Act is in its twelfth year and continues to lower the rate of un-insured Americans. With the expansion of health insurance carriers and additional coverage, there will be hundreds of options for consumers nationwide post COVID-19.

*The New Health Partners Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by or associated with Tesla or our partner carriers.

New Health Partners

We are a National Health Insurance Broker Agency with over 30 years of experience as an FMO, MSO, and primary care distribution. We facilitate innovative health care to better the lives of patients through the integration of a member-centric multi-platform solution that creates value by delivering efficient, quality-driven health care.

New Health Partners represent Bright HealthCare, Ambetter, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Community Health Choice, CarePlus Health Plans, Simply Healthcare, Humana, Devoted Health Plans, Oscar Health, Florida Blue, Molina Healthcare, Cigna, Friday Health Plans, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, Preferred Health Insurance Solutions, Kelsey-Seybold, WellCare, AvMed, and Doctors Healthcare Plans.

For inquiries, contact:

Megan Whitehead

Director of Strategic Communications

786-693-1324

meg@newhealthpartner.com

www.newhealthpartner.com

New Health Partners
New Health Partners
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-insurance-agents-poised-to-help-millions-of-americans-losing-covid-19-medicare-coverage-301637827.html

SOURCE New Health Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Carnival Cruise Lines set to report earnings ahead of Friday's opening

    Cruise company Carnival Cruise Lines will report its third-quarter earnings on Friday morning.

  • It’s the worst September for stocks since 2008. What that means for October.

    September is living up to its reputation as an ugly month for stocks. Here's what the data says about October performance.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Getting Crushed This Week

    On top of general negative sentiment, Nio could be facing more competition in one unique aspect of its business.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Dow Jones Drops On Hot Inflation Data; Tesla Stock Falls Before AI Day

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Friday on hot inflation data. Tesla stock fell ahead of the company's AI Day.

  • These 2 Growth Stocks Have Fallen Out of Grace. Are They Buys?

    In the past two years, biotech companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose to fame thanks to their successful attempts to develop vaccines for COVID-19 and help us end the outbreak. The pandemic isn't over yet, but Moderna and Novavax have given up substantial chunks of their value in the past year. Where does that leave Moderna and Novavax?

  • Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today

    Shares of several real estate stocks and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled today as mortgage rates soared. Shares of the real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded close to 7% lower as of 11:50 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of mortgage REITs AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) traded more than 5% and nearly 10% lower, respectively.

  • Upstart Is Cornering This $2.1 Trillion Lending Market

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been one of Wall Street's most volatile stocks; in just under two years since going public, the stock's gone from $20 to $400 back down again -- a stressful ride indeed! The company is still young and has to prove to investors that it has the staying power to not only survive but thrive over the coming years. There is still a lot of work to be done on that front, but Upstart has seemingly found a niche that could help it to grow and establish itself enough to win back investors.

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • BofA Strategists See Wall Street Rout Forcing Asset Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Spiraling losses on Wall Street are now snowballing into forced asset liquidation, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsTh

  • 2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2025

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a top performer on the stock market over the years, with shares of the graphics card specialist rising more than 3,600% over the past decade. The broader market correction has sent shares of Nvidia packing, with the tech giant losing more than 60% of its value since December 2021. The sell-off has brought Nvidia's market capitalization down to just over $300 billion from more than $800 billion in December last year.

  • This is How Much A $200,000 Annuity Will Score You Monthly

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Where Will AbbVie Be in 3 Years?

    In spite of market turmoil, this year has been bright so far for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The company's star drug Humira continues to grow, and even reached the milestone of more than $20 billion in sales last year. Its other immunology drugs and the neuroscience business also are thriving.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Moves -1.76%: What You Should Know

    Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed the most recent trading day at $43.07, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session.

  • 'Don't try to be a hero': The stock market will — eventually — roar back, history shows

    On the bright side of what has increasingly been a terrible year for stocks is that over time, history is filled with self-corrections and comebacks.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • 2 Ultra High-Yield Oil Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    While investing in stocks is a proven way to build wealth in the long term, high-yield dividend stocks that provide you with passive income can make your money grow much faster. The stock market sell-off is one of the best times to hunt for such passive income streams. Right now, stocks from top-performing sectors like oil are offering compelling opportunities to earn passive income for years to come.

  • Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon

    I bonds are a very popular investment asset, especially in a time of market volatility - the guaranteed variable return is attractive in a time when other investments seem too risky. There's only one major downside - you are limited … Continue reading → The post Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

    The broader market was down sharply and that was certainly impacting Carvana stock. As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Carvana stock was down 18.5%. First, let's recognize that Carvana is a volatile stock to begin with.

  • 2 High Growth Stocks That Are on Sale Now

    Fast-growing companies had high-flying stocks last year, but the tide turned against them in 2022. That made no-brainer buys out of these disruptors.