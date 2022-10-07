Health Karma(R) Enters Partnership with CoreChoice to Provide “Health Karma for Behavioral Health” to its Union Clients

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) ("MediXall"), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma, Inc. ("Health Karma") has entered into a partnership with CoreChoice, a leading specialty PPO network servicing union members, to provide its Health Karma Behavioral Health Care Management to its union clients through a Telemedicine platform.

This partnership will make it easier for CoreChoice's Union clients to provide its members with access to much-needed behavioral health services from their homes through a dedicated Telemedicine platform. Union Members will gain access to a wide array of behavioral health providers and a technology platform that allows them to virtually select providers, schedule appointments, and have consultations in real-time by phone or video consultation day or night.

CoreChoice is immediately rolling out Health Karma for Behavioral Health Care Management to its various union clients to provide access for behavioral health services to its members in October 2022.

The behavioral health market has traditionally been underserved for a number of reasons, including as a result of inadequate access, a limited universe of qualified providers, high cost and social stigma. Health Karma for Behavioral Health is a specialized version of the Company's flagship Health Karma Membership that focuses on providing $0-copay mental health care exactly when and how is needed. This specialized offering was created to help reduce or remove the burdens associated with traditional face-to-face mental health services by improving convenience through 24/7/365 access to the Health Karma platform, providing more accessible entry level price points, and reducing associated stigmas by promoting easier access and preserving privacy. Health Karma for Behavioral Health provides members both the ability to speak to a therapist in-the moment they need it or schedule a call or video chat with a therapist within 24 hours.

"I believe that by providing the telemedicine platform for behavioral health services, it will give patients immediate access to get them their initial care with the ability to continue virtual care or be referred to our extensive network of providers and facilities that can meet their behavioral health needs. We feel that in this rapidly growing area, the need for these services is important and necessary as this sector of healthcare has been ignored for far too long," said Dr. Steven Gass, Founder and CEO of CoreChoice.

"The opportunity to work with a quality organization of CoreChoice's stature and deliver behavioral health services to their thousands of union members is a great honor" said Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma. "A gap has existed and continues to exist in connecting those with immediate behavioral and emotional challenges with experienced and licensed therapists in a timely manner. We will assist these members to properly address these challenges before they become a crisis."

For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarmagroup.com and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information on CoreChoice, visit www.corechoice.net.

About MediXall

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.healthkarmagroup.com

About CoreChoice, Inc.

CoreChoice, Inc. the only specialty network for radiology, interventional pain management, and medical air transportation services whose mission is to reduce unnecessary health care costs through a variety of functions of health insurance, delivery of care, and administration, including our noteworthy specialty network Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) program that is customized for each client's needs. CoreChoice services the commercial group health, workers' compensation, and auto liability insurance sectors. Our clients include cost management companies, PPO groups, third-party administrators (TPA), self-insured entities, employer group, self-insured unions, and government organizations. More information is available at www.corechoice.net or by calling (561) 756-9110.

