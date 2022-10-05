Health Karma(R) Partners with VetCV to Expand Access to Care For Veterans

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) ("MediXall"), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today that VetCV has selected MediXall's wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma, Inc. ("Health Karma"), to drive greater access to care for US Veterans. VetCV will leverage Health Karma's unique membership model to provide its members with convenient and affordable access to best-in-class care, whenever and wherever, while driving down overall healthcare costs.

Through this partnership, VetCV members can purchase a Health Karma membership at a discounted price to manage their health through access to a $0-copay virtual primary, urgent and behavioral care, and even pet care. Included in the membership, VetCV members have access to significant discounts to prescriptions, dental care, eye care, hearing and Vitamins and Supplements.

Serving thousands of members nationwide, VetCV's mission is to support veterans across America in every aspect of civilian life. From finding the best career path to building their post-military support network, VetCV offers an online one-stop-shop created by Veterans, for Veterans.

The VetCV App puts Veterans and their families in control again with The Vault: an encrypted web-based data storage system that allows users to securely store and share their important legal, medical, and military documents and credentials. There they can also access resources, ideas, and tips they need for the next steps in their education, career, finances, along with their physical and mental wellness, and much more-all at no cost to them.

"With VetCV, we have an opportunity to help Veterans start planning earlier and further ahead to be better prepared for their future. Everything we do is to help them navigate each chapter of their lives," said VetCV Founder and CEO Niels Andersen. "Whether they're working on their degree, starting their career, buying their first home, hoping to retire soon, or at any point in between, we're right there with them. Since Veterans, like all Americans, need access to convenient and affordable healthcare, we believe that our partnership with Health Karma will be an invaluable resource to the community we've helped build."

"Health Karma's mission is to make it easy for Americans to access high quality healthcare, while reducing what they pay for it, and no one deserves that access to quality care more than Veterans. That is why we are proud to partner with VetCV to drive greater access to care for our Veterans." said Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma. "Through this partnership, we will help even more Veterans access medical and behavioral care quickly outside of VA medical centers."

For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarmagroup.com and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information on VetCV, visit www.vetcv.com.

About MediXall

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma

Health Karma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MediXall, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www. healthkarma.org.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

