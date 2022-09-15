Health Logic Interactive Announces the Resignation of CFO and Appoints Current CEO to Interim CFO

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. ("Health Logic" or the "Company") ( TSXV: CHIP.H) (OTCPK: CHYPF) is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Harrison Ross as interim Chief Financial Officer for Health Logic and the resignation of Mr. George Kovalyov in his role as the CFO. Mr. Ross will serve as both CEO and CFO of the Company, and will be in charge of financial planning, analyzing of the company's financial strengths and weaknesses, and strategic decision making.

Health Logic Interactive Inc. (CNW Group/Health Logic Interactive Inc.)

Mr. Ross, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), was previously the Company's CFO and is well versed in the Company history. Mr. Ross was essential to the initial building of the business of My Health Logic Inc., which was sold by Health Logic to Marizyme Inc. in December 2021.

In addition to Mr. Ross' appointment as the CFO, all current directors of Health Logic will remain directors of the Company. Health Logic thanks Mr. Kovalyov for his excellent efforts in leading the Company's financial direction and management.

About the Company

Health Logic Interactive is a public entity on the NEX Board of the TSXV ("NEX") and intends to pursue its search for new assets to develop and make an application to the TSXV for a reactivation to Tier 2 of the TSXV from the NEX. The reactivation will be subject to meeting all continued listing requirements of Tier 2 of the TSXV. For more information visit us at our website: www.healthlogicinteractive.com

Further information regarding Health Logic Interactive Inc. and its disclosure documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding: the sale of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary My Health Logic; the Company's ability to identify and acquire new business opportunities; the Company's expectations that it will be able to complete a financing necessary to acquire a new business opportunity; the Company's expectation that it will successfully reactivate onto Tier II of the TSXV; Marizyme's ability to progress its technologies; and the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements.

Story continues

These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Health Logic Interactive Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/15/c3190.html