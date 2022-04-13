U.S. markets closed

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION

  • CHYPF

CALGARY, AB, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV: CHIP.H) (OTCPK: CHYPF) announces that the Corporation will undertake a consolidation ("Consolidation") of its outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Share for every four (4) pre-Consolidation shares. The Consolidation has been approved by the directors of the Corporation, in accordance with the Articles of the Corporation.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, on or about April 18, 2022, the common shares of the Corporation will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol. As of the date of this news release, the Corporation has 26,896,767 common shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, the Corporation is expected to have approximately 6,724,192 common shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Corporation's outstanding options and warrants will also be proportionally adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation.

A letter of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders once the Consolidation has taken effect. The letter of transmittal contains instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates evidencing their pre-Consolidation shares for new share certificates representing the number of post-Consolidation shares to which they are entitled.

Beneficial shareholders holding their shares through a brokerage may be subject to different procedures for obtaining their post-Consolidation shares. If shareholders have any questions in this regards, they are encouraged to contact their respective brokerage or intermediary.

For more information concerning the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "intend", "may", "will", "expect", and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the receipt of regulatory approvals (including TSXV approvals) and the timing of the Consolidation. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Corporation. The material facts and assumptions include obtaining approval of the TSXV of the proposed Consolidation and the date on which the Consolidation will become effective. The Corporation cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

THE SECURITIES OFFERED HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS. THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THE SECURITIES IN ANY STATE IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

SOURCE Health Logic Interactive Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/13/c3980.html

