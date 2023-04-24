The Health Management Academy Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The company commemorates a quarter century cultivating healthcare's premier community of changemakers

ARLINGTON, Va., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Health Management Academy announced its 25th anniversary as the nation's premier leading health systems insights generator and healthcare executive convener.

Incorporated in 1998, The Health Management Academy began with a simple premise: to effectively develop and facilitate a strong, trusted community of health system and industry leaders, providing them with impactful and insightful programmatic learning experiences that many C-level healthcare executives describe as their most formative and significant career development opportunity. Company founders Gary Bisbee and Sherrie Jones identified a need to create a community of healthcare executives, helping them navigate industry transformation, and shaping the strategies and direction of numerous organizations across healthcare today.

25 years later, the company boasts a nationwide community of thousands of senior healthcare leaders – united by a shared belief that collaboration will accelerate progress.

"We're combining the strength of executive peer networks with our custom insights and intelligence to generate deeper, more successful partnerships," said Renee DeSilva, the CEO of The Health Management Academy. "And in recent years, our members are seeing true progress in offerings around strategy transformation, nursing workforce innovation, health equity, and accelerating commercial success."

Since convening its first group of chief medical officers and industry partners, The Health Management Academy has grown to offer 29 peer groups for more than 2,000 health system leaders in every C-suite role, as well as workshop-style programs for artificial intelligence, consumer experience, cybersecurity, population health, and more.

The Health Management Academy's rich history extends to its world-class leadership development programs and one-of-a-kind alliances and research programs. The company's partnership with GE HealthCare on a fellowship program has generated a network of more than 350 alumni, including dozens of health system CEOs and C-level executives. Due to its success, a similar program for earlier-career physician leaders now exists, and a new collaboration with AWS will train rising healthcare technology leaders.

In terms of partnership, offerings like The Academy Advisors, Strategic Partnership Alliance, and the Health Equity Alliance help organizations jointly address the most vexing industry challenges. The company also delivers bespoke guidance and synthesizes insights from across executive groups through Strategy Catalyst, Nursing Catalyst, and Academy IQ.

"The Health Management Academy is a place where you find yourself in conversations that don't happen anywhere else," said Janice Nevin, M.D., MPH, President & CEO of ChristianaCare and an Academy GE Fellows program alumnus. "Being around people who challenge my assumptions helps me look beyond what's directly in front of me to what's around the next corner. It's why I've stayed connected for 15 years, why my executive team prioritizes THMA's events and programs, and why I'm proud to help the company celebrate its 25th anniversary."

Looking to the future, the company projects strong growth driven by transformative convening opportunities and intentional programmatic interactions that uniquely leverage the collective intelligence of C-level healthcare executives. The Health Management Academy is strategically advancing into its next 25 years maintaining a continued focus on providing pivotal research and insights to leading health system executives, enabling faster execution against their priorities, driving progress towards collective goals, and powering this exclusive community of changemakers and innovators.

About The Health Management Academy

Since 1998, The Health Management Academy has cultivated the premier community of healthcare's most influential changemakers from the top U.S. health systems and innovative industry partners. We power more than 2,000 health system senior executives and 200 industry organizations through exceptional peer groups, original market insights, world-class leadership development programs and novel member alliances. Our industry-leading programs and solutions enable members to facilitate meaningful relationships, navigate strategic transformation and address critical industry issues. In 2017, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe partnered with The Health Management to create unique investment and collaboration opportunities in areas of strategic importance to leading health systems. To learn more, visit hmacademy.com and follow The Health Management Academy on LinkedIn.

