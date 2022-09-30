U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,608.15
    -32.32 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,881.19
    -344.42 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,647.74
    -89.77 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,672.60
    -2.33 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.81
    -1.42 (-1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.30
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9803
    -0.0016 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1162
    +0.0039 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7150
    +0.2720 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,700.26
    +274.82 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.71
    +6.28 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Health Management Associates, The Focus Group Merging

·2 min read

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jay Rosen, founder, president, and co-chairman of Health Management Associates (HMA), and David Kulick, founder and managing director of The Focus Group, announced the merger of the two firms. The Focus Group will continue to operate as The Focus Group, an HMA Company.

(PRNewsfoto/Health Management Associates)
(PRNewsfoto/Health Management Associates)

Founded in 2014, The Focus Group, based in New Orleans, helps healthcare clients navigate the intersection of healthcare policy, payment, and delivery by devising and implementing strategies that create change and fuel growth. Led by public market and business transformation experts, Kulick and Alex Rich have partnered with hundreds of company executives to solve complex challenges and deliver high-value projects. The Focus Group services include market intelligence, strategy development, business transformation, and go-to market execution for providers, payers, life sciences, health foundations, and private equity investors.

"The Focus Group brings extensive expertise across the healthcare spectrum, driving growth for a wide array of clients," Rosen said. "We're excited to add their unique approach to managing change and commitment to innovation to our impressive lineup of experts as we continue to expand the ways we can serve our clients and partners."

"We are thrilled to merge with HMA and drive greater value to our clients. This is a strategic opportunity to link HMA's vast depth in healthcare policy and payment with our focus on commercial growth to lead the charge together for positive evolution in healthcare delivery," Kulick said.

Kulick and Rich will continue to lead The Focus Group, an HMA Company, as managing directors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With offices in more than 20 locations across the country and over 500 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

HMA: https://www.healthmanagement.com/
The Focus Group: https://www.thefocusgroup.solutions/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-management-associates--the-focus-group-merging-301638171.html

SOURCE Health Management Associates

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will AbbVie Be in 3 Years?

    In spite of market turmoil, this year has been bright so far for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The company's star drug Humira continues to grow, and even reached the milestone of more than $20 billion in sales last year. Its other immunology drugs and the neuroscience business also are thriving.

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will look at 5 high-yielding dividend stocks to buy according to journalist investor Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer is Recommending These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. The Short-Term Camp Vs The Silent Majority Following the Fed’s 75 basis point […]

  • Nike stock downgraded on 44% rise in inventory

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer discusses Wall Street analyst calls on Nike after the athletic apparel giant reported some red flags in its earnings results.

  • Why cruise stocks are plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for cruise lines.

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Crashed Today

    Yesterday I posed the question, "If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?" Well, guess what? Turns out, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) did miss on earnings -- badly -- and as a result, not just Carnival stock but fellow cruise line stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), too, are falling hard.

  • Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today

    Shares of several real estate stocks and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled today as mortgage rates soared. Shares of the real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded close to 7% lower as of 11:50 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of mortgage REITs AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) traded more than 5% and nearly 10% lower, respectively.

  • 10 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best value stocks to buy now. To skip our comprehensive analysis of the global economic outlook in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now. As of September 2022, the global economic outlook is dismal as the threat of an impending recession looms. […]

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index making new lows in 2022, it is crucial investors stay the course and continue adding high-quality businesses to their portfolios -- through dollar-cost averaging, if possible. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is currently light on profits yet is vital to the burgeoning U.S. e-commerce industry. Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) offer the beautiful pairing of high sales growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) creation and profitability.

  • Berkshire Board Member and Warren Buffett Crony David Gottesman Dies at 96

    David “Sandy” Gottesman, a Berkshire Hathaway board member, billionaire and longtime friend of Warren Buffett, died Wednesday at 96. In 1964, Gottesman founded the New York investment firm First Manhattan, which announced his death on its website. Gottesman befriended Buffett around the time that Buffett took control of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A) in 1965 and was an early investor in the company when its stock sold for a tiny fraction of its current price.

  • 2 Ultra High-Yield Oil Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    While investing in stocks is a proven way to build wealth in the long term, high-yield dividend stocks that provide you with passive income can make your money grow much faster. The stock market sell-off is one of the best times to hunt for such passive income streams. Right now, stocks from top-performing sectors like oil are offering compelling opportunities to earn passive income for years to come.

  • ‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023

    Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will tip the U.S. economy into recession.

  • Now is the time to buy Microsoft stock: Raymond James

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi joins the Live show to discuss a Raymond James analyst’s Outperform rating on Microsoft.

  • It’s the worst September for stocks since 2008. What that means for October.

    September is living up to its reputation as an ugly month for stocks. Here's what the data says about October performance.

  • Carnival (CCL) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y

    Carnival's (CCL) third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance reflects solid booking trends owing to relaxed protocols and better alignment of land-based vacation alternatives.

  • 'We can't rule out sabotage': Massive damage to the Nord Stream pipeline system has sparked a surge in natural gas prices — here's why they could keep soaring

    Geopolitical risks remain high. Prepare.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy Today

    The blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average recently tipped over into bear market territory, meaning the index has fallen at least 20% from its previous high. There's always a sense that maybe your stocks won't come back, but that's where following the timeless investing advice of Warren Buffett can help stack the odds in your favor. When it comes to managing Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio, Buffett usually invests in large, profitable companies, and he always buys them at sensible valuations.

  • Why Carvana Sank as Much as 23.7% This Week

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) sank as much as 23.7% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Carvana operates in the used car market, enabling people to buy and sell used vehicles directly from their phones and have them delivered to their houses. CarMax -- one of Carvana's most prominent competitors -- does so as well but with an omnichannel dealership model.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $25.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day.

  • Should Boeing Put Down the Landing Gear for a Bottom Pattern or New Lows?

    Airplane manufacturer Boeing has turned lower in the past four weeks and is now taking aim at its May/June lows. Will the shares make a double-bottom pattern or will they continue to sink to new lows? Let's review the condition of the charts and indicators for an answer.