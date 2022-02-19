U.S. markets closed

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos tables the Canada Health Act Annual Report in Parliament

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's universal health care system remains vitally important to Canadians as we continue to face the uncertainty and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canada Health Act provides the foundation of our health care system, ensuring that all Canadians have access to medically necessary health care services based on their health needs, and not their ability or willingness to pay.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, tabled the 2020–2021 Canada Health Act Annual Report in Parliament. The report provides Canadians with an update on the federal administration of the Act and a clear picture of how public health care insurance plans operate across the country.

The report is developed by the federal government in collaboration with provincial and territorial governments. It provides information on the extent to which provincial and territorial health care insurance plans have fulfilled the requirements of the Act.

Quotes

"As we all work to recover from the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our universal health care system will continue to be there for Canadians. We know that Canadians are proud of our publicly funded health care system, and our Government remains committed to upholding and improving on the core values of equity, fairness, and solidarity that underpin the Canada Health Act."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos
Minister of Health

Quick facts:

  • The Canada Health Act (CHA) was passed in 1984 with the unanimous support of Parliament. The CHA establishes criteria and conditions related to insured health services and extended health care services that the provinces and territories must fulfill to receive the full federal cash contribution under the Canada Health Transfer (CHT).

  • The CHT is the largest funds transfer to provinces and territories to support Canada's health care system. It provides long-term, predictable funding for health care and supports CHA principles, which are universality, comprehensiveness, portability, accessibility and public administration.

  • If a province or territory permits extra-billing or user charges for medically necessary health services, a mandatory dollar-for-dollar deduction must be taken from the jurisdiction's CHT.

  • The goal of the CHA has never been to levy penalties, but rather to ensure patients are not charged for insured services that they have already paid for through their taxes. Provinces and territories that face deductions can be reimbursed through the CHA Reimbursement Policy. They should work with Health Canada to develop a plan and then take the necessary steps to eliminate patient charges and the underlying circumstances which led to them.

