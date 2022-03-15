Health Monitor Network® Adds Industry Sales Leader in Response to Continued Growth

Gwen Park joins as Vice President, Pharmaceutical Industry Sales

Montvale,N.J., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network®, a nationally recognized targeted healthcare marketing platform for the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry, today announced it has appointed another industry veteran to its growing industry sales leadership team. Gwen Park has joined the company as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Industry Sales and will be responsible for business development and sales activity for a growing client roster in the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry.

With 15+ years of experience in sales, account management and healthcare, Gwen joins the company with an impressive history in digital and print point-of-care marketing, which will be advantageous attributes in her new role. Most recently, she held the position of Sr. Director of Business Development with Level Ex® where she strategically sold effective healthcare marketing solutions to pharmaceutical marketers based on their brands’ challenges. Prior to that, she consistently helped Targeted Media Health, a division of Dotdash Meredith Corporation, achieve consistent revenue growth year-over-year (YOY) and was notably a 3-time President’s Circle recipient, #1 sales rep (YOY), and was pronounced as one of the top performing sales reps of all time at the company. Her early career was highlighted by achieving significant sales accolades at Pfizer Inc., HMP Communications, and HealthTalker.

“I am thrilled that Gwen has joined the Health Monitor Network Team,” said EVP, Chief Growth Officer, Keith Sedlak. “Gwen brings a deep understanding of the points of care marketing space, and an incredible track record of success building client relationships and marketing solutions that lead to better health outcomes and ultimately drive growth. I look forward to her contributions to our continued growth.”

The addition of Gwen Park symbolizes another key leadership appointment for Health Monitor as part of their growth momentum. The company continues to expand their industry sales team in response to the continued demand for Health Monitor’s customized digital and print targeted healthcare marketing solutions by brands in the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry.

About Health Monitor Network®

Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 200,000 offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our digital and print educational products. For over 40 years, our brand has been trusted to deliver high value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. Together we build brands and empower patients. Learn more at www.healthmonitornetwork.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter

