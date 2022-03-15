U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,207.64
    +34.53 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,213.71
    +268.47 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,698.67
    +117.45 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.99
    -7.02 (-6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.90
    -42.90 (-2.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.87
    -0.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0940
    -0.0460 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3066
    +0.0063 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.0070
    -0.1750 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,793.43
    -1.92 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.08
    -0.18 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,166.53
    -26.94 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Health Monitor Network® Adds Industry Sales Leader in Response to Continued Growth

Health Monitor Network
·2 min read

Gwen Park joins as Vice President, Pharmaceutical Industry Sales

Montvale,N.J., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network®, a nationally recognized targeted healthcare marketing platform for the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry, today announced it has appointed another industry veteran to its growing industry sales leadership team. Gwen Park has joined the company as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Industry Sales and will be responsible for business development and sales activity for a growing client roster in the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry.

With 15+ years of experience in sales, account management and healthcare, Gwen joins the company with an impressive history in digital and print point-of-care marketing, which will be advantageous attributes in her new role. Most recently, she held the position of Sr. Director of Business Development with Level Ex® where she strategically sold effective healthcare marketing solutions to pharmaceutical marketers based on their brands’ challenges. Prior to that, she consistently helped Targeted Media Health, a division of Dotdash Meredith Corporation, achieve consistent revenue growth year-over-year (YOY) and was notably a 3-time President’s Circle recipient, #1 sales rep (YOY), and was pronounced as one of the top performing sales reps of all time at the company. Her early career was highlighted by achieving significant sales accolades at Pfizer Inc., HMP Communications, and HealthTalker.

“I am thrilled that Gwen has joined the Health Monitor Network Team,” said EVP, Chief Growth Officer, Keith Sedlak. “Gwen brings a deep understanding of the points of care marketing space, and an incredible track record of success building client relationships and marketing solutions that lead to better health outcomes and ultimately drive growth. I look forward to her contributions to our continued growth.”

The addition of Gwen Park symbolizes another key leadership appointment for Health Monitor as part of their growth momentum. The company continues to expand their industry sales team in response to the continued demand for Health Monitor’s customized digital and print targeted healthcare marketing solutions by brands in the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry.

About Health Monitor Network®

Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 200,000 offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our digital and print educational products. For over 40 years, our brand has been trusted to deliver high value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. Together we build brands and empower patients. Learn more at www.healthmonitornetwork.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter

CONTACT: Health Monitor Network pr@healthmonitor.com


Recommended Stories

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    The sell-off of these three businesses has been shortsighted, leaving an opportunity for smart investors.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • AMC Buys Stake in Gold and Silver Mine in Nevada

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said it’s buying 22% of a gold and silver mining company, marking an unorthodox move for the world’s largest movie-theater chain and a past darling of meme-stock investors.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullPani

  • Alibaba Stock Is Really Hurting. Why It Might Not Bounce Back Any Time Soon.

    Regulatory, geopolitical, and health-economic factors have formed a painful trifecta for Chinese stocks, and Alibaba shares are getting battered again.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese stocks deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the nation’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to the lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullPanic Selling Grips C

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • AMC, in surprise move, buying stake in gold miner

    AMC Theaters (AMC) is getting into the gold mining business. The theater chain announced it bought a stake in Hycroft Mining Holdings (HYMC), a precious metals company.

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is Now $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008The chea

  • Oil prices tumble to $95 a barrel, on Ukraine hopes, China lockdowns

    Oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday, dropping to levels not seen since before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.