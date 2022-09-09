U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

Health Net Providing Special Assistance to Members Affected by Wildfires

·3 min read

Health Net Assisting Members in El Dorado, Placer and Riverside Counties During State of Emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's declared state of emergency in El Dorado, Placer and Riverside counties, Health Net is providing special assistance to ensure its members affected by the ongoing wildfires have access to essential prescription medications and other healthcare services to help them cope with grief, loss, stress or trauma.

Health Net Colored Logo (PREFERRED) (PRNewsfoto/Health Net)
Health Net Colored Logo (PREFERRED) (PRNewsfoto/Health Net)

Prescription Information

  • During evacuations, members in El Dorado, Placer and Riverside counties affected by the wildfires can obtain an emergency supply from the drug store where they originally filled their prescription.

  • If their drug store is closed, members can call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987 for assistance.

Help with Coping

Health Net members can also call MHN for coping support. MHN can offer referrals to mental health counselors, local services, or phone consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, stress, or trauma related to the wildfires. MHN operates their hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-227-1060.

Video Medical Appointments

If members cannot reach their primary care provider during a declared state of emergency, Health Net provides access to telehealth services at no cost. To make an appointment, members should reference the back of their Health Net ID card for more information on how to access telehealth services. Members can find this same information by registering with and logging on to HealthNet.com.

Information for Healthcare Providers

Doctors and nurse practitioners can call Health Net at 1-800-641-7761 for help with:

  • Emergency prescription refill guidelines

  • Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times

  • Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable

Other Important Information

Depending on how long the members need additional assistance, Health Net may take additional steps to ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services as necessary.

About Health Net:

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded in California more than 40 years ago, we're dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net's 2,600 employees and 90,000 network providers serve 3 million members. That's nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare — Coverage for Every Stage of Life™. Health Net also offers access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 25 company that offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-net-providing-special-assistance-to-members-affected-by-wildfires-301621366.html

SOURCE Centene / Health Net

