Health Net Providing Special Assistance to Members Affected by Winter Storms

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Health Net Assisting Members in Alameda, Marin, Modoc and Shasta Counties During State of Emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's declared state of emergency in Alameda, Marin, Modoc, and Shasta counties, Health Net is providing special assistance to assist members affected by the winter storms. Health Net wants to ensure its members have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net information and other healthcare services should their services be interrupted.

Health Net Colored Logo (PREFERRED) (PRNewsfoto/Health Net)
Health Net Colored Logo (PREFERRED) (PRNewsfoto/Health Net)

Prescription Information

  • During the duration of the state of emergency, members in Alameda, Marin, Modoc and Shasta counties affected by the winter storms can obtain an emergency supply from the drug store where they originally filled their prescription.

  • If their drug store is closed, members can call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987 for assistance.

Help with Coping
Health Net members can also call MHN for coping support. MHN can offer referrals to mental health counselors, local services, or phone consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, stress, or trauma related to the winter storms. MHN operates their hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-227-1060.

Video Medical Appointments
If members cannot reach their primary care provider during a declared state of emergency, Health Net provides access to telehealth services at no cost. To make an appointment, members should reference the back of their Health Net ID card for more information on how to access telehealth services. Members can find this same information by registering with and logging on to HealthNet.com.

Information for Healthcare Providers
Doctors and nurse practitioners can call Health Net at 1-800-641-7761 for help with:

  • Emergency prescription refill guidelines

  • Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times

  • Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable

Other Important Information
Depending on how long the members need additional assistance, Health Net may take additional steps to ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services.

About Health Net
At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded in California more than 40 years ago, we're dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net's 2,600 employees and 90,000 network providers serve 3 million members. That's nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare — Coverage for Every Stage of Life. Health Net also offers access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 25 company that offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-net-providing-special-assistance-to-members-affected-by-winter-storms-301785210.html

SOURCE Health Net

